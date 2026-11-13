Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Anya Taylor-Joy Prank Interviewer During ‘Dune: Part 3’ Press

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Anya Taylor-Joy had some fun pranking a journalist during a “Dune: Part 3” interview.

The trio sat down with BBC presenter Rylan Clark, but what they were really doing was following answers and instructions fed to them by a group of children watching from the wings. The prank was part of the BBC’s Children in Need initiative.

“Anya, start meditating,” one kid commands. “Close your eyes.”

Anya Taylor-Joy, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet prank an interviewer for BBC Children in Need. pic.twitter.com/qIgvsFvFwe — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 13, 2026

Taylor-Joy immediately halts the conversation and asks for a moment to meditate. Clark looks on as the actress is told to get everyone else to join in with her. Chalamet and Zendaya take hands and the kids also tell the “Euphoria” star to stand and start chanting “ohm” which she obliges.

“Sometimes you just got to like reset the energy,” she adds.

In a second clip, the kids tell Chalamet he’s to “get up and stroke Rylan’s beard.” The “Dune: Part 3” star stands up for a stretch and a bit of a nervous smile on his face. He sits back down and is prodded again by the kids to “do it.” Finally, Chalamet makes his move.

Play video

“Is this? Can I?” Chalamet asks as he leans in to touch the beard.

“It looks so smooth and shiny,” Zendaya adds as the kids in the booth laugh.

The fun bit comes as press for “Dune: Part 3” begins to kick off in full. The film comes out Dec. 18 and is likely to be one of the biggest box office hits of 2026 as it closes out Denis Villenueve’s trilogy adaptation of the sci-fi novels.

It’s likely to have a fair share of competition on the release date. The next major crossover film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – “Avengers: Doomsday” – drops on the exact same day.