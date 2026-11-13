Elizabeth Holmes’ Husband Says He Still Loves Nathan Fielder Even Though ‘You Can See Everything’ Makes Him Look ‘Crazy’

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Billy Evans wishes “You Can See Everything” didn’t make him look “crazy,” but understands that at the end of the day, “it’s entertainment” and he still has love for filmmakers Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.

In a preview of Evans’ “CBS Sunday Morning” interview on Friday, Elizabeth Holmes’ divisive husband was asked about how he felt about the way he’s portrayed in the documentary, especially considering he’s made out to be the villain.

“You love them, you love the film,” interviewer Matt Gutman grilled.

“Yeah, I love them,” Evans said.

“Even though it makes you into a villain?”

“I would have preferred for that not to be the case, but it’s entertainment,” Evans admitted. “I didn’t get to control the edit.”

Billy Evans, the partner of imprisoned Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, told @CBSMATTGUTMAN that he loves “You Can See Everything” directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, despite their portrayal of him as “crazy” in the documentary film.



“When I watch that movie, I see… pic.twitter.com/8i0ZoIhfab — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 13, 2026

When pressed about the way Fielder and Oppenheim portrayed him, Evans agreed he comes off “crazy,” but his goal with the agreeing to be in the film remained the same throughout.

“My goal was to have people see Elizabeth. And when I watch that movie, I see the person that I love and exactly who she is.”

Evans has had plenty to say about the massive A24 hit since it’s release. Posting actively on social media, he recently said he felt violated by an infamous full-frontal nude scene toward the beginning of the film. In an AMA on X, he said reports that he wanted the scene in the film was a “false narrative.”

A fan then responded looking for clarity, writing, “They forced themselves into the shower with you or they just started filming and you didn’t tell them to stop?”

In response, Evans shared a link to a news article, titled “Elizabeth Holmes’ Partner Billy Evans Felt ‘Violated’ by Full-Frontal Nude Scene in Nathan Fielder Doc, Source Says.” He also wrote, “Trust the ‘sources.’”

Evans’ claims contradicted co-director Oppenheim’s take on how the shocking scene came to be. Specifically, in October, the filmmaker told GQ that the showering scene was all Evans’ idea.

“We were in the car ride on the way back from the gym and I said to Billy, ‘We will give you some time to shower,’” Oppenheim told the outlet. “And Billy responded, ‘Want to film me showering?’ I offered to film him in a way that could avoid seeing his genitals, but Billy said he didn’t care about being seen naked.”

He added: “There’s a camera in the bathroom, there’s a camera that was on Nathan, there’s a camera outside the bathroom, and there’s an interaction that we see after Billy leaves where he sort of looks at the camera and smiles. So I don’t know what that means, but I feel like there’s enough stuff in there that gives me the impression that maybe he was excited that people could see everything and that there was full access, I guess. But it really beats me, honestly.”