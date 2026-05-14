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Dior 2027 Cruise Show: Sabrina Carpenter, Mikey Madison and More Bring the Best in Fashion to LACMA | Photos

The museum campus transformed Wednesday into a star-studded runway packed with A-list actors, musicians and style heavyweights

2027 Dior Cruise Show at Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Getty Images)
2027 Dior Cruise Show at Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Getty Images)

Hollywood’s fashion elite descended on the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Tuesday night for the latest Dior Cruise show, transforming the museum campus into a star-studded runway packed with A-list actors, musicians and style heavyweights.

The event drew a high-wattage crowd led by Sabrina Carpenter, Mikey Madison, Miley Cyrus, Anya Taylor-Joy and many others arriving in show-stopping looks. The Cruise presentation once again underscored L.A.’s growing influence on the luxury fashion world, bringing together entertainment, art and celebrity culture in one of the city’s signature cultural institutions.

Scroll through the gallery below for all the standout arrivals and best-dressed celebrities from Dior’s Cruise show at LACMA.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Mikey Madison

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Miley Cyrus

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Macaulay Culkin

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Taylor Russell

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Taylor Russell

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Miranda Kerr

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Keen Ruffalo

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Paul W. Downs

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Ejae

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Brian Grazer and Veronica Smiley

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Gia Coppola

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Seoyeon Jang

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Danny Elfman

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Bill Pullman

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Miles Teller

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Shay Mitchell

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Esther McGregor

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

EJ Johnson

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Chase Sui Wonders

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Grace Gummer

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Jay Shetty

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Eileen Gu

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Jisoo

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Steven Yeun

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Tracee Ellis Ross

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Soo Joo Park

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Sam Kim and Ejae

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice Stanfield

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

LaKeith Stanfield

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Amalie Gassman

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Deva Cassel

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Leslie Mann

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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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