Dior 2027 Cruise Show: Sabrina Carpenter, Mikey Madison and More Bring the Best in Fashion to LACMA | Photos

Hollywood’s fashion elite descended on the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Tuesday night for the latest Dior Cruise show, transforming the museum campus into a star-studded runway packed with A-list actors, musicians and style heavyweights.

The event drew a high-wattage crowd led by Sabrina Carpenter, Mikey Madison, Miley Cyrus, Anya Taylor-Joy and many others arriving in show-stopping looks. The Cruise presentation once again underscored L.A.’s growing influence on the luxury fashion world, bringing together entertainment, art and celebrity culture in one of the city’s signature cultural institutions.

Scroll through the gallery below for all the standout arrivals and best-dressed celebrities from Dior’s Cruise show at LACMA.