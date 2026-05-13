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Cannes 2026: See the Stars Hit the Red Carpet | Photos

Demi Moore, Gillian Anderson, Hannah Einbinder, Jane Fonda and more are the first to strike poses as the festival got underway

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
2026 Cannes Film Festival
2026 Cannes Film Festival (Credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival is underway in France, and key to each year’s festival is, of course, the red carpet.

Stars from all over the world gather at Cannes to celebrate the art of cinema, with a diverse range of movies playing both in and out of competition and filmmakers both veteran and new debuting their latest features.

It’s where “Anora” and “Parasite” kicked off runs that led to a Best Picture Oscar win. It’s where Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” were seen by audiences for the first time. And it’s where “Moulin Rogue!” showed that we can-can-can.

This year’s fest kicked off with a hodgepodge of faces — Gillian Anderson, Hannah Einbinder and filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun posed for “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” while “Fast & Furious” veterans Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster arrived to represent Hollywood with a 25th anniversary screening of “The Fast and the Furious.”

Everyone from Jane Fonda to Heidi Klum to Elijah Wood to James Franco also took part in the opening ceremony festivities.

Check out our Cannes red carpet gallery and photocall below, and check back throughout the festival as we update this post with the latest snaps. Coming up: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Cate Blanchett, Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Rami Malek, Penelope Cruz and many more.

Renate Reinsve
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Jane Fonda
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Jane Fonda attends the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening

Demi Moore
(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Demi Moore attends the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening

Chloé Zhao, American actress Demi Moore, and South Korean director Park Chan-wook at Cannes Film Festival 2026. Opening Ceremony and Red Carpet for La Vénus Electrique (The Electric Venus)
(Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Chloé Zhao, Demi Moore and Park Chan-wook at Cannes Film Festival 2026 Opening Ceremony and red carpet for “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus)

Elijah Wood
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Elijah Wood attends the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening

Ivorian actor Isaach de Bankolé
(Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Isaach de Bankolé attends the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening

Heidi Klum
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Heidi Klum attends the opening ceremony dinner

Jury Member Stellan Skarsgår
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Jury Member Stellan Skarsgård attends the opening ceremony

James Franco and Izabel Pakzad
(Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

James Franco and Izabel Pakzad attend the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening

Laura Wandel, Chloé Zhao, Jury President Park Chan-wook, Demi Moore and Ruth Negga pose during the Jury photocall
. (Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Laura Wandel, Chloé Zhao, Jury President Park Chan-wook, Demi Moore and Ruth Negga pose during the Jury photo call

Chinese director Chloé Zhao at Cannes Film Festival 2026. Jury Photocall
(Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Director Chloé Zhao at Cannes Film Festival 2026 Jury photo call

Gillian Anderson
(Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson poses during “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” photo call

Gillian Anderson, Jane Schoenbrun and Hannah Einbinder pose during "Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma"
(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson, Jane Schoenbrun and Hannah Einbinder pose during “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” photo call

Gillian Anderson
(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson poses during “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” photo call

Hannah Einbinder
(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Hannah Einbinder poses during “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” photo call

Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster pose during "The Fast And The Furious" photocall
(Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster pose during “The Fast and the Furious” photo call

Michelle Rodriguez
. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Michelle Rodriguez poses during “The Fast and the Furious” photo call

Jordana Brewster
(Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Jordana Brewster poses during “The Fast and the Furious” photo call

Meadow Walker
(Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Meadow Walker poses during “The Fast and the Furious” photo call

Jane Schoenbrun poses during "Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma"
(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jane Schoenbrun poses during “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” photo call

Chloé Zhao
(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jury member Chloé Zhao on stage during the opening ceremony

(From L) US actor Elijah Wood, Chinese actress Gong Li, US actress Jane Fonda, South Korean director, screenwriter and producer Park Chan-wook, US actress and producer Demi Moore, French-Malian actress and master of Ceremony Eye Haidara, Ivorian actor Isaach De Bankole, Irish-Ethiopian actress and producer Ruth Negga, Chinese director and screenwriter Chloe Zhao, Belgian director and screenwriter Laura Wandel, Member of the jury Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard, French-Congolese singer and rapper Theodora and French singer-songwriter Oklou pose
(Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images)

Elijah Wood, Gong Li, Jane Fonda, Park Chan-wook, Demi Moore, Eye Haidara, Isaach De Bankole, Ruth Negga, Chloé Zhao, Laura Wandel, Stellan Skarsgard and Oklou pose on stage during the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film “La Venus electrique” (The Electric Kiss)

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Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

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