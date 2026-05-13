The 2026 Cannes Film Festival is underway in France, and key to each year’s festival is, of course, the red carpet.
Stars from all over the world gather at Cannes to celebrate the art of cinema, with a diverse range of movies playing both in and out of competition and filmmakers both veteran and new debuting their latest features.
It’s where “Anora” and “Parasite” kicked off runs that led to a Best Picture Oscar win. It’s where Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” were seen by audiences for the first time. And it’s where “Moulin Rogue!” showed that we can-can-can.
This year’s fest kicked off with a hodgepodge of faces — Gillian Anderson, Hannah Einbinder and filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun posed for “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” while “Fast & Furious” veterans Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster arrived to represent Hollywood with a 25th anniversary screening of “The Fast and the Furious.”
Everyone from Jane Fonda to Heidi Klum to Elijah Wood to James Franco also took part in the opening ceremony festivities.
Check out our Cannes red carpet gallery and photocall below, and check back throughout the festival as we update this post with the latest snaps. Coming up: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Cate Blanchett, Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Rami Malek, Penelope Cruz and many more.
Jane Fonda attends the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening
Demi Moore attends the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening
Chloé Zhao, Demi Moore and Park Chan-wook at Cannes Film Festival 2026 Opening Ceremony and red carpet for “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus)
Elijah Wood attends the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening
Isaach de Bankolé attends the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening
Heidi Klum attends the opening ceremony dinner
Jury Member Stellan Skarsgård attends the opening ceremony
James Franco and Izabel Pakzad attend the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening
Laura Wandel, Chloé Zhao, Jury President Park Chan-wook, Demi Moore and Ruth Negga pose during the Jury photo call
Director Chloé Zhao at Cannes Film Festival 2026 Jury photo call
Gillian Anderson poses during “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” photo call
Gillian Anderson, Jane Schoenbrun and Hannah Einbinder pose during “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” photo call
Gillian Anderson poses during “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” photo call
Hannah Einbinder poses during “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” photo call
Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster pose during “The Fast and the Furious” photo call
Michelle Rodriguez poses during “The Fast and the Furious” photo call
Jordana Brewster poses during “The Fast and the Furious” photo call
Meadow Walker poses during “The Fast and the Furious” photo call
Jane Schoenbrun poses during “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” photo call
Jury member Chloé Zhao on stage during the opening ceremony
Elijah Wood, Gong Li, Jane Fonda, Park Chan-wook, Demi Moore, Eye Haidara, Isaach De Bankole, Ruth Negga, Chloé Zhao, Laura Wandel, Stellan Skarsgard and Oklou pose on stage during the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film “La Venus electrique” (The Electric Kiss)