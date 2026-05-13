The 2026 Cannes Film Festival is underway in France, and key to each year’s festival is, of course, the red carpet.

Stars from all over the world gather at Cannes to celebrate the art of cinema, with a diverse range of movies playing both in and out of competition and filmmakers both veteran and new debuting their latest features.

It’s where “Anora” and “Parasite” kicked off runs that led to a Best Picture Oscar win. It’s where Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” were seen by audiences for the first time. And it’s where “Moulin Rogue!” showed that we can-can-can.

This year’s fest kicked off with a hodgepodge of faces — Gillian Anderson, Hannah Einbinder and filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun posed for “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” while “Fast & Furious” veterans Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster arrived to represent Hollywood with a 25th anniversary screening of “The Fast and the Furious.”

Everyone from Jane Fonda to Heidi Klum to Elijah Wood to James Franco also took part in the opening ceremony festivities.

Check out our Cannes red carpet gallery and photocall below, and check back throughout the festival as we update this post with the latest snaps. Coming up: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Cate Blanchett, Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Rami Malek, Penelope Cruz and many more.