Gap Sets Former Paramount Exec Pam Kaufman as Chief Entertainment Officer

Gap Inc. has hired former Paramount marketing executive Pam Kaufman to be its first-ever Chief Entertainment Officer, the clothing company announced on Thursday.

In the newly created role, Kaufman will lead the development of Gap Inc.’s strategy for their “Fashiontainment” platform, “championing innovative storytelling to unlock value at the intersection of fashion and entertainment.” As an EVP, she will report to Gap Inc. president and CEO Richard Dickson starting on Feb. 2.

“Fashion is entertainment, and today’s customers aren’t just buying apparel, they’re buying into brands that tell compelling stories and drive cultural conversations,” Dickson said in a statement. “As we reinvigorate Gap Inc.’s house of iconic American brands to drive relevance and revenue, we recognize entertainment is a critical link to the consumer. One we can lean on to create fandoms, inspire movements and fuel sustained growth. Through Fashiontainment, we are unlocking that potential to take our brands to the next level, and Pam’s discipline, deep expertise and proven track record in entertainment and licensing make her the perfect fit to help us bring it to life.”

“Gap Inc.’s brands have shaped culture for generations, creating a legacy that is incredibly powerful,” Kaufman added. “What excites me most is the opportunity to build on that foundation, thoughtfully expanding how these brands connect with people through partnerships and experiences over time. I’m inspired to join a company that believes in people and creativity, and to help shape the next chapter of these extraordinary brands.”

Additionally, Gap will soon break ground on a Los Angeles-based office on Sunset Boulevard in the spring in order to focus more on this blend of fashion and entertainment.

Kaufman’s hiring comes after she left Paramount as president and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences in September following the Skydance merger. She had been in Paramount marketing since 1997.



