Paramount International Markets Boss Pam Kaufman to Exit

Paramount is losing yet another C-suite executive following its $8 billion Skydance merger — this time, with the exit of Pam Kaufman, president and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences.

“We have had an extraordinary journey and the immense privilege of helping shape stories that touched the lives of millions,” she said in a Friday memo to staff. “We brought iconic characters to life for fans globally and immersed them in unique worlds. The creativity has been limitless, the collaborations brilliant and most importantly, the people: exceptional.”

Kaufman had been in Paramount marketing since 1997, becoming Nickelodeon’s first CMO in 2008. She was then promoted to president of Consumer Products for the network in 2014, the same role for ViacomCBS in 2018 and, ultimately, overall Consumer Products and Experiences in 2021. She will consult for the company through the end of the year.

“Personally, working at Paramount has been the honor of a lifetime,” she added. “I’m excited to see what David Ellison, Jeff Shell and the new leadership team have planned for the future.”

Kaufman is the latest Paramount executive to depart after the merger, following co-CEOs Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins; chief communications officer Justin Dini; Paramount Streaming CEO Tom Ryan; Paramount Motion Picture Group head Mike Ireland; and president of worldwide marketing and distribution Marc Weinstock.

Other Paramount executives who have exited include Global Kids and Family communications head David Bittler; Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios communications head Liza Burnett Fefferman; chief operating officer Keyes Hill-Edgar; and chief creative officer and content president chief Nina Diaz.

Read Kaufman’s full memo below:

Hi all,



After much thought and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to leave Paramount. We have had an extraordinary journey and the immense privilege of helping shape stories that touched the lives of millions. We brought iconic characters to life for fans globally and immersed them in unique worlds. The creativity has been limitless, the collaborations brilliant and most importantly, the people: exceptional.

Personally, working at Paramount has been the honor of a lifetime. From my early days on Nickelodeon’s Integrated Marketing team to becoming the company’s first CMO, to leading the International Markets and Global Consumer Products & Experiences divisions, I have had a front- row seat to the ingenuity, passion, and hard work that defines Paramount across every division, in every corner of the world.

Together, we built billion-dollar franchises. We turned a yellow sea sponge into a global icon. We acquired and reignited the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, made Emily in Paris a must- have lifestyle brand, and built PAW Patrol into a top preschool brand. We hit fashion runways with designers from Stella McCartney to Gucci, and we stayed in the zeitgeist with collaborations that sold out in minutes – from Crocs to Supreme. Our gaming business enabled fans to create their own adventures like with the incredibly successful Star Trek Fleet Command, with 20 million downloads and counting. We graced Broadway and London’s West End with theatrical productions from Mean Girls to Sunset Boulevard. We expanded into award-winning hotels, resorts, theme parks, and live tours. In building out these world-class brands and franchises, we created a $7B retail business.

We led the transformation of our international business, setting a strong foundation for the future. As streaming reshaped the entertainment landscape, we supported the Paramount+ and Pluto TV teams, reimagined how we connect with audiences, and aligned global strategy with local expertise. We strengthened our networks, reinforcing their role as powerful platforms for reach, brand visibility, and local connection. Through the Impact Series, which expanded to 10+ cities worldwide, we had meaningful conversations around leadership and inclusion, inspiring a more connected and empowered culture.

Our Paramount team is the very best in the business. Thank you for your commitment, your passion and for making me a better leader. I am excited to see what David Ellison, Jeff Shell, and the new leadership team have planned for the future. While I am consulting through the end of the year, I leave with immense pride in what we have built and confidence in what’s ahead. I will always be rooting for Paramount, and I will definitely be first in line for the Top Gun Las Vegas experience.

In the words of the great Bob Marley, “Beginnings are usually scary, and endings are usually sad, but it’s everything in between that makes it all worth living.” I’ve truly had the slime of my life in the “in between” with all of you.

Forever grateful, Pam