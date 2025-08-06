Paramount EVP and Head of Communications Liza Burnett Fefferman Exits Ahead of Skydance Merger

Liza Burnett Fefferman, the executive vice president of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios and head of communications, is the latest Paramount employee to depart ahead of the Skydance merger happening on Thursday. She announced her departure on Wednesday in a memo to her team obtained by TheWrap.

“In 2016, I came to Viacom to run Communications for Logo and VH1 joining a small but mighty group who consistently outpunched their weight,” Fefferman wrote in a memo to staff. “Nearly a decade later, our remit has substantially grown but that same hustle, impeccable work ethic and results-oriented commitment, remain steadfast.”

In her role at Paramount, Fefferman oversaw the company’s studios arm as well as MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, CMT, Pop TV, TV Land and Logo. She’s also the co-head of MTV Documentary Films, a label she founded and runs, which has been responsible for movies such as “¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor!”

Fefferman oversaw all aspects of communication at Paramount, including corporate, strategy, media relations, thought leadership, crisis, internal, social impact, programming, consumer insights and awards. A respected leader in the industry, she worked closely with Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy as a member of his five-person senior leadership team. She also managed a 30-person department across New York, Los Angeles and Nashville.

McCarthy will also be departing Paramount once the merger is complete.

The communications executive has been instrumental in promoting some of the biggest titles across the Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios ecosystem, including Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” and “Dexter” extended universe, Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and the MTV Entertainment Studios-produced Netflix mega-hit “Emily in Paris.” She was also highly involved in setting the promotional strategy around Paramount+’s slate of buzzy originals, which include Taylor Sheridan’s “Landman,” “Lioness,” “Tulsa King,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “1883” and “1923.” These Paramount+ titles have helped establish the streamer as a major player in the streaming wars. Her awards campaigns also delivered seven Oscar nominations, 193 Emmy nominations and 50 wins.

She first joined ViacomCBS in 2016 as the senior vice president of Communications for VH1 and Logo. She was then asked to take on MTV less than a year later. By February of 2023, her purview included those three networks as well as CMT, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, TV Land, Pop, MTV Entertainment Studios and Showtime.

Read the full letter below:

To The Best Team + Dear Colleagues, Grateful doesn’t even begin to cut it. In 2016, I came to Viacom to run Communications for Logo and VH1 joining a small but mighty group who consistently outpunched their weight.

Nearly a decade later, our remit has substantially grown but that same hustle, impeccable work ethic and results-oriented commitment, remain steadfast.

You define teamwork, set the bar sky high with creativity, innovation, and a dedication to excellence yielding extraordinary results. And beyond the buzzy “surround sound” we strive for on every campaign, premiere and tentpole, I’m equally proud of the grace and professionalism shown when navigating sticky situations and finding optimal solutions.

Together we’ve had the privilege of championing some of the company’s most significant milestones – helping to launch Paramount+, building the Taylor Sheridan universe, welcoming back both TV’s most beloved serial killer and everyone’s favorite late night host, as well as co-founding MTV Documentary Films with the one and only Sheila Nevins – all while doing good along the way.

Our boundary-breaking social impact initiatives across Mental Health Action and Youth Voter Access drove movements and changed minds while our best-in-class content was recognized by the Oscars, Peabodys, Globes, SAG and the Emmys with 50 wins.

From the seismic shifts in media to a global pandemic to personal triumphs and heartbreaking losses, we navigated the highs and lows together, having each other’s backs every step of the way.

As I begin the next chapter, my warmest thanks, and best wishes to a phenomenal group of all stars.

x

Liza