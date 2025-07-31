Paramount+ Revenue Up 23% in 2nd Quarter Despite Losing 1.3 Million Subscribers

Ahead of Paramount’s merger with Skydance on Aug. 7, the company reported a solid quarter. Revenue increased 1% year-over-year while profits came in at $57 million.

One of the most interesting stories from this quarter had to do with Paramount’s DTC offerings, which were up 15% overall. Streaming revenue growth outpaced linear declines during the quarter. The TV and Media segment saw a 6% decrease, hitting $4 billion, and affiliate and subscription revenue decreased 7% due to declines when it came to linear subscribers. However, the DTC division generated $157 million in adjusted OBIDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization), a year-over-year improvement of $131 million.

Though revenue brought in by Paramount+ was up 23%, the streamer lost 1.3 million subscribers during the quarter. The disparity was because of pricing increases for the streamer as well as improvements in its churn rate. As for what caused that million-plus drop, that was due to the expiration of an international hard bundle deal. As for viewing hours, those were up 29% year-over-year across Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Last year during the second quarter of 2024, Paramount recorded a goodwill impairment charge for its cable networks unit, which totaled $5.98 billion. That’s why some of the year-over-year comparative numbers may look odd.

Here are the key takeaways:

Net income: A profit of $57 million, compared to the loss of $5.4 billion a year ago.

Earnings Per Share: $0.08, compared to $0.37 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance.

Revenue: $6.85 billion, a 1% year-over-year increase compared to $7.19 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance.

Operating income: $399 million, compared to a loss of $5.32 billion a year ago. On an adjusted basis, it fell 5% to $824 million.

Streaming subscribers: Lost 1.3 million subscribers for a total of 77.7 million.

“Despite an increasingly challenging environment, the talented co-CEOs and teams across the company have continued to strengthen and grow the business,” Shari Redstone, the non-executive chair, said in an outgoing statement to shareholders. “I am proud that when the Skydance transactions close we will be turning over a healthy business with a strong foundation for long-term growth and value creation. I will be forever grateful to the people of the company and the shareholders who have supported us.”

“Our goal when we became co-CEOs was to transform Paramount into a streaming first company and today we are substantially better positioned with streaming revenue growth outpacing linear declines, driven by exceptional performance at Paramount+,” George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins said in a statement. “These impressive results are thanks to our talented teams and creative partners for whom we are very grateful for their continued creativity, dedication and hard work.”

The latest quarterly results come as Paramount is expected to close its pending $8 billion merger with Skydance Media on Aug. 7. Upon closing, shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq under a new ticker symbol: PSKY.

Under the two-step deal, Skydance is set to acquire controlling shareholder Shari Redstone’s holding company National Amusements, which controls 77.4% of the Paramount Class A common stock outstanding and approximately 9.5% of the overall equity of the company, before merging with the Hollywood studio. The deal provides $2.4 billion for Redstone, $4.5 billion to non-NAI Paramount shareholders and an additional $1.5 billion in new capital to help pay down debt and recapitalize the company’s balance sheet.

David Ellison will serve as New Paramount’s CEO, while Jeff Shell will serve as president. Other additions to the leadership team include Cindy Holland, a former Netflix executive who has been serving as a senior advisor to Ellison since October, and Skydance chief creative officer Dana Goldberg, who is set to lead the motion picture side of the studio. Sony’s Josh Greenstein is also in talks to join the company in an undefined role.

Redstone will exit Paramount’s board of directors and Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy will exit the company following the deal’s closing.

More to come…