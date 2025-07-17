Netflix 2nd Quarter Revenue Climbs 16% to $11.08 Billion

Netflix’s revenue climbed 16% to $11.08 billion and its profits surged 45.6% to $3.13 billion in its second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by more subscribers, higher pricing and increased ad revenue.

The streamer also raised its 2025 revenue outlook to $44.8 billion to $45.2 billion, up from previous guidance of $43.5 billion to $44.5 billion, reflecting healthy subscriber growth and ad sales and the weakening of the U.S. dollar compared to other currencies. The update represents growth of 15% to 16% year-over-year.

Here are the quarter’s results:

Net income: $3.13 billion, compared to $2.15 billion a year ago.

Earnings per share: $7.19 per share, compared to $7.07 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue: $11.08 billion, up 15.9% year over year, compared to $11.09 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Operating income: $3.8 billion, up 45% year over year from $2.6 billion a year ago.

Netflix no longer breaks out its total subscriber and average revenue-per-paid member figures on a quarterly basis as turned its focus to revenue, operating margins and engagement. It last reported a total of 301.63 million subscribers globally. during its fourth quarter of 2024

However, the company previously said it would continue to provide a breakout of total revenue by region, as well as the impact of foreign exchange changes, and announce major subscriber milestones as it crosses them. In the second quarter, it noted that member growth was ahead of its internal forecast, but said it occurred late in the quarter, limiting the impact on revenue.

The latest quarterly results come as Netflix recently struck a first-of-its-kind distribution deal with TF1, which will see the French broadcaster’s programming air on the streamer in the country starting in summer 2026. It also comes on the heels of scoring 120 Emmy nominations, led by “Adolescence,” “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” and “Black Mirror.”

Additionally, the results coincide with the departure of Netflix’s global ad measurement vice president Julie DeTraglia as part of a strategic shift to regionalize its ad leadership, which TheWrap exclusively reported on Thursday.

Looking ahead, Netflix is forecasting third quarter revenue of $11.53 billion, or 17.3% growth, operating income of $3.63 billion, net income of $2.98 billion and earnings per share of $6.87.

More to come…