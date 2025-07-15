2025 Emmy Nominations By Network: HBO Max Leads the Pack With Record 142 Nods

HBO Max dominated the 2025 Emmy nominations on Tuesday with a record 142 nods, led by “Hacks,” “The Penguin,” “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus.”

Warner Bros. Television Group took home a total of 60 nominations, while Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. Networks business took home five.

Disney took second, earning a collective 137 nominations across its portfolio of brands, including 40 for Disney+ and 95 nods for Hulu, while Netflix trailed behind in third with a total of 120 nods, led by “Adolescence,” “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” and “Black Mirror.”

Apple TV+ also had a strong showing with 81 nods, led by “Severance” and “The Studio.”

The dates of eligibility for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards spanned June 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025.

The ceremony will will be broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Sept. 14 and air on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, the Creative Arts Emmys will unfold over two nights, on Sept. 7 and 8.

Below is the full tally by network and streamer:

HBO/Max – 142

Netflix – 120

Apple TV+ – 81

ABC – 38

FX – 35

Disney+ – 28

Hulu – 23

NBC – 29

CBS – 26

Peacock – 19

Prime Video – 12

Comedy Central – 10

MTV – 10

Paramount+ – 7

Fox – 7

No network – 6

NatGeo – 5

YouTube – 4

PBS – 4

Bravo – 3

Roku Channel – 3

AMC – 2

Discovery Channel – 2

Shudder – 2

BBC America – 2

Adult Swim – 2

Meta Quest – 2

Meta – 1

Food Network – 1

