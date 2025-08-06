Chris McCarthy Touts Jon Stewart, ‘Drag Race’ and ‘South Park’ Milestones in Paramount Exit Memo

Chris McCarthy touted Jon Stewart’s return to “The Daily Show” along with milestones for “Drag Race” and “South Park” as highlights as his time at Paramount in his exit memo.

The Paramount Global co-CEO, who will exit the company following the completion of its merger with Skydance on Thursday, applauded Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios for crafting cultural-defining series that “create” trends, rather than following them, specifically shouting out Jon Stewart’s return and the enduring legacy of “Drag Race” and “South Park” — shows that have both been targeted by the political right — as moments of pride.

“We brought Jon Stewart back to speak truth to power, continued to elevate and celebrate ‘Drag Race’ globally while others try to silence it, and we grew and extended our partnership with Matt and Trey, ensuring that the ‘South Park’ boys can continue to point out the inanities and insanities of life for years to come,” McCarthy wrote in a memo to staffers.

He also pointed to Taylor Sheridan’s growing empire as “one of the most successful franchises in TV history,” with both “1923” and “Landman” ranking as two of the top four most-streamed shows of 2025.

Beyond TV, McCarthy underlined Paramount’s “greatest achievement” as its mental health advocacy, pointing to the industry-wide Mental Health Coalition as well as the effort across scripted programming to “diminish the negative stigma related to mental health.”

“Through our stories, we are helping people see that there isn’t something wrong with them; rather, they are perfectly human and seeking help is a sign of strength,” he wrote. “Together, we’ve literally helped change how an entire industry tells stories about mental health and in doing so will help generations of audiences to come.”

Read McCarthy’s full memo below:

Hi everyone,

With the merger closing tomorrow, I wanted to reach out.

Back in the 90s, well before social media, MTV was the pop culture center of the world – and it was the first time many of us got to see ourselves on television. All different types of people, including people like me, who were struggling with their identity. It was then that I realized I wasn’t alone and that MTV was a place many could call home. That is the power of great storytelling – it not only entertains us but also it has the power to unite, inspire and give us hope. Twenty-two years later, I’m as grateful today as I was walking through these doors in 2003. Together, we made pop-culture history, advocated on behalf of our audiences and built world-class shows that have and will shape culture for decades to come.

These past years, we didn’t just adapt to change – we led it. We delivered three of the top four most-streamed shows of 2025: MobLand, 1923, and Landman. With Taylor Sheridan, we built one of the most successful franchises in TV history. We brought Jon Stewart back to speak truth to power, continued to elevate and celebrate Drag Race globally while others try to silence it, and we grew and extended our partnership with Matt and Trey, ensuring that the South Park boys can continue to point out the inanities and insanities of life for years to come. These aren’t just hit shows; they define culture and prove that this team doesn’t follow trends, we create them.

But our greatest achievement goes beyond entertainment. When the alarming rise of mental health issues became a crisis, we didn’t just sit back, we leaned in. We spearheaded an industry-wide Mental Health Coalition and, together, we’ve driven a nearly 40% increase in mental health storylines which help to normalize mental health and showcase characters coping with issues, getting help and supporting others. Simultaneously, we’ve worked hard to diminish the negative stigma related to mental health and have seen a 15% decrease in harmful portrayals across scripted content. At some point in our lives, many of us will struggle with our mental health, and by increasing positive portrayals, we are helping to decrease the stigma. Through our stories, we are helping people see that there isn’t something wrong with them; rather, they are perfectly human and seeking help is a sign of strength. Together, we’ve literally helped change how an entire industry tells stories about mental health and in doing so will help generations of audiences to come.

Many doubted we could go this far. Most never believed we’d reach this scale. But here we are – not because of luck, but because of each of you and your relentless creativity, dedication, and support of one another.

As the company enters its next chapter, I’m filled with pride and gratitude for what we’ve built and absolute confidence in what you’ll create next – here, somewhere else, or in your personal lives. This remarkable team will continue to shape culture, drive change, inspire others and prove that great storytelling has the power to change the world. All the while showing a deep sense of compassion and kindness for each other.

Thank you for your trust, your talent, your inspiration and your friendship.

With the deepest respect and gratitude,

Chris