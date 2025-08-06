‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Vought Rising’ Adds 4 Series Regulars

“Vought Rising” – the latest spinoff to come out of “The Boys” – has expanded its roster of series regulars by four.

Ricky Staffieri (“The Bear”), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Jorden Myrie (“Bridgerton”) and Nicolò Pasetti have all joined the cast of “The Boys” prequel series. Information on who the four new additions will play in the series is being kept under wraps at this time.

The new castings join Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash who return to reprise their roles of Soldier Boy and Stormfront first seen in Seasons 2 and 3 of “The Boys.” Both Ackles and Cash will also serve as executive producers on the new show.

Set in the 1950s, the show will track the “humble” origins of the superhero corporation Vought International. The series will also focus on Soldier Boy and Stormfront and their dynamic. A product of Vought’s research in Germany during the 1930s, Stormfront is a literal Nazi. Meanwhile, Soldier Boy fought for America.

Ackles is also planned to return for the fifth and final season of “The Boys” when it premieres in 2026.

“Vought Rising” is just the latest series to come out of the flagship Prime Video series. “Gen V” – which takes place at a college for supes – is dropping a second season in September, while the animated anthology series “The Boys: Diabolical” released back in 2022.

Paul Grellong will serve as showrunner and executive producer on “Vought Rising.” Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, and Jim Barnes also serve as executive producers on the series. “Vought Rising” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.