‘Gen V’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Starlight Coming to Save the Day | Video

Just as Marie (Jaz Sinclair) is in the middle of a tussle with another Supe, here comes “The Boys” hero Starlight/Annie January blasting her light beam to save the day in the official trailer for “Gen V” Season 2.

“Hey, Marie,” Starlight says in the trailer with a smile to a bloodied Marie after taking out an enemy. The trailer debuted on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con.

While characters from “The Boys” have already made their crossover onto the Godolkin University campus, this is the first time “Gen V” viewers have seen Starlight. Last season of “Gen V” left off with Marie and her squad Jordan, Andre and Emma in a doorless, hospital-like facility with no idea how they got there.

But based off the trailer, it appears Marie has escaped somehow and has been on the run ever since. Now, Starlight needs her to head back to God U to help put an to Vought’s disastrous plans for good.

“You can’t stay on the run forever; I need your help,” Starlight tells Marie. “You need to go back to school … Vought is resuming a research project called Project Odessa … and I need you to stop it.”

Play video

In the midst of the many challenges Marie faces, there’s a new dean on campus, and he used to work at a Supe torture chamber/testing lab.

It looks like Marie and friends have their work cut out for them, but with the potential to be even more powerful than Homelander, they just might stand a chance.

Here’s a full description of the second season: “In Season 2, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

Season 2 of “Gen V” stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher. Ethan Slater joins the cast as Thomas Godolkin.

Ethan Slater in “Gen V.” (Prime Video)

Michele Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum, and Brant Englestein also serve as executive producers. Loreli Alanís, Gabriel Garcia and Jessica Chou are co-executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film.

“Gen V” premieres Sept. 17 on Prime Video.