‘Gen V’ Season 2 Gets September Premiere Date

“Gen V” Season finally has a premiere date, and just in time for the new school year, too.

Prime Video’s college-based spinoff of “The Boys” returns Sept. 17 with the premiere of the first three episodes, available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. New episodes will follow weekly with the second season finale airing Wednesday, October 22.

Season 2 picks up where Season 4 of “The Boys” left off — with Homelander (Antony Starr) firmly established as America’s brutal new fascist dictator and pretty much everyone who opposes him, with the sole exception of Starlight (Erin Moriarty), shoved into gulags at best.

Watch a trailer for Season 2 below:

New year, new U. Gen V Season 2 is in session September 17. pic.twitter.com/gbe3QJeCRa — GEN V (@genv) June 1, 2025

We got a taste of that in the “Gen V” Season 1 finale, when Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Emma (Lizze Broadway) and Jordan (played by both London Thor and Derek Luh) tried to stop Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) and Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) as they carried out a bloody campus rampage, only to learn Homelander approved of it and considered the heroes to be traitors.

We last saw Marie, Emma and Jordan in a desolate, secret Super-Prison and things don’t look much better for them in Season 2. Per the official description, “as the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

Season 2 of “Gen V” also stars Sean Patrick Thomas who returns as Polarity, with Hamish Linklater joining the show as Dean Cipher. Other series newcomers include Keeya King (“Yellowjackets”), Stephen Kalyn (“Warrior Strong”), Julia Knope (“In The Dark”), Stacey McGunnigle (“This Hour Has 22 Minutes”), Tait Fletcher (“The Mandalorian”), Wyatt Dorion (“Eerie Hall”) and Georgie Murphy (“Accused”), all of whose roles have been kept under wraps.

Sadly not returning is Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson in Season 1. Perdomo tragically died in a motorcycle accident in late March, 2024 while traveling from New York to Toronto to begin shooting “Gen V” Season 2. producers announced a month later on May 5 that Andre Anderson, would not be recast.

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” “Gen V” producers wrote at the time. “We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

“Gen V” is executive-produced by showrunner Michele Fazekas. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum, and Brant Engelstein also serve as executive producers. Loreli Alanís, Gabriel Garcia, and Jessica Chou are co-executive producers.

The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

“Gen V” Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.





