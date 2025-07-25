‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ to End With Season 4 at AMC Networks

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” will end with Season 4 at AMC, TheWrap has learned.

The announcement was made during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday afternoon. The series is just one of the many spinoffs set in AMC’s Walking Dead Universe and follows Norman Reedus’ titular hero and Melissa McBride’s Carol fighting to survive and search for loved ones internationally.

“‘Daryl Dixon’ has been an incredible journey,” Reedus said in a statement. “I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride. It’s been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it’s been embraced. Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn’t just an ending; it’s a celebration of what we’ve all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward – Daryl’s journey is far from over.”

McBride added: “It has been the thrill of a lifetime to shoot this part of Daryl and Carol’s adventure together in Europe and I keep coming back for more of these two characters. There is still so much story left to tell and so much for the fans to look forward to. I’m going to revel in the moments as they come and am excited for the fans to see what we have been working on in these incredible locations.”

The renewal for the final season was not the only news shared out of the panel. They also released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of the spinoff. In it, fans got their first glimpse of Stephen Merchant’s character joining the show.

“You’re looking at it, I’m it,” he says to Daryl and Carol. “You’re looking at the last Englishman in England.”

Watch the clip below:

The third season of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” picks up with the titular character and Carol continuing “their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” premieres on Sept. 7 on AMC.