‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Renewed for Season 3 at AMC Networks

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” will return for a third season at AMC Networks, with Seth Hoffman joining as showrunner and production slated to begin this fall in Boston.

Season 3 will see Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse. But when chaos in the city begins to arise, they are forced to question: have they learned from their old wounds or will their dark past spell doom for the entire city?



“We’re thankful to Eli Jorné for two seasons of ‘Dead City’ that took the story of these iconic characters in exciting new directions and broadened this thriving Universe by introducing a new corner of the walker apocalypse,” AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott said in a statement Wednesday. “As we continue to create new stories for a passionate TWD fanbase, we’re delighted to have a seasoned ‘Walking Dead’ veteran like Seth Hoffman at the helm of a new season, alongside the remarkable Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, that will bring new adversaries and alliances and push the boundaries of Maggie and Negan’s conflicted relationship.”

Hoffman returns to the Walking Dead Universe after three years as co-executive producer and writer on “The Walking Dead,” where he wrote episodes including “Too Far Gone,” “JSS” and “No Way Out,” among others. His other notable credits include “House” and “Prison Break.”

“I’m excited to have the chance to dive back into The Walking Dead Universe and work to deliver another dynamic season’s worth of stories to this epic franchise. It’s a true honor to chart out the next chapter for Maggie and Negan’s iconic adventures in Dead City,” Hoffman said. “Lauren, Jeffrey and Scott are incredible creative partners and I’m thrilled to collaborate with them to bring this story to life.”

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” concluded its second season on June 22 on AMC and AMC+. In addition to Hoffman, executive producers on Season 3 include the Walking Dead Universe’s chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, Cohan, Morgan, Brian Bockrath and Colin Walsh.

Hoffman is repped by Lauren Fox and Mina Ross at CAA and Ken Richman and Robby Koch at Hansen, Jacobsen.