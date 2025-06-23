‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Season 3 Sets September Premiere

Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon will return to AMC and AMC+ for the third installment of his “Walking Dead” spinoff on Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 3 of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” which was filmed in Spain, follows Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) as they continue their journey to somehow return home to the ones they love.

“As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse,” the logline states.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon (Photo Credit: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC)

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier (Photo Credit: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC)

Melissa McBride, Norman Reedus (Photo Credit: Carla Oset/AMC)

In addition to Reedus and McBride, Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada and Alexandra Masangkay join as series regulars this season. Rounding out the cast will be Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués, Greta Fernández, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman, Cuco Usín and Stephen Merchant, amongst others.

Eduardo Noriega as Antonio (Photo Credit: Carla Oset/AMC)

Óscar Jaenada as Fede (Photo Credit: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC)

Alexandra Masangkay as Paz (Photo Credit: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC)

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 3 is executive produced by Reedus, McBride, Scott M. Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, Angela Kang, Jason Richman, Dan Percival and Steve Squillante, along with Silvia Aráez and Jesús de la Vega from Ánima Stillking.

Check out the new teaser below:

Play video

