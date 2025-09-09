Paramount Chief Communications Officer Justin Dini Exits

Paramount chief communications officer Justin Dini is exiting after eight years with the media giant.

Dini, who joined shortly after Bob Bakish was appointed CEO of Viacom, led communications through the ongoing transformation of the company, including its deal to merge with CBS, the acquisition of Pluto TV, the rebrand to Paramount Global, the launch of Paramount+, the leadership transition in 2024 and the Skydance transaction, among other things. Prior to Viacom/Paramount, Dini rose through the ranks at Brunswick Group as an associate, director and partner.

“On my very first day at what was then Viacom in 2017, I walked into a war room—and, in many respects, I never left. Over the past eight years we’ve been through a lot together—rebrands and restructures, mergers and acquisitions, a pandemic, the occasional lawsuit, and more than a few pivots and peaks,” Dini wrote in a memo to staff.

“I feel enormously lucky to have been part of this team,” he added. “I’ve had the chance to work on stories that mattered, to navigate a fast-changing landscape alongside colleagues I deeply respect, and to be part of a team that cares not only about the work, but about one another. That’s rare. And it’s something I’ll always carry with me.”

His departure follows the closing of Paramount’s $8 billion merger with Skydance Media in August. Principal Communications Group managing partner Melissa Zukerman will serve as chief communications officer of the combined company.

“Mel and I have worked together closely throughout this transition and I’m grateful for her partnership,” Dini said. “I know the work is in great hands, and I’ll continue to be a resource for her and the team as she steps into the role.”

He is the latest Paramount executive to depart after the merger, following Paramount co-CEOs Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins; Paramount Global Kids and Family communications head David Bittler; Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios communications head Liza Burnett Fefferman, chief operating officer Keyes Hill-Edgar and chief creative officer and content president chief Nina Diaz; Paramount Streaming CEO Tom Ryan and Paramount Motion Picture Group head Mike Ireland.

“It has been the ride—and the privilege—of a lifetime to help shepherd this iconic company through a period of enormous and transformational change,” Dini’s memo concluded. “Thank you again—for the trust, the partnership and the good humor along the way. While Friday is my last day, I’ll always be a phone call away—and will be cheering you on from afar.”