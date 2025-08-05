Showtime/MTV Entertainment Head Nina Diaz to Exit Paramount After Skydance Merger Closes

Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios’ content president and chief creative officer Nina L. Diaz will exit Paramount following the closing of its $8 billion merger with Skydance later this week.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built — and even more excited for what’s ahead, for all of us,” Diaz wrote in an email to staff on Monday. “Change, as we know, is part of this business — and part of growth. I’m stepping forward with deep gratitude and high spirits, knowing that the impact we’ve made here will keep echoing.”

Diaz marks the latest Paramount executive set to depart, following her boss and Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy and Paramount Streaming president and CEO Tom Ryan.

Diaz began her career with MTV Networks in 1996 as a producer/director and would rise through the ranks to vice president of MTV News and Documentaries by 2003. After leaving the company in 2007, she would return to Viacom in 2014 as senior vice president of programming and development for VH1, before being promoted to unscripted head for VH1 and MTV and president of programming and development for VH1, MTV, CMT and Logo.

She would become MTV Entertainment Group’s content president and chief creative officer in 2020 and would add Showtime to her oversight in 2023 following the merging of the two divisions.

During her tenure, she helped launch “My Super Sweet 16,” “Cribs” and “The Osbournes.” She also oversaw series including the “Yellowstone” franchise, “MobLand,” “Lioness,” “The Chi,” “Emily in Paris,” “South Park,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Dexter: Original Sin,” “Dexter: Resurrection,” “The Agency” and “The Daily Show.”

Her other credits include an executive producer on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ “Homemade Millionaire” for TLC.

Read Diaz’s full memo below:

Team—

After an incredible run, I’ll be wrapping my time at Paramount as part of this next chapter of change. It’s hard to put into words what it’s meant to lead, collaborate, and dream big with this powerhouse team — across every brand, every story, every moment we’ve built together. From iconic franchises to bold new voices, you’ve shown up with heart, hustle, and creative fire every step of the way.

Together, we redefined what global hits look like — from building out the rich, expansive worlds of Taylor Sheridan’s universe, with Yellowstone, Lioness, and Landman… To launching global sensations like MobLand and The Agency, each breaking new ground in storytelling and scale.

We took Showtime to new heights — reigniting The Chi, turning Yellowjackets into a cultural phenomenon, and resurrecting Dexter to record-breaking numbers that thrilled old and new fans alike. We brought back the incomparable Jon Stewart to The Daily Show —a triumphant return drawing in massive audiences and gave America its beloved fist-pumpers once more with Jersey Shore Family Vacation, then took the Shore sensation global with wild, unforgettable casts in Warsaw, Mexico, the UK, and France.

And RuPaul’s Drag Race — a groundbreaking, culture-shifting franchise that not only captured hearts but dominated awards seasons, becoming a long-running global phenomenon and an Emmy darling. We kept the fire burning with enduring icons like The Challenge and Love & Hip Hop, proving that franchise storytelling can evolve, expand, and continue to lead.

And for those who go way back —to my first tour of duty at MTV —we blazed the trail and captured the rebellious spirit of youth culture with shows that defined a generation. I’ll forever be proud to have helped create a few of those unforgettable originals: Cribs, My Super Sweet 16, and The Osbournes (Ozzy, forever in our hearts).

I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built — and even more excited for what’s ahead, for all of us. Change, as we know, is part of this business — and part of growth. I’m stepping forward with deep gratitude and high spirits, knowing that the impact we’ve made here will keep echoing.

Keep pushing boundaries. Keep lifting each other up. And keep making the kind of culture-shaping, genre-bending magic that this team can.

Thank you for being part of all of it — the bold swings, the big wins, the creative risks, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. It’s been a true pleasure to be in the trenches with you, to be inspired by your talent, your grit, and your passion. I’ll be rooting for you always and yes, I’ll miss you.

With love & respect,

Nina