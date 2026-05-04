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Met Gala Red Carpet 2026: A-Listers Turn a ‘Costume Art’ Look on Fashion’s Biggest Night | Photos

Nicole Kidman, Bill Skarsgård, Venus Williams and many more converge on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art this first Monday in May

Nicole Kidman, Bill Skarsgård and more arrive at the 2026 Met Gala. (Getty Images)
Nicole Kidman, Bill Skarsgård and more arrive at the 2026 Met Gala. (Getty Images)

Celebrities, designers and industry power players have once again converged on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night and one of the most closely watched red carpets in the world.

Held on the first Monday in May, the annual benefit for the museum’s Costume Institute doubles as a global stage for spectacle, storytelling and high-concept design. This year’s “Costume Art” theme sets the tone for bold interpretations and boundary-pushing looks, with attendees translating the exhibit’s inspiration into custom couture, archival callbacks and viral-ready moments.

As always, the guest list blends A-list actors, chart-topping musicians, elite athletes and influential creators, all handpicked by industry icon Anna Wintour, currently Global Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast and Global Editorial Director of Vogue.

Scroll through the gallery below for every standout entrance — updated live as stars continue to arrive.

Katy Perry
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Katy Perry

Katy Perry
(Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images) / ALTERNATE CROP

Katy Perry

LISA
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lisa

Lisa
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Lisa

Nicole Kidman
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman

Connor Storrie
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Connor Storrie

Amanda Seyfried
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried

Lena Mahfouf
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lena Mahfouf

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Laufey
. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Laufey

Lindsey Vonn
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn

Olivia Wilde
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde

Rosé
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Rosé

Emma Chamberlain
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain

Cara Delevingne
(Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Cara Delevingne

Gigi Hadid
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid

Lena Mahfouf
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lena Mahfouf

Sam Smith
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sam Smith

Charli xcx
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Charli xcx

Lena Dunham
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lena Dunham

Naomi Osaka
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka

Anna Wintour
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Anna Wintour

Chloe Malle
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Chloe Malle

Janelle Monáe
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Chase Sui Wonders

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bill Skarsgård

Sarah Pidgeon
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sarah Pidgeon

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Venus Williams

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain

Jon Batiste
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jon Batiste

Jordan Roth
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jordan Roth

Zoë Kravitz
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz

Patrick Schwarzenegger
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Maya Hawke
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Maya Hawke

Angela Bassett
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Angela Bassett

Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers

Joey King
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Joey King

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson
. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci

Carey Mulligan
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Carey Mulligan

Paul Anthony Kelly
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Paul Anthony Kelly

Anna Weyant
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Anna Weyant

Wendi Murdoch
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Wendi Murdoch

Chloe Murdoch
(Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Chloe Murdoch

Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo

Luke Evans
(Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Luke Evans

Christine Beauchamp
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Christine Beauchamp

Sabine Getty
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sabine Getty

Jamie Alexander Tisch
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jamie Alexander Tisch

Robert Denning
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Robert Denning

John Lithgow and Mary Yeager
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

John Lithgow and Mary Yeager

Isha M. Ambani
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Isha M. Ambani

Suleika Jaouad
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Suleika Jaouad

Lauren Sánchez
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Lauren Sánchez

Gayle King
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gayle King

Nichapat Suphap
City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Nichapat Suphap

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

Sunday Rose Kidman
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sunday Rose Kidman

Hamish Bowles
(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Hamish Bowles

(Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

Nantasha Williams

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Nicole Phelps

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Tiffany Raja

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Amy Fine Collins

. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sinéad Burke

Amy Sherald
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Amy Sherald

Cristina Baxter
(Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Cristina Baxter

Jessica Kayll
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jessica Kayll

Aariana Rose Philip
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Aariana Rose Philip

Jessica Cruel
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jessica Cruel

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector

Aurora James
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Aurora James

Andrew Saffir and Daniel Benedict
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Andrew Saffir and Daniel Benedict

Tyriq Withers
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Tyriq Withers

Gustav Magnar Witzoe
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Gustav Magnar Witzoe

Gwendoline Christie
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Gwendoline Christie

More to come …

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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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