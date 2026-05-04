Met Gala Red Carpet 2026: A-Listers Turn a ‘Costume Art’ Look on Fashion’s Biggest Night | Photos

Celebrities, designers and industry power players have once again converged on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night and one of the most closely watched red carpets in the world.

Held on the first Monday in May, the annual benefit for the museum’s Costume Institute doubles as a global stage for spectacle, storytelling and high-concept design. This year’s “Costume Art” theme sets the tone for bold interpretations and boundary-pushing looks, with attendees translating the exhibit’s inspiration into custom couture, archival callbacks and viral-ready moments.

As always, the guest list blends A-list actors, chart-topping musicians, elite athletes and influential creators, all handpicked by industry icon Anna Wintour, currently Global Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast and Global Editorial Director of Vogue.

Scroll through the gallery below for every standout entrance — updated live as stars continue to arrive.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Katy Perry (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images) / ALTERNATE CROP Katy Perry (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Lisa (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images) Lisa (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Nicole Kidman (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Connor Storrie (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Amanda Seyfried (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Lena Mahfouf (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman . (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) Laufey (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Olivia Wilde (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Rosé (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Emma Chamberlain (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) Cara Delevingne (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Gigi Hadid (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Lena Mahfouf (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Sam Smith (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Charli xcx (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Lena Dunham (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Naomi Osaka (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Anna Wintour (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Chloe Malle (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Janelle Monáe (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Chase Sui Wonders (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Bill Skarsgård (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Sarah Pidgeon (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) Venus Williams (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Emma Chamberlain (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jon Batiste (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Jordan Roth (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Zoë Kravitz (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Patrick Schwarzenegger (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Maya Hawke (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Angela Bassett (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Joey King . (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Carey Mulligan (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Paul Anthony Kelly (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Anna Weyant (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Wendi Murdoch (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) Chloe Murdoch (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) Luke Evans (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Christine Beauchamp (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Sabine Getty (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jamie Alexander Tisch (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Robert Denning (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) John Lithgow and Mary Yeager (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Isha M. Ambani (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Suleika Jaouad (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Lauren Sánchez (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Gayle King City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) Nichapat Suphap (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Sunday Rose Kidman (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) Hamish Bowles (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) Nantasha Williams (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Nicole Phelps (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Tiffany Raja (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Amy Fine Collins . (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Sinéad Burke (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Amy Sherald (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) Cristina Baxter (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jessica Kayll (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Aariana Rose Philip (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jessica Cruel (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Aurora James (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Andrew Saffir and Daniel Benedict (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Tyriq Withers (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Gustav Magnar Witzoe (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Gwendoline Christie

More to come …