Mark Ruffalo, Taraji P. Henson and More Celebs Thrash Jeff Bezos-Backed Met Gala: ‘WTF ARE WE DOING!?’

Mark Ruffalo, Bella Hadid, Taraji P. Henson and more celebrities and politicians are thrashing the Met Gala and its honorary co-chair Jeff Bezos.

A number of high-profile celebrities did not hold back when it came to sharing their dislike of the Amazon founder and his wife being named honorary chairs for Monday night’s buzzy fashion event in New York City. Some are making their opinions known in more understated ways by liking videos calling Bezos out. Others are sharing the videos to their own social media accounts or commenting on them.

Mark Ruffalo posted a powerful video of 72-year-old Mary Hill—an Amazon warehouse worker—that was projected on the side of a wall in New York Sunday night. In the video Ruffalo shared, Hill skewers Bezos while reminding him, “if it weren’t for every associate in every Amazon facility, he wouldn’t have all those zeros behind his name.”

Henson also spoke out against Bezos’ appearance. She commented under a video that called out a number of celebrities who still planned to attend this year’s gala despite the connection to Bezos—who, on top of being the honorary chair, is also the financial sponsor for the whole event.

“I am so confused by some ppl that are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING!?!?!?!” Henson wrote.

Hadid and Cara Delevingne also liked the callout video—which made a particular point to highlight celebrities who are attending the event but had been seen on other red carpets sporting an “ICE OUT” pin.

But it wasn’t just major celebrities giving Bezos flack about the Met Gala. Politicians also joined the online fray.

“If Jeff Bezos can drop $10 million to sponsor the Met Gala, he can afford to pay his fair share in taxes,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on social media.

If Jeff Bezos can drop $10 million to sponsor the Met Gala, he can afford to pay his fair share in taxes. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 4, 2026

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will also not attend the big fashion event. Many of his predecessors made a point to attend the Met Gala, including the most recent prior mayor, Eric Adams.

The backlash began in February when Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, were announced as the financial sponsors of the event. Many online users began slamming the popular gala as the “Amazon Prime Gala” or “Bezos Ball.” The backlash only increased as the day drew closer.

There will still be plenty of star power at the 2026 Met Gala. Nicole Kidman, Beyoncé, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour serve as the official co-chairs for the event, while Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Lena Dunham, Lisa, Sam Smith and A’ja Wilson represent the host committee.