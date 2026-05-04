Broadway’s ‘Book of Mormon’ Theatre Damaged by ‘3-Alarm’ Fire, Closes Indefinitely

A fire broke out at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Monday morning in New York City.

The legendary Broadway venue is currently in the midst of showing “The Book of Mormon,” which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. At 10:03 a.m. this morning, the New York Fire Department received a call about a fire at the building. The “Book of Mormon” production team has confirmed that all personnel were safely cleared from the building as firefighters and EMS workers arrived on the scene.

The fire, which has been described as a “three-alarm” incident by fire officials, caught in the electrical room between the theatre’s fourth and fifth floors. Firefighters on the scene subdued that fire first before addressing another one involving electrical equipment between the fifth floor and the roof of the building. Since then, no new smoke or flames have been visible from the street.

“The NYFD is at the site of the fire now and are handling matters at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre,” a spokesperson said. “Everyone has been safely removed from the theater. We will keep all parties abreast of this developing situation.”

One firefighter was reportedly injured while on the scene.

“The building is going to be out of service, pending repairs,” said David Simms, an assistant chief at the New York Fire Department according the New York Times. “There’s been substantial damage on the fourth floor, in the electrical room, which contains lighting equipment and hanging chandeliers.”

The Eugene O’Neill Theatre will be out of service for the foreseeable future. The fires reportedly caused “substantial damage” to the building, according to the NYFD. As of now, it is unclear just how many “Book of Mormon” shows will need to be canceled while the damage from the fire is addressed.

“The production team for ‘The Book of Mormon,’ in consultation with theatre owner ATG Entertainment, will take time to assess the extent of the damage,” the show’s producers said in a statement Monday. “Any news of disruption to performances will be announced as soon as possible.”

The Eugene O’Neill Theatre opened at 230 W 49th Street in Midtown Manhattan in 1925 as the Forrest Theatre. It was renamed the Coronet Theatre in September 1945 after its lease was purchased by City Playhouse Theatres’ Louis Lotito. Investor Lester Osterman bought it 14 years later in May 1959 and renamed it The Eugene O’Neill Theatre later that same year, after his favorite playwright.