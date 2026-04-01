Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After ‘Feeling Very Ill’ Mid-Performance of Broadway’s ‘Moulin Rouge’

Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized Tuesday evening after she began feeling poorly mid-performance of Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” where she currently stars in a leading role.

In a statement to the media, the “Body” rapper’s rep confirmed that Megan “started feeling very ill” during Tuesday night’s production and was “promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated.”

“We will share additional updates as more information becomes available,” the rep added, without disclosing anymore specifics regarding the Grammy winner’s condition.

Megan’s hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, also weighed in on the situation on X, writing, “Everyone say a prayer for Megan, we are all at the hospital.”

The update came after audience members from “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” shared that Megan had exited the show mid-performance. Specifically, “Breakfast Club” host Loren Lorosa saw her update go viral on X after she wrote, “Came to see Meg Thee Stallion on Broadway and that was short lived. The few opening scenes I saw her in she was great on stage! I was excited BUT … They just stopped ‘Moulin Rouge’ mid-show, apologized to the audience and said … ‘Stay inside and seated.” I asked security if we’re safe … they told us, ‘For now, we’ll update you if anything changes.’”

Came to see Meg The stallion on broadway and that was short lived.



The few opening scenes I saw her in she was great on stage! I was excited BUT…



They just stopped moulin rouge mid show apologized to the audience and said ..”stay inside and seated” I asked security if we’re… pic.twitter.com/rlqHTveHhc — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) April 1, 2026

She followed up her post, which has since been viewed over one million times, with word that Megan was replaced onstage by a different performer. Though, Lorosa’s noted that Megan’s replacement was “amazing.’

Megan Thee Stallion officially joined the Broadway cast of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” where she made history as the first female-identifying performer to play the part of Zidler. Previous celebrities to portray Zidler on Broadway include Bob the Drag Queen, Boy George, Tituss Burgess and Wayne Brady, among others.

“I feel like this is going to be just new territory for me,” the chart topper told Blavity last week. “It’s different getting on stage, and I’m at a concert, or I’m at a Megan Thee Stallion show, and I’m being Megan Thee Stallion. This is not me being Megan Thee Stallion, this is me being Zidler. And then also, this is a role that is not a woman, so then now I have to make this character my own.”

She is set to act in the role at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in a limited run until May 17 — that is unless the current health incident derails this plan.