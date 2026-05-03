‘The Pitt’ Star Isa Briones Blasts Broadway Patrons as ‘F–king Disrespetful’ for Yelling at Her During Stage Performance

“The Pitt” star Isa Briones had strong words for Broadway audiences who have bene yelling at her during the musical “Just In Time.” As Briones wrote on Instagram, the behavior is “f–king disrespectful.”

““Hey, hey, hey!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Once again, Broadway is not a circus. Do not yell whatever you want at the performers. Yelling ‘when are you going to finish your charts’ before I sing ‘Who’s Sorry Now?’ is fucking disrespectful to the performers onstage and your fellow audience members. Y’all are pissin’ me off.”

Briones added, “Love and light and please remember you are occupying shared spaces and watching art.”

Briones made her Broadway debut in a 2024 production of “Hadestown” and joined the cast of “Just In Time” in April of this year when she took over for Gracie Lawrence. Her castmates include Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Carrie St. Louis, Debbie Gravitte, Lance Roberts and Caesar Samayoa.

Briones plays Dr. Santos on “The Pitt,” who is known for her strong sense of self and her personality. Completing her charts on time was a major plotpoint for the character in the show’s second season.

The first season of “The Pitt” was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards and ultimately won five: outstanding drama series, outstanding lead actor for Noah Wyle and outstanding supporting actress for Katherine LaNasa, who plays charge nurse Dana Evans, as well as for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Abbot and outstanding casting. The show’s second season premiered on January 8.