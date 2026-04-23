‘The Pitt’ Ends an Epic 15-Hour Shift Atop Streaming Chart

There are bad days at work, and then there are days like the one the characters in “The Pitt” just endured. The HBO Max drama, known for its verisimilitude, just capped off its tremendous second season with a widely-praised finale that saw its characters finally punch out from an extra-long hospital shift that saw them lose the internet, confront their biggest fears, witness their own shortcomings, battle adversity and grapple with mortality – although not always in that order.

“The Pitt” is the definition of a modern slow-burn success, steadily building up viewership over the past 18 months. The finale proves that, with 5.1 million households watching in the first six days, an 87% increase from the season 1 finale, and 13% from the season two premiere.

Those numbers easily place “The Pitt” atop the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart this week, its fifth consecutive week in the number one spot.

“The Pitt” tops the Samba TV streaming chart for its Season 2 finale

TheWrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

With the ER doctors and nurses going off the clock, HBO Max has a replacement waiting in the wings with “Euphoria.” The critically lauded drama returned on April 12 after a long break, and it returned to the chart for the first time this week, coming in second. Will there be a clean HBO Max hand-off next week with “Euphoria” rising to the top? Tune in to find out.

Coming in third is the Netflix thriller “Thrash,” which tells the story of a flooded small town and the killer sharks that haunt the waters.

That’s followed by “Big Mistakes,” as the comedy series climbs four spots up to fourth this week.

We’re back and forth between HBO Max and Prime Video in the next four chart entries, starting at HBO with “DTF St. Louis.” The black comedy falls two spots this week to fifth.

Prime Video’s satirical superhero show “The Boys” holds steady in sixth, followed by “Rooster,” on HBO Max, which is down two spots.

Back to Prime Video in eighth with “Balls Up.” The raunchy Mark Wahlberg comedy follows the exploits of two corporate marketing executives trying to get out of Brazil after ruining the home country’s chance to win the World Cup.

In ninth is “Trust Me: The False Prophet” on Netflix. The docuseries takes a steep fall this week, dropping five spots on our list.

In tenth place this week is the return of “Your Friends & Neighbors,” the Jon Hamm comedy drama on Apple TV+.

“American Idol” topped the linear charts for this week’s Samba TV

Over on linear, we have a real spring time TV rivalry forming. “American Idol” rebounds into the top spot this week, overtaking “Marshals” on CBS. The singing competition and the “Yellowstone” spinoff have been duking it out all month, trading the top spot several times.

Meanwhile, NBC makes itself heard on the chart with “The Voice” landing in third.

There’s a big block of “Wheel of Fortune” up next, claiming spots four through seven. Then we have classics “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Survivor,” and “Jeopardy!” closing out the chart.