‘Andor,’ ‘The Pitt,’ ‘Heated Rivalry’ and More Win 2026 Peabody Awards

The Disney+ series “Andor” as well as HBO Max’s “The Pitt” and “Heated Rivalry” were among the 2026 Peabody Awards winners, which were announced on Thursday.

The entertainment category had an especially strong year, winning 11 awards in total. It was then followed by the documentary category with 10 wins. On the platform side, HBO Max was the big winner. Of the 34 total wins, six of those awards were given to HBO Max series and films. The streamer was then followed by Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and PBS, each of which scored two wins.

“The winners of the 86th annual Peabody Awards reflect Peabody’s mission to honor storytelling that has the potential to change culture, whether it’s examining the destructive tactics of ICE, viewing terminal illness through a deeply personal lens or resisting attempts to stifle free speech, we look forward to recognizing and celebrating these winners,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody.

Winners were chosen by a unanimous vote of 28 jurors from over 1,000 entries across television, podcasts and radio, news, documentary, arts, children’s and youth, public service and interactive and immersive programming. The 2026 winners will join special honorees Amy Poehler, who will be receiving a Career Achievement Award; screenwriter Sterlin Harjo, who will receive a Trailblazer Award; Academy Award-winner James L. Brooks, who will receive the Inaugural Industry Icon Award; and PBS Kids, which will receive the Institutional Award.

The 2026 awards ceremony will also take on a slightly different form. Instead of operating like a traditional awards show, the program will serve as a “unified celebration of winners,” according to a press release. Honorees will be grouped around similar thematic categories.

The ceremony will take place on May 31 at a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. The awards show will be produced by Liz Kelly and ROK Productions. The Peabody program is based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

Here’s the full list of winners divided by category:

News Winners

“Fault Lines: ‘Kids Under Fire’ and ‘The Disappearance of Dr. Abu SaAiya’” (Al Jazeera English)

“Immigration Crackdown” (PBS News Hour)

“Los Angeles Burning” (ABC News and KABC, Los Angeles)

“Restrained” (ABC / KMBC 9)

“The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram” (PBS)

Podcast and Radio

“Divine Intervention” (Wonder Media Network and iHeartMedia)

“Scam Inc” (The Economist)

“When We All Get to Heaven” (Eureka Street Productions)

Documentaries

“The Alabama Solution” (HBO Max)

“Come See Me in the Good Light” (Apple TV)

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin” (BBC Four)

“No Other Land” (Antipode Films)

“Pee-wee as Himself” (HBO Max)

“Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk” (Kino Film Collection)

“Southpaw—The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott” (ESPN)

“Thoughts & Prayers” (HBO Max)

Arts

“Fela Kuti: Fear No Man” (Audible, Higher Ground, Western Sound and Talkhouse)

“Sly Lives! (a.k.a. The Burden of Black Genius)” (Hulu, Onyx Collective)

Entertainment

“Adolescence” (Netflix)

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Common Side Effects” (Adult Swim)

“Dying for Sex” (FX / Hulu)

“Forever” (Netflix)

“Heated Rivalry” (HBO Max)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Mussolini: Son of the Century” (MUBI)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV)

“The Rehearsal” (HBO Max)

Children’s and Youth

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney+)

Interactive and Immersive