Amy Poehler and Sterlin Harjo to Be Honored at Peabody Awards

Amy Poehler and Sterlin Harjo will be honored at the 86th Annual Peabody Awards, set to take place in May, the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors announced on Wednesday. PBS Kids will be honored at the May 31 ceremony with the Peabody Institutional Award.

Poehler will receive the organization’s Career Achievement Award, recognizing individuals whose “exceptional bodies of work and creative contributions have made a significant impact on media and culture.” Previous recipients include Andrea Mitchell, Mel Brooks and Sam Pollard.

The comedian and actress has received multiple awards in the past, including a Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series (“Parks and Recreation”), an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (“Saturday Night Live”) and, most recently, the first Golden Globe for Best Podcast (“Good Hang with Amy Poehler“).

Harjo, meanwhile, is an acclaimed writer, director and producer who co-created “Reservation Dogs” with Taika Waititi and, more recently, created “The Lowdown” with Ethan Hawke and Keith David. Harjo already received a 2021 Peabody Award for “Reservation Dogs.” However, the Trailblazer Award “recognizes visionaries whose innovative storytelling styles impact culture and effect social change.” Previous recipients include Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Quinta Brunson and Issa Rae.

“These honorees represent the very best of storytelling in media and the profound impact it can have on culture,” Jeffrey Jones, executive director of the Peabody Awards, said in a statement. “Amy Poehler has built a remarkable career bringing intelligence, humor and fearless creativity to work that continues to shape comedy and inspire audiences. Sterlin Harjo has expanded the possibilities of television with work that is both deeply personal and culturally groundbreaking, with overdue stories and voices Americans have long ignored.”

As we mentioned, PBS Kids will also be recognized with the Peabody Institutional Award, which is given to “institutions and organizations, as well as series and programs, for their enduring body of work and their lasting impact on the media landscape and the public imagination.” Previous recipients of the Peabody Institutional Award include “Saturday Night Live,” “Fresh Air with Terry Gross” and “60 Minutes.”

“For decades, PBS Kids has set the gold standard for educational children’s media, creating thoughtful, enriching stories that continue to shape how young audiences learn, grow and understand the world,” Jones also noted. “We’re proud to recognize each of them for their lasting impact on the media landscape.”

The Peabody Awards also announced some changes to their Board of Jurors in 2026. Chris Bannon, former head of podcasts at Condé Nast, and Aymar Jean “AJ” Escoffery, a professor of Communication Studies at Northwestern University, have joined the organization’s Board of Jurors. KQED president and CEO Michael Isip, meanwhile, has been named the 2026 Board Chair, while Tubi VP of Creator Partnerships Kudzi Chikumbu joins the Interactive Board of Jurors.

The 2026 Peabody Awards will take place May 31 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.