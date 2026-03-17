Oscar Party Recap: ‘Sinners’ Stars Were Everywhere

If there’s one thing that Oscar Week 2026 will be remembered for, it’s seeing the “Sinners” cast take over the town, in a joyous (and continuous) celebration of Ryan Coogler’s history-making triumph. Coogler and his stars, including Best Actor winner Michael B. Jordan and supporting nominees Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo, bounced from fête to fête, luncheons to luxury lounges to charity events, cocktail parties to dinners and late-night bashes, along with many other Hollywood luminaries and fellow nominees.

TheWrap went along for the ride and rounded up our favorite moments on the party road to (and after) the 98th Academy Awards, celebrating the best in film from the 2025 season at the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood.

Academy Awards Governors Ball

Roy Dolby Ballroom, Ovation Hollywood

(Left to Right) Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson, winners of the Best Picture Oscar for “One Battle After Another,” show off their impressive gold hardware at the 98th Academy Awards Governors Ball at Ovation Hollywood. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The Governors Ball is always the first stop after the Academy Awards concludes for two good reasons. First, it’s the place where winners like “One Battle After Another” auteur Paul Thomas Anderson get their golden statues engraved; and second, this is the party to tuck into Wolfgang Puck’s always delectable cuisine before continuing on to the other exclusive after parties all around Hollywood.

Puck served 30 pounds of Kaluga caviar, 100 pounds of ahi tuna, 200 pounds of dry aged ribeye and much more to the hungry crowd, who sipped Piper-Heidsieck Champagne and knocked back shots of Tequila Don Julio while watching Best Actress winner Jesse Buckley giggle with glee as her Oscar was engraved.

Jessie Buckley has her Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Hamnet” engraved as she attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

And the talk of the ball was “Sinners” winner Autumn Durald Arkapaw, the first woman in the history of the 98-year-old Academy to win for Best Cinematography. Considering that women only made up 33% of the 2026 nominees, it may be a sign that the times they are a changin’ at the Academy. We sure hope so.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, the first female winner of the Oscar for Best Cinematography, celebrates her “Sinners” win at the 98th Academy Award Governors Ball at Ovation Hollywood. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Warner Bros. Celebrates Dominance at Oscar After Party

Craig’s, West Hollywood; Living Room, Los Angeles

Warner Bros. had a lot to celebrate after the 98th Academy Awards and they did it in style at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood. The studio led by Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy had both “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners,” so the hardware was everywhere at their post-Oscar party.

(Left to Right) Benecio del Toro and Leonardo DiCaprio bask in their Best Picture win at the the Warner Bros. Pictures Post-Oscar Celebration hosted by Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca at Craig’s in West Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin)

Ryan and Zinzi Coogler, Michael B. Jordan and Autumn Durald Arkapaw celebrate their “Sinners” wins at the Warner Bros. Pictures Post-Oscar Celebration hosted by Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca at Craig’s in West Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin)

A duo of Warner Bros. writer-directors and winners: Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler show off their prizes at the Warner Bros. Pictures Post-Oscar Celebration hosted by Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca at Craig’s in West Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin)

OSCAR PARTIES ON SUNDAY

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026

Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)

Only at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026 do you find Jon Batiste dancing with Mick Jagger! (Courtesy Vanity Fair)

Word was that with the Vanity Fair Oscar Party moving to a 7,000-square-foot new venue in the massive courtyard of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the iconic party was going to be smaller and more exclusive.

But as stars from the top of the A-list to those on the “who’s that?” level poured into the bash, it seemed to be as big as ever, beginning with a viewing party/dinner for about 100 guests, with cuisine created by Chef Evan Funke and accompanied by Hestan Napa Red Wine and Tequila Don Julio.

Grammy winner Jon Batiste took to the piano as the show ended, adding his spectacular New Orleans style by offering a lagniappe mini concert as the main party room quickly filled. And in an “only at the Vanity Fair Oscar party” moment, Batiste later ended up cutting the rug with Mick Jagger.

Maggie Kang and Rei Ami celebrate their “KPop Demon Hunters” Oscar wins at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art. (Courtesy Vanity Fair)

Those who didn’t eat at the Governors Ball found Domino’s Pizza and In-N-Out Burgers at the post-show bash, as the swirl of gorgeous people reached epic proportions. Winners Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley and Amy Madigan led the charge, along with “KPop Demon Hunters” winners Maggie Kang, Rei Ami and EJAE.

Nominees were everywhere, from Jacob Elordi and Elle Fanning to Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku and Wagner Moura. All rubbed shoulders and threw kisses to former Oscar winners who joined the revelry, including Nicole Kidman, Rami Malek, Al Pacino, Javier Bardem, Robert Downey Jr. and Jane Fonda, as the party rolled on into the night.

34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

West Hollywood Park

Elton John and Dua Lipa have a sweet moment at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Elton John has been struggling with some health issues, but that didn’t stop him from being front and center at his 34th Annual AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party and fundraiser. And raise money they did, $10.6 million to continue the mission of the charity, to fund AIDS prevention, treatment and care to those who need it.

Lots of different stars took a seat at his table to lend support, from Dua Lipa to Brandi Carlile and Billie Jean King, along event co-chairs Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and Elton’s husband David Furnish.

“This evening captured the spirit of what makes this event so special,” Furnish said. “Extraordinary talent, dear friends and a shared commitment to making a difference.”

British Grammy winner Lola Young was the musical guest, with the packed party cheering her on. Guests ranged from Sharon and Jack Osbourne to Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, as well as Zoe Saldaña, Melissa McCarthy, RuPaul Charles and John’s longtime songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Lola Young performs onstage during Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

PRE-OSCAR BASHES

WIF 19th Annual Oscar Nominees Celebration

Wheelhouse, West Hollywood

Kate Hudson happily joins her fellow Oscar nominees at the 19th Annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Celebration at Wheelhouse in West Hollywood. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women in Film)

At the 19th Annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Celebration presented by Max Mara, the conversations swirled around the stark fact that women in the film industry are still struggling to get the jobs they deserve. Despite that, at this once-private home belonging to actress Bette Davis (an 11-time nominee and two-time winner herself), over 30 female nominees crowded into the small house and gardens, all proud and happy to be part of the conversation.

Best Actress nominees Kate Hudson (in Max Mara) and Renate Reinsve (wearing a hand-painted Khaite skirt) led the charge as the party quickly got so crowded that the annual fear of falling into the pool became real once again, as ladies in high heels teetered fearfully close to the edges.

Thankfully, no one went in as the nominees gathered at pool’s end to introduce themselves and take the annual WIF “class picture.” Also in the proud crowd of nominees were Diane Warren, Tig Notaro, Maggie Kang and Domee Shi.

“Tonight, we celebrate,” exclaimed WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer, “Not because the work is done, but because we refuse to stop!”

Also in the jam-packed mix were Alicia Silverstone, Jurnee Smollett, Lisa Ann Walter and a scattering of supportive men, including Jon Batiste, Harry Hamlin and Kumail Nanjiani. Thanks, guys!

Best Actress Oscar nominee Renate Reinsve treads carefully by the pool at the 19th Annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Celebration at Wheelhouse in West Hollywood. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Women in Film)

Fashion Fêtes: Dior, Chanel, DVF

Mr Chow; The Polo Lounge; Diane von Furstenberg’s Beverly Hills Home

(Left to Right) Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Watson and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy W Magazine and Dior’s intimate dinner ahead of the Academy Awards at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Fashion fêtes usually go hand-in-hand with Oscar week, as both women and men (and their stylists) are on the hunt for that iconic look look that burns up social media in the right way. Dior joined forces with W Magazine for a chic dinner at Mr Chow’s, where current nominees and Oscar winners of years’ past enjoyed great food and conversation. Charlize Theron joined Emma Watson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tracee Ellis Ross, Teyana Taylor, Mia Goth and Kendall Jenner for that refresh on Dior’s latest looks.

Another night, Chanel and producer Charles Finch hosted their own posh dinner at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel, where 2026 nominees including Rose Byrne, Jessie Buckley, Elle Fanning and Teyana Taylor all wore very diverse Chanel looks, along with Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and her two daughters. Javier Bardem, Mick Jagger, Al Pacino and others made that scene, too.

(Left to Right) Fellow Oscar nominees Rose Byrne and Teyana Taylor, both wearing Chanel, lend their beauty to the Chanel and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner at the Polo Lounge in The Beverly Hills Hotel. (Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)

And finally, Diane von Furstenberg held her annual luncheon for female nominees at her Beverly Hills home, and not surprisingly, most of the nominated costume designers were in the house. Ruth E. Carter, Deborah L. Scott, Malgosia Turzanska, Miyako Bellizzi and Kate Hawley (who won for “Frankenstein” on Sunday) were all in for DVF’s bash, along with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jane Fonda, Demi Moore, Rita Wilson, Quinta Brunson and Paris Hilton.

This one even came with a sweet swag bag, featuring DVF x Estee Lauder InCharge Collection items and more.

(Left to Right) Gwyneth Paltrow, Diane von Furstenberg, Jane Fonda, Nicole Avant, Tracee Ellis Ross and Demi Moore are the famous ladies who lunch at the 98th Academy Awards Luncheon for Female Nominees hosted by Diane von Furstenberg at her home in Beverly Hills. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DVF)

20th Anniversary GBK Brand Bar Awards Luxury Lounge and The Maybourne Prêt à Portea Afternoon Tea

The Maybourne, Beverly Hills

Oscar nominee Wunmi Mosaku of “Sinners” fame visits the GBK Brand Bar 20th Anniversary Awards Luxury Lounge at The Maybourne in Beverly Hills. (Kinga Sarabia for GBK Brand Bar)

Celebrating 20 years of luxury awards season gifting lounges meant that Gavin Keilly of GBK Brand Bar wanted a special venue for his 2026 Awards Luxury Lounge, which is why he chose The Maybourne, one of the top hotels in Beverly Hills.

That drew numerous Oscar nominees from both above and below the line, including Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku of “Sinners” fame, as well as Mira Sorvino (who won her Oscar in 1996), Tiffany Haddish, Adina Porter and Aidan Delbis, who co-stars opposite Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons in Best Picture nominee “Bugonia.”

This year’s gifting focused on technology, ranging from the InBody body composition machine to the Nuropod by Parasym, a wearable system designed to calm the nervous system, and on to the Ibreo portable massagers and Dmooster audio earbuds that really kept people occupied with a musical massage. Add in the delicious Ike’s Love and Sandwiches he was serving up, paired with a sip of luscious Shafer Wine from Napa Valley, and there was much at GBK to keep stars whiling away the day in the lounge. There was even handwriting analysis by Anagha Deshmukh, revealing personality traits that might need some adjusting!

Veteran actor and Academy Award nominee Delroy Lindo spends time exploring the Ibreo massager offerings at the GBK Brand Bar 20th Anniversary Awards Luxury Lounge at The Maybourne in Beverly Hills. (Courtesy Ibreo)

Downstairs at The Maybourne, the stars who visited GBK found another sweet treat, at the Prêt-à-Portea Red Carpet Collection High Tea at The Terrace Restaurant. With cleverly designed sweet treats served with champagne, savory sandwiches and tea (of course), everyone could indulge in nibbling on edible spins on Timothée Chalamet’s yellow Givenchy “Marty Supreme” jacket, Ariana Grande’s Schiaparelli Oscars gown and other bites inspired by Taylor Swift, Jenna Ortega and Jeremy Strong’s red carpet looks.

Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet’s yellow coat is part of the whimiscal Prêt-à-Portea Couture High Tea Awards Season celebration dessert offerings at The Maybourne hotel in Beverly Hills. (Courtesy of The Maybourne Beverly Hills)

“South Asians at the Oscars” 2026 Pre-Oscar Party

Rideback Ranch, Los Angeles

“The Pitt” star Supriya Ganesh is a polka-dot dream at the “South Asians at the Oscars” Pre-Oscars Party 2026 at Rideback Ranch. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for A-Game Public Relations)

Now in its fifth year, the annual “South Asians at the Oscars” Pre-Oscars Party is firmly established as a not-to-miss bash celebrating the 2026 nominees whose heritage encompasses that region.

Which means nominees including Alexandre Singh, who won Best Live Action Short Film at Sunday’s Oscars, as well as many other familiar faces from film, television and social media turned out for the party held at the production studio known as Rideback Ranch. Supriya Ganesh, our favorite doctor from “The Pitt,” looked fabulous in polka dots, while Liza Koshy’s Yara Shoemaker gown made everyone look twice.

Also in the crowded mix were Jay Shetty, Lilly Singh and Poorna Jagannathan as everyone enjoyed tasty Indian food and a convivial atmosphere.

Actress and social media maven Liza Koshy wears a daring Yara Shoemaker gown to the “South Asians at the Oscars” Pre-Oscars Party 2026 at Rideback Ranch in Los Angeles. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for A-Game Public Relations)

24th Annual MPTF Night Before Benefit

Fox Studios Lot, Century City

Co-chairs of the host committee Michael B. Jordan and Kate Hudson having a blast at the MPTF’s 24th Annual Night Before at Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MPTF)

Raising money for the Motion Picture & Television Fund is always the focus of the Night Before Party, and everyone who is anyone always shows up. This year, Oscar nominees Michael B. Jordan and Kate Hudson were the co-chairs, along with Warner Bros. execs Mike de Luca and Pam Abdy; joined by a huge crowd of their favorite Hollywood types, their event raised over $4 million on the Saturday evening before the 98th Academy Awards.

From established Oscar winners Christopher Nolan and his wife/producing partner Emma Thomas to up-and-coming new stars like Hudson Williams, there were so many familiar faces it was hard to keep track. Think Anne Hathaway, Jon Hamm, Kate Beckinsale, Jacob Elordi, Coleman Domingo and many more, all intent on supporting the MPTF, which supplies support and services to working and retired entertainment industry professionals.

(Left to Right) “Oppenheimer” Oscar winners Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan join “Frankenstein” Oscar nominee Jacob Elordi at the MPTF’s 24th Annual Night Before charity event at Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MPTF)

An Unforgettable Evening Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, Beverly Hills

(Left to Right) Honorees Anastasia Soare and Kerry Washington and surprise guest Jennifer Lopez attend An Unforgettable Evening at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women’s Cancer Research Fund)

An Unforgettable Evening is an important night every year around Oscar time, when Hollywood gets together to raise funds for breast cancer research, specifically for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. Hosted this year by Whitney Cummings, the elegant evening at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel honored actress Kerry Washington and eyebrow expert Anastasia Soare, as both women have used their clout over the years to support the cause.

During an emotional night, the big surprise (apparently even for Kerry Washington) was the arrival of Jennifer Lopez on stage, as she appeared to present the organization’s Courage Award to her friend. “I am here to celebrate the incomparable force of nature that is Kerry Washington,” Lopez gushed.

Washington teared up as she recalled her mother’s breast cancer battle and thanked all the medical researchers in the room whose work has helped keep her mother alive – and at the gala with her daughter.

Supporters of the cause also included Sofia Vergara, Kyle MacLachlan, Kris Jenner, Rhea Seehorn, Teddi Mellencamp and Amber Valletta; all gave generously and also enjoyed a musical performance by Demi Lovato that capped off the evening that was filled with a strong determination to finally find a cure for breast cancer.