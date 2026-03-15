Oscars Red Carpet Photo Gallery 2026: The Best Looks

The 2026 Oscars are here! Finally! And before the big ceremony begins, the stars are walking the red carpet after one of the longest awards seasons in recent memory. There have been looks after looks at the various precursor awards, but this is the big one. Nominated performers like Chase Infiniti, Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessie Buckley, Emma Stone, Timothee Chalamet, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Jacob Elordi, Kate Hudson, Rose Byrne, Elle Fanning, Teyona Taylor and many more are out in style.
And that’s not to mention the presenters who showed up in their finest looks: Odessa A’zion, Hudson Williams, Nicole Kidman, Sigourney Weaver, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph, Zoe Saldaña and plenty more.
See all the looks in our 2026 Oscars red carpet gallery below, and keep refreshing — we’ll be updating with all new photos as they’re available.
Teyana Taylor
Kate Hudson
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson
Chase Infiniti
Leonardo DiCaprio
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Ethan Hawke and Ryan Hawke
Rose Byrne
Emma Stone
Jessie Buckley
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Audrey Nuna
Hudson Williams
Odessa A’zion
Benicio del Toro
Zoe Saldaña
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Joel Edgerton
Demi Moore
Chloé Zhao
Ava DuVernay
Kathy Bates
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Tash Moseley and Wunmi Mosaku
Heidi Klum
Molly Sims and Scott Stuber
Renate Reinsve
EJAE
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Rita Wilson
Kelly Ripa
Jeremy Pope
Gabriel Domingues , casting director, “The Secret Agent”
Alma Jodorowsky
Linda Bruckheimer and Jerry Bruckheimer
Austin Hargrave and Jessica Hargrave
Buddy Guy
Sigourney Weaver
Diane Warren
Christian Siriano
Juan Peralta and Raquel Peralta
Nina Gold, Casting Director
Danielle Brooks
David Zaslav