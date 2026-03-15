Oscars Red Carpet Photo Gallery 2026: The Best Looks

The 2026 Oscars are here! Finally! And before the big ceremony begins, the stars are walking the red carpet after one of the longest awards seasons in recent memory. There have been looks after looks at the various precursor awards, but this is the big one. Nominated performers like Chase Infiniti, Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessie Buckley, Emma Stone, Timothee Chalamet, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Jacob Elordi, Kate Hudson, Rose Byrne, Elle Fanning, Teyona Taylor and many more are out in style.

And that’s not to mention the presenters who showed up in their finest looks: Odessa A’zion, Hudson Williams, Nicole Kidman, Sigourney Weaver, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph, Zoe Saldaña and plenty more.

See all the looks in our 2026 Oscars red carpet gallery below, and keep refreshing — we’ll be updating with all new photos as they’re available.