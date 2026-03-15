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Oscars Red Carpet Photo Gallery 2026: The Best Looks

The nominees and presenters saved their best looks for last at the end of a long awards season

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
oscars-red-carpet-chase-infiniti-hudson-williams
Rei Ami, Chase Infiniti, Hudson Williams, Renate Reinsve and Odessa A'zion on the Oscars red carpet (Getty Images)

The 2026 Oscars are here! Finally! And before the big ceremony begins, the stars are walking the red carpet after one of the longest awards seasons in recent memory. There have been looks after looks at the various precursor awards, but this is the big one. Nominated performers like Chase Infiniti, Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessie Buckley, Emma Stone, Timothee Chalamet, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Jacob Elordi, Kate Hudson, Rose Byrne, Elle Fanning, Teyona Taylor and many more are out in style.

And that’s not to mention the presenters who showed up in their finest looks: Odessa A’zion, Hudson Williams, Nicole Kidman, Sigourney Weaver, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph, Zoe Saldaña and plenty more.

See all the looks in our 2026 Oscars red carpet gallery below, and keep refreshing — we’ll be updating with all new photos as they’re available.

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(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kate Hudson

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

Chase Infiniti
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Ethan Hawke and Ryan Hawke

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Rose Byrne

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Emma Stone

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Jessie Buckley

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Elle Fanning

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Elle Fanning

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Audrey Nuna

Hudson Williams
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Hudson Williams

Odessa A'zion
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Odessa A’zion

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Benicio del Toro

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Adrien Brody

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Joel Edgerton
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Joel Edgerton

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Demi Moore

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Chloé Zhao

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ava DuVernay

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kathy Bates

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Tash Moseley and Wunmi Mosaku

Heidi Klum
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Heidi Klum

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber

Renate Reinsve
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Renate Reinsve

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

EJAE

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Rita Wilson

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kelly Ripa

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jeremy Pope

Gabriel Domingues
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Gabriel Domingues , casting director, “The Secret Agent”

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Alma Jodorowsky

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Linda Bruckheimer and Jerry Bruckheimer

Jessica Hargrave and Austin Hargrave
(Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Austin Hargrave and Jessica Hargrave

Buddy Guy
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Buddy Guy

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Sigourney Weaver

Diane Warren
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Diane Warren

hristian Siriano
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Christian Siriano

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Juan Peralta and Raquel Peralta

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Nina Gold, Casting Director

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Danielle Brooks

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

David Zaslav

Oscar preparations
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Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

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