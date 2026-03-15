Where to Watch the Oscars Live

The Oscars are finally almost here.

After a very long (perhaps too long) awards season, Academy Awards recognizing the best of film in 2025 will be handed out on Sunday night. Will “One Battle After Another” or “Sinners” be crowned Best Picture? What surprises await in the acting categories? How many of its record-breaking 16 nominations will “Sinners” end up winning? All will soon be revealed.

But where can you watch the 2026 Oscars, and what can viewers expect from the show? Read on to find out.

When are the 2026 Oscars?

The 2026 Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 15th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

Where can you watch the Oscars live?

The Oscars will be aired, as usual, on ABC, including the network’s app, website and local stations. You can also stream the Oscars live on Hulu with a Hulu subscription or using a live TV subscription such as YouTube TV.

Hulu subscriptions start at $11.99 per month, but there’s a deal right now to get the Disney+/Hulu bundle for just $4.99 per month for three months.

Who is hosting the Oscars? Who is presenting?

For the second year in a row, Conan O’Brien will be hosting the Academy Awards. We already have a lengthy list of presenters, including (as usual) last year’s acting quartet: Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña. Other presenters include nominees Delroy Lindo, Wagner Moura and Rose Byrne.

We also know a list of reunions set to happen during the telecast. Nominated for Best Actress for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” Rose Byrne will be joined by her “Bridesmaids” co-stars for a reunion commemorating the film’s 15-year anniversary. Oscars producers also teased a surprise Marvel reunion ahead of “Avengers: Doomsday” and an appearance from an “extraterrestrial” (perhaps Grogu ahead of “The Mandalorian & Grogu” or E.T. himself ahead of Steven Spielberg’s new alien film “Disclosure Day”).

Will there be a red carpet?

Yes, there will be a red carpet that can be streamed before the Academy Awards. The official red carpet pre-show can be watched on ABC or Hulu 30 minutes before the show is set to start.

Will there be musical performances?

Breaking from Academy tradition, only two of the five nominated songs will be performed at the Oscars this year: “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters” and “I Lied to You” from “Sinners.”

EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami will perform “Golden.”

Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq will perform the Oscar-nominated original song “I Lied To You,” and they will be joined by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith in an homage to the film’s instantly iconic scene where dancers from various cultures and time periods collide in a mind-bending performance in the middle of the film.