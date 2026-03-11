Marvel Reunion Set for Oscars Telecast

Sunday’s Oscars will see the biggest superheroes take the stage with a Marvel reunion, the producers for Hollywood’s biggest night revealed during a Wednesday press conference.

While there had been reports about a “Bridesmaids” reunion on Oscars night, EPs Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan confirmed there would be both a “Bridesmaids” reunion as well as one for Marvel superheroes. “There’s also going to be a Marvel reunion for all the superhero fans, so we have superstar superheros,” Mullan said.

Mullan didn’t specify which Marvel actors would be reuniting. One possibility is that Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr. will reunite with some of his “Avengers” co-stars ahead of his turn as Doctor Doom in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

In addition to the Marvel reunion, the producers teased there will be an “extraterrestrial” on stage, though remained tight-lipped on further details.

“There is also going to be an extraterrestrial on the stage, so you can figure that one out,” Mullan said, perhaps hinting at a tribute to Steven Spielberg’s “E.T.” (ahead of his new alien-based feature, “Disclosure Day”) or a special appearance ahead of the theatrical debut of “The Mandalorian & Grogu.”

During the press conference, which also included host Conan O’Brien, music director Michael Bearden, production designer Misty Buckley and supervising choreographer Mandy Moore, the producers remained mum on details regarding the tribute for late Hollywood legend Rob Reiner, whose death in December sent shockwaves across the industry.

“I don’t feel like we’re at a place where we want to share what exactly what we’re doing for in memorium,” Kapoor said. “All I can say is that a lot of time and thought has been put into the process of creating something really meaningful that has a lot of emotion and heart. Every single film clip that is part of that, every honoree that is part of our package has really been well-crafted.”

Kapoor added that keeping things under wraps will help build anticipation for the moment, and noted that, as always, there’s people that don’t fit into the in memorium segment of the broadcast. “I wish I could say more, but we hope you really just come and experience it with us, because it is changing, and we will be rehearsing some of those moments over the next couple days, but it is still very much a work in progress,” he said.

Likewise, O’Brien didn’t reveal too much about what he had planned for his opening monologue, he noted the “very thin line” between “entertaining people and also acknowledging some of the realities” of the nation and the world.

“Last year, we acknowledged some of the things that were going on in Los Angeles that had really impacted our whole creative community with the fire, and I think that what’s happening in the world will be reflected throughout the show,” O’Brien said. “My job is to always try and hit this very, very thin line, I think, between entertaining people and also acknowledging some of the realities, so it is a dance. It’s a dance that goes on up until the show begins.”