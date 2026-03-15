Oscars 2026: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

The end of a very long road to the Oscars is finally nigh. On Sunday, we will find out if Paul Thomas Anderson and “One Battle After Another” will cruise to the finish line after picking up one statuette after another on the campaign trail all season.

But let’s not forget that “Sinners” is the most nominated film in Academy Awards history — and that momentum appears to have visited Ryan Coogler’s singular horror drama at just the right moment, with Michael B. Jordan winning for his lead performance at the Actor Awards last week and the cast taking best ensemble. That doesn’t necessarily mean “Sinners” is now the Best Picture favorite, but it sure makes for an exciting final stretch in what had started to look like an unstoppable PTA victory tour.

There’s little to indicate that Jessie Buckley won’t wrap up her own golden journey through awards season with a Best Actress Oscar for “Hamnet.” But certainty in the acting categories pretty much stops there. After sailing along as the Best Actor frontrunner for months, “Marty Supreme” star Timothée Chalamet took two hits when he lost the top prize at the BAFTAs to Robert Aramayo for “I Swear,” followed by his Actor Awards loss to Jordan, who is now in a strong position to win on Sunday.

Does that mean that Jordan’s “Sinners” co-star Delroy Lindo can win supporting actor? Or will “One Battle” villain Sean Penn pocket his third Oscar? Will Amy Madigan win her first Academy Award for her supporting turn as a red headed wicked witch in “Weapons”? Or maybe Teyana Taylor will prevail for “One Battle”? Or will it be Wunmi Mosaku for “Sinners”? The supporting races are the hardest to predict this year — and the most fun to try to puzzle out.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the 98th Academy Awards begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 15, and will run live on ABC and Hulu.

Winners of the 98th Academy Awards

Picture

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Animated Feature

“Arco”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

International Feature

Brazil, “The Secret Agent”

France, “It Was Just an Accident”

Norway, “Sentimental Value”

Spain, “Sirât”

Tunisia, “The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Documentary Feature Film

“The Alabama Solution”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

“Mr Nobody Against Putin”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Documentary Short Film

“All the Empty Rooms”

“Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Children No More: ‘Were and Are Gone’”

“The Devil Is Busy”

“Perfectly a Strangeness”

Animated Short Film

“The Butterfly”

“Forever Green”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

Live Action Short Film

“Butcher’s Stain”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Adapted Screenplay

“Bugonia,” Will Tracy

“Frankenstein,” Guillermo del Toro

“Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“Train Dreams,” Clint Bentley and Craig Kwedar

Original Screenplay

“Blue Moon,” Robert Kaplow

“It Was Just an Accident,” Jafar Panahi, Script collaborators – Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin and Mehdi Mahmoudian

“Marty Supreme,” Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein

“Sentimental Value,” Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

Original Song

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

“I Lied to You” from “Sinners”

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

Original Score

“Bugonia,” Jerskin Fendrix

“Frankenstein,” Alexandre Desplat

“Hamnet,” Max Richter

“One Battle After Another,” Jonny Greenwood

“Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson

Film Editing

“F1,” Stephen Mirrione

“Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

“One Battle After Another,” Andy Jurgensen

“Sentimental Value,” Oliver Bugge Coutté

“Sinners,” Michael P. Shawver

Production Design

“Frankenstein,” Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

“Hamnet,” Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

“Marty Supreme,” Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

“One Battle After Another,” Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

“Sinners,” Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

Casting

“Hamnet,” Nina Gold

“Marty Supreme,” Jennifer Venditti

“One Battle After Another,” Cassandra Kulukundis

“The Secret Agent,” Gabriel Domingues

“Sinners,” Francine Maisler

Cinematography

“Frankenstein,” Dan Lausten

“Marty Supreme,” Darius Khondji

“One Battle After Another,” Michael Bauman

“Sinners,” Autumn Durald Arkapaw

“Train Dreams,” Adolpho Veloso

Costume Design

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Deborah L. Scott

“Frankenstein,” Kate Hawley

“Hamnet,” Malgosia Turzanska

“Marty Supreme,” Miyako Bellizzi

“Sinners,” Ruth E. Carter

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Frankenstein,” Mike Hill, Cliona Furey and Jordan Samuel

“Kokuho,” Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

“Sinners,” Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

“The Smashing Machine,” Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

“The Ugly Stepsister,” Anne Catherine Sauerberg and Thomas Foldberg

Sound

“F1,” Gareth John, Al Nelson, Juan Peralta, Gary A. Rizzo and Gwendowlyn Yates Whittle

“Frankenstein,” Greg Chapman, Christian Cooke, Nelson Ferreira, Nathan Robitaille and Brad Zoern

“One Battle After Another” Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor

“Sinners,” Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker

“Sirât,” Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

“F1,” Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson

“Jurassic World Rebirth” David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould

“The Lost Bus,” Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin

“Sinners,” Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean