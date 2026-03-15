Conan O’Brien Notes ‘Frightening Times’ in Uncharacteristically Somber Moment During Oscars Opening Monologue

Conan O’Brien slipped a surprisingly somber aside into his opening monologue Sunday night as part of the 98th Academy Awards. After making some lighthearted jabs about Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Timothée Chalamet, the comedian known for his silly sense of humor celebrated the international importance of the film industry.

“Tonight’s Oscars are being watched by more than a billion people around the world,” O’Brien said towards the end of his monologue. “Tonight is an international event. If I can be serious for just a moment, everyone watching right now around the world is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frightening times. It’s at moments like these that I believe that the Oscars are particularly resonant.”

The comedian went on to note that 31 countries across six continents were represented at the awards show.

“Every film we salute is the product of thousands of people speaking different languages, working hard to make something of beauty,” O’Brien continued. “We pay tribute tonight, not just to film, but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience and that rarest of qualities today — optimism. So let us please celebrate. Not because we think all is well, but because we work and hope for better.”

O’Brien’s celebration of international unity comes during an especially chaotic time in the United States. As the backlash against ICE has strengthened, the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran in late February. This came after the U.S. launched a military strike in Venezuela in January and captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. Needless to say, it’s been a complicated time for international politics as far as the U.S. is concerned.

Watch Conan O’Brien’s full cold open below:

O’Brien started off his Oscars opener with a funny bit where he was dressed as Aunt Gladys being chased by the children from”Weapons.” Then he dove into his opening monologue.

O’Brien called out “Marty Supreme” star Timothée Chalamet, who recently came under fire for his insensitive comments claiming that no one cared about opera or ballet. “Security is extremely tight tonight. I’ve just got to mention that I’m told there’s concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities,” O’Brien said.

The comedian also made a joke about the Bad Bunny-led Super Bowl, riffing that there was an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. He then made a joke at the expense of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, saying, “It’s his first time in a theater!”

Though it wasn’t as clear, O’Brien had another jab about the uncertain state of the film industry in 2026. Between the Skydance-Paramount merger last year and the bidding war between Netflix and Paramount over Warner Bros. Discovery that ultimately went to Paramount, there’s been a growing sense of unease among those in Hollywood.

“It’s great to be back hosting the Oscars,” O’Brien said at the top of his monologue. “Last year when I hosted, Los Angeles was on fire. But this year, everything’s going great.” The statement earned rounds of uncomfortable laughter from the Dolby Theatre’s audience of stars, directors, producers and executives. O’Brien even had an Epstein joke up his sleeve.

“It’s the first time since 2012 that there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress. A British spokesperson said, ‘Yeah, well, at least we arrest our pedophiles,’” O’Brien said, a nod to the ongoing saga around the Jeffrey Epstein files.