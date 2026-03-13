Oscar Predictions: The Numbers Say ‘One Battle After Another,’ but Can ‘Sinners’ Beat the Odds?

I feel very lucky.

I hate boring awards seasons. I hate seasons where I’m rooting againstsomething. I want surprise, and I (obviously) want to see the people and films I like succeed.

Watching this year turn into a heated race between my two favorite films of 2025 is a special thing.

Yes, this race has gone on too long. Yes, some of the discourse has become insufferable. Why are we talking about cats and opera so much this late in the game?

But I can’t remember the last time I felt this unconfident about five above-the-line categories, including Best Picture. As someone whose job revolves around making predictions, that’s a bit stressful — and very exciting.

Given the strength of their work, whichever performers walk away with the hotly contested Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress Oscars will be deserving winners. Whether “One Battle After Another” or “Sinners” wins Best Picture, I know I’ll be enjoying both for the rest of my life.

Reporting on this season in my first year on the job has been one of the great joys of my life. I have cherished diving deep into the awards race each week through interviews, this newsletter and TheWrap’s data-driven Awards Tracker.

So let’s do this one more time: What does more than 25 years of Academy Awards history tell us about this weekend, and what are my predictions for this year’s above-the-line Oscar winners? Read on to find out.

Until next time …

Before we get started, be sure to follow me on my socials below for the latest awards season coverage.

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Best Screenplay (Adapted) Contender Probability One Battle After Another Paul Thomas Anderson Probability: 80% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, BAFTA, WGA, GG, Critics Choice Wins: BAFTA, WGA, GG, Critics Choice Paul Thomas Anderson’s 11 pre-2026 Oscar nominations include five for his screenplays. He has yet to win. Bugonia Will Tracy Probability: 11.11% Up: 2.78% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, BAFTA, WGA, Critics Choice “Bugonia” is only the second film written Will Tracy, former editor-in-chief of “The Onion.” This marks his first Oscar nod. Train Dreams Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, WGA, Critics Choice Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley were nominated for Adapted Screenplay last year alongside Clarence Maclin and John “Divine G” Whitfield for writing “Sing Sing.” Hamnet Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell Probability: 1% Down: -35.36% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, BAFTA, WGA, GG, Critics Choice Chloé Zhao was previously nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for her Best Picture winner “Nomadland.” This time, she writes alongside Maggie O’Farrell, who wrote the novel “Hamnet.” Frankenstein Guillermo del Toro Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, WGA, Critics Choice Only three films this century have won Best Screenplay (Adapted) at the Oscars without a BAFTA nomination to match: “The Cider House Rules,” “Moonlight” and “Women Talking.” Unlike “Frankenstein,” all three scored nominations at the Golden Globes.

Best Screenplay (Adapted)

Will Win: “One Battle After Another”

Could Win: “Hamnet”

If you’re trying to figure out where “One Battle After Another” or “Sinners” might gain an edge, the screenplay categories aren’t going to be much help. This century, 19 out of 26 Best Picture winners also took home an Oscar for Best Screenplay. 10 of those were original screenplays, and nine were adapted — so as close to 50-50 as you can get.

As the winner of the BAFTA, the Golden Globe, the Critics Choice Award and the WGA Award, there’s really no reason to bet against Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle,” inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s “Vineland.” The Awards Tracker gives the film an 80% chance of winning.

The Tracker gives the next-best odds to “Bugonia,” statistically helped by the fact that it doesn’t have to overcome a Golden Globes loss since it wasn’t nominated in the first place. Sometimes, you get better odds if you aren’t included at all. If you really wanted to bet against “One Battle,” though, “Hamnet” seems like the likeliest of possible upsets — but do that at your own risk.

Best Screenplay (Original) Contender Probability Sinners Ryan Coogler Probability: 87.5% Up: 18.27% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, BAFTA, WGA, GG, Critics Choice Wins: BAFTA, WGA, Critics Choice Ryan Coogler was nominated for two Oscars before “Sinners”: for producing “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and for co-writing the song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Sentimental Value Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier were previously nominated for this category with “The Worst Person in the World,” the final film in their Oslo Trilogy. Marty Supreme Josh Safdie, Ronald Bronstein Probability: 1% Down: -4.26% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, BAFTA, WGA, GG, Critics Choice This marks Josh Safdie’s first Oscar nomination for screenwriting. Safdie is nominated alongside co-writer Ronald Bronstein — husband of “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” writer/director Mary Bronstein. It Was Just An Accident Jafar Panahi Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, GG Asghar Farhadi (“A Separation”) was the only Iranian screenwriter with an Original Screenplay nomination prior to Jafar Panahi. Blue Moon Robert Kaplow Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars While “Blue Moon” is based on real people, it is a fictional imagining of a night in songwriter Lorenz Hart’s life.

Best Screenplay (Original)

Will Win: “Sinners”

Could Win: “Sentimental Value”

“Sinners” is more or less in the same position as “One Battle After Another” in its own screenwriting category. Ryan Coogler’s original screenplay took home prizes at the WGA Awards, BAFTAs and Critics Choice Awards. Its only loss came at the Golden Globes, where original and adapted screenplays are thrown into the same category.

The Awards Tracker gives “Sinners” even better odds than “One Battle,” placing it at the top of the Best Original Screenplay lineup at 87.5%. Every other film sits at a low 1% chance of winning, though I suspect that Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt’s “Sentimental Value” came in second.

Best Supporting Actor Contender Probability Sean Penn One Battle After Another Probability: 92.3% Up: 72.3% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Wins: SAG, BAFTA Sean Penn’s season is a unique one. He won at the Actor Awards and BAFTAs, but lost at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice. However, 92% of nominees who have the wins he has went on to get the Oscar Stellan Skarsgård Sentimental Value Probability: 3.85% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Wins: GG Stellan Skarsgård finds himself in a history-making position, as only two men this century have won Best Supporting Actor without getting an Actor Awards nomination: Benicio del Toro (“Traffic”) and Christoph Waltz (“Django Unchained”). Like Skarsgård, both won the Golden Globe. Unlike Skarsgård, neither was nominated for Critics Choice. This puts Skarsgård in a small group of men (such as Sylvester Stallone in “Creed”) who saw varied nominations and big wins pre-Oscars but eventually missed out on the final prize. Delroy Lindo Sinners Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars Delroy Lindo became the surprise of the morning when he got the Oscar nomination despite missing out at the Actor Awards, Golden Globes and Critics Choice. Benicio del Toro One Battle After Another Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice 2026 marks 25 years since Benicio del Toro won his acting Oscar for 2001’s “Traffic.” Jacob Elordi Frankenstein Probability: 1% Down: -32.33% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Wins: Critics Choice Jacob Elordi becomes the first actor to be nominated for playing the iconic role of Frankenstein’s Creature — a part taken on by the likes of Christopher Lee and Robert De Niro.

Best Supporting Actor

Will Win: Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Could Win: Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Here’s where things get a bit nutty. With three wide-open acting races, any prediction you make will feel like a risk in Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. For Best Supporting Actor, the Awards Tracker gives Sean Penn the best odds with a 92.3% chance after he won the Actor Award and BAFTA back-to-back.

Penn is a safe bet, while Stellan Skarsgård, who won the Golden Globe, is a reasonable choice for people who aren’t buying into the tracker’s precedent-driven statistics. Delroy Lindo, on the other hand, didn’t get nominated at the Actor Awards, BAFTAs, Golden Globes or Critics Choice, so going with him is a bit more of a risk.

Still, I can’t escape the feeling that the season has moved in Lindo’s direction. We have yet to see Lindo go head-to-head with anyone this season, but the Academy went against the norm by nominating him in the first place. In a season that’s been very spread out, a beloved figure with a long career could walk away with the Oscar, even if he’s had fewer stops on the awards trail.

Best Supporting Actress Contender Probability Amy Madigan Weapons Probability: 50% Up: 49% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: SAG, GG, Critics Choice Wins: SAG, Critics Choice There are only two other supporting actresses this century who have gotten Oscar nominations, won at Critics Choice, lost at the Golden Globes and missed the BAFTAs entirely: Virginia Madsen (“Sideways”) and Amy Ryan (“Gone Baby Gone”). Neither won the Oscar. Wunmi Mosaku Sinners Probability: 28.57% Down: -48.7% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: SAG, BAFTA, Critics Choice Wins: BAFTA In a Supporting Actress race that’s all over the place, Wunmi Mosaku may bring this year’s nomination leader a crucial acting win. Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas Sentimental Value Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (alongside Renate Reinsve) becomes the first Norwegian performer nominated for acting in Norwegian. Elle Fanning Sentimental Value Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: GG, Critics Choice Despite being nominated for numerous acting awards since she was a child, Elle Fanning has never gotten an Oscar nomination. Teyana Taylor One Battle After Another Probability: 1% Down: -24% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: SAG, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Wins: GG Teyana Taylor could join a short list of musicians who win acting awards at the Oscars.

Best Supporting Actress

Will Win: Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Could Win: Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Best Supporting Actress has consolidated around three performers: Amy Madigan, Teyana Taylor and Wunmi Mosaku. All of them remain strong possibilities for Sunday’s winner.

I’m going to agree with the Awards Tracker, which gives Madigan a 50%chance after her wins at Critics Choice and the Actor Awards. I’ve flip-flopped between her, Mosaku (who sits around 29%) and Taylor (who seemed to be the frontrunner coming into the season), but keep coming back to Madigan post-SAG coronation.

The last person to win an acting award as their movie’s only nominee was Julianne Moore for “Still Alice” in 2015, and the last person in this category was Penélope Cruz for “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” in 2009. Plus, Madigan plays a spooky witch in a capital-H Horror Movie, which isn’t a typical Oscar role.

But Madigan has been a fun winner on this awards trail, and she gives a hell of a performance in “Weapons.” It would be a joy to see her take the stage this Sunday, and I believe that Academy voters feel the same way.

Best Actor Contender Probability Michael B. Jordan Sinners Probability: 11.11% Up: 7.88% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Michael B. Jordan joins Nicolas Cage (“Adaptation”) and Lee Marvin (“Cat Ballou”) on the short list of actors nominated for playing identical twins. Wagner Moura The Secret Agent Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, GG, Critics Choice Wins: GG Wagner Moura finds himself in an interesting position. While roughly 65% of Best Actor (Drama) winners at the Golden Globes win Best Actor at the Academy Awards, no Best Actor winner at the Oscars has ever missed a nomination at the Actor Awards since its inception. Leonardo DiCaprio One Battle After Another Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Leonardo DiCaprio surpasses Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper as the most-nominated male actor this century, with 6 nods since 2000. Timothée Chalamet Marty Supreme Probability: 1% Down: -24% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Wins: GG, Critics Choice Following Colman Domingo, Timothée Chalamet becomes the second person this decade nominated for Best Actor two years in a row. Ethan Hawke Blue Moon Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Ethan Hawke joins the five-timers club of Oscar nominees. Two of his prior nominations were for acting, while two were for screenwriting. Three of these previous four nominations were for Richard Linklater collaborations.

Best Actor

Will Win: Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Could Win: Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Let’s start by addressing the elephant in the room: Timothée Chalamet is out. No, not because he made a comment about opera and ballet that somehow sparked a solid week of discourse. The BAFTAs and Actor Awards simply showed that many voters weren’t buying what “Marty Supreme”was selling, stopping the momentum Chalamet built early in the season. I have no doubt he’ll be back on the Oscar hunt in a few years.

That leaves Michael B. Jordan, who won at the Actor Awards, and Wagner Moura, who won at the Golden Globes. Jordan leads the Awards Tracker with only 11.11% odds, which speaks to this complete anomaly of a season.

Moura’s odds were cratered by missing the nomination from SAG-AFTRA, which has historically been a must for Oscar winners.

While the Actor Awards didn’t show up for any international performances this year, the Academy is an increasingly international voting group, with a strong South American contingent in particular. Moura’s performance is my personal favorite of the bunch, and I get the feeling that we have a repeat of the Globes coming this Sunday.

Best Actress Contender Probability Jessie Buckley Hamnet Probability: 99% Up: 10.11% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Wins: SAG, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice “Hamnet” marks Jessie Buckley’s second Oscar nomination this decade following her Best Supporting Actress nomination for “The Lost Daughter.” Kate Hudson Song Sung Blue Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, GG Kate Hudson had not been nominated for an Oscar in the 25 years since her turn in “Almost Famous.” Renate Reinsve Sentimental Value Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Renate Reinsve received much acclaim for her performance in her last collaboration with Joachim Trier, “The Worst Person in the World,” though she missed out on the Oscar nomination. Rose Byrne If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Probability: 1% Down: -32.33% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Wins: GG Women are exactly half as likely to win Best Actress at the Oscars if they win Best Actress (Musical/Comedy) at the Golden Globes than they are if they win Best Actress (Drama). Emma Stone Bugonia Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Emma Stone and Sean Penn both have the opportunity to become the first actors to win three performance Oscars this century.

Best Actress

Will Win: Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Could Win: Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Finally, an easy one.

Jessie Buckley’s powerful, emotional performance in “Hamnet” has been on a tear this season, picking up every major award. This is probably the safest bet in the lineup. TheWrap’s Awards Tracker gives Buckley 99% odds, while each other nominee sits at 1%.

If you really want to go against the grain, Rose Byrne picked up a lot of critics awards early in the season for her equally impressive work in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” I just don’t see anything stopping Buckley at this point.

Best Director Contender Probability Paul Thomas Anderson One Battle After Another Probability: 90% Down: -2.31% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, DGA, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Wins: DGA, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Prior to this year, Paul Thomas Anderson had been nominated for 11 Oscars. He won 0. Ryan Coogler Sinners Probability: 5.56% Up: 0.3% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, DGA, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Despite his film “Black Panther” being the only MCU film to get a Best Picture nomination, “Sinners” marks Ryan Coogler’s first Best Director nod at the Academy Awards. Chloé Zhao Hamnet Probability: 5.56% Up: 0.3% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, DGA, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice After becoming only the second woman to win Best Director at the Oscars, Chloé Zhao could become the first to win twice. Joachim Trier Sentimental Value Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, BAFTA, GG, Critics Choice Joachim Trier picked up a screenplay nomination for “The Worst Person in the World,” but he missed out on Best Director. Josh Safdie Marty Supreme Probability: 1% Down: -2.85% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, DGA, BAFTA, Critics Choice Only seven directors this century got BAFTA, Critics Choice, DGA and Oscar nominations despite missing a nomination at the Golden Globes. One (Roman Polanski for “The Pianist”) won.

Best Director

Will Win: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Could Win: Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

In Best Director, you have to ask yourself a simple question: How much do you believe in a “Sinners” steamroll?

It’s usually a good idea to pair your Best Director winner with your Best Picture winner. 70 of the 97 Best Director winners at the Academy Awards also won Best Picture. The two awards have also been paired 65% of the time this century. So if you’re predicting “Sinners” or “One Battle After Another” in Best Picture, it’s probably a safe bet to put them in Best Director as well.

Yet a more powerful correlation is Best Director at the Oscars and the DGA Awards, where Paul Thomas Anderson won. The DGAs have predicted the Oscar winner all but eight times across 77 years, and about 81% of the time this century. Throw on PTA’s wins at the BAFTAs, Globes and Critics Choice, and he has a 90% chance of winning according to the Awards Tracker, regardless of which way Best Picture goes.

But a Ryan Coogler win remains possible. The Oscars have swerved from the other awards ceremonies before, even when a director had a strong season. Sam Mendes won all the same awards as PTA for “1917” (though, he tied Bong Joon Ho at Critics Choice), and he still lost at the Academy Awards. If the Academy does go with “Sinners,” it’s not hard to imagine them going all the way.

Best Picture Contender Probability One Battle After Another Probability: 99% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, PGA, GG, Critics Choice Wins: BAFTA, PGA, GG, Critics Choice “One Battle After Another” marks the third consecutive Best Picture nominee for director Paul Thomas Anderson following “Licorice Pizza” and “Phantom Thread.” Sinners Probability: 7.69% Up: 6.69% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, PGA, Critics Choice This century, when a nomination leader also won Best Ensemble at the Actor Awards, it also won Best Picture 89% of the time. The only holdout was “American Hustle.” However, only two movies have won Best Picture after only winning SAG ensemble: “Crash” and “Parasite,” neither of which was a nomination leader. “Sinners” has momentum, but a Best Picture win would be a massive upset. Hamnet Probability: 3.8% Down: -29.53% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, PGA, GG, Critics Choice Wins: GG “Hamnet’s” wins and losses this season resemble three other films this century, including “Moonlight,” which won Best Picture. Frankenstein Probability: 3.8% Down: -10.49% Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, PGA, GG, Critics Choice Five other films this century have gotten the same Best Picture nominations and wins as “Frankenstein.” One (“Million Dollar Baby”) won Best Picture. Sentimental Value Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, PGA, GG, Critics Choice Wins: SAG Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World” picked up nominations for Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay, but it was not recognized in Best Picture or any acting categories. Train Dreams Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, BAFTA, PGA, GG, Critics Choice Joel Edgerton last starred in a Best Picture nominee in 2012 (“Zero Dark Thirty”) The Secret Agent Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, GG Last year, “I’m Still Here” became the first Brazilian film and the first Portuguese-speaking film nominated for Best Picture. “The Secret Agent” is now the second. Marty Supreme Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, PGA, GG, Critics Choice Only four films this century have won Best Actor and Best Picture: “Gladiator,” “The King’s Speech,” “The Artist” and “Oppenheimer.” F1 Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, PGA Read TheWrap’s coverage with the team behind “F1” here Bugonia Probability: 1% No change: 0% – Show notes Hide notes Nominations: Oscars, PGA, GG, Critics Choice “Bugonia” marks Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s third collaboration (following “The Favourite” and “Poor Things”) to get a Best Picture nomination. See All + See Less –

Best Picture

Will Win: “One Battle After Another”

Could Win: “Sinners”

And here it is.

Best Picture this year comes down to a battle of metrics vs. vibes. In the lead-up to the Oscars, “One Battle After Another” won at all of the big players: the BAFTAs, DGAs, PGAs, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards. “Sinners,” meanwhile, only bested “One Battle” at the Actor Awards, which predicts Best Picture about half the time.

But statistics can’t highlight the titanic vibe shift that came when “Sinners” (and Michael B. Jordan) won at the Actor Awards in the middle of Oscar voting. It was a big night that reminded people how beloved this movie is. That might have affected how people filled out their ballots.

We at TheWrap took this moment very seriously — our office was literally split down the middle in our Best Picture predictions. I’m still predicting that “One Battle After Another” will win, but I feel about as confident as I feel when calling heads or tails.

TheWrap’s Awards Tracker gives “One Battle” a 99% chance of success, while history tells us “Sinners” has about an 8% chance. But “Brokeback Mountain,” which had a comparable season to “One Battle,” would’ve gotten the same odds — and a SAG-AFTRA loss to “Crash” signaled how that season would end exactly 20 years ago.

We’ll find out if “Sinners” can do the same this Sunday.