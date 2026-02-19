Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin to Present at 2026 Oscars

In keeping with the tradition of passing the baton from one Oscar winner to another, all four of last year’s acting winners will present awards at the 98th annual ceremony on March 15.

Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, Adrien Brody and Kieran Culkin have all been confirmed as presenters and attendees, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced on Thursday.

Madison earned Best Actress for her role in Best Picture winner “Anora,” Saldaña took Best Supporting Actress for “Emilia Peréz,” while Brody scored his second Best Actor statuette for “The Brutalist” and Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for “A Real Pain.”

The four actors’ participation represents a longstanding tradition at the Oscar telecast, in which the previous year’s winner opens the envelope to reveal the new honoree.

Historically, the male actors present to females and vice versa, but that’s been switched in the most recent two ceremonies, when previous winners announced the winner in the same gender category. Michelle Yeoh, who won in 2023, presented the Oscar to 2024 winner Emma Stone, and Stone presented the Oscar to Madison in 2025, for example.

And that’s theoretically possible again this year, since none of last year’s winners were nominated again in the same category.

The producers will continue to announce more presenters joining the show in the coming weeks. Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the Oscars will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 15.