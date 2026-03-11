Home > Industry News > Awards

Oscars: Delroy Lindo, Nicole Kidman, Sigourney Weaver Among 2026 Presenters

Nominees Rose Byrne, Wagner Moura and previous Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel will also appear on the March 15 telecast

Joe McGovern
Delroy Lindo poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at the Critics Choice Association 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television (Credit: Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)
Delroy Lindo poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at the Critics Choice Association 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television (Credit: Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Delroy Lindo (“Sinners”), Wagner Moura (“The Secret Agent”) and Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”) are among the latest presenters announced for the Oscars, showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan said Wednesday. All three actors are current Oscar nominees.

The trio will join Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, former Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel and other stars including Ewan McGregor, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman and three-time nominee Sigourney Weaver.

One Battle After Another vs. Sinners
Read Next
Oscar Predictions: It's 'One Battle After Another' vs. 'Sinners' in One Battle for the Ages

In addition, Emmy nominee Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”) will serve as the announcer for this year’s show. Nick Offerman was the telecast’s announcer in 2025, while David Alan Grier served in the role in 2024.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Will Arnett, Javier Bardem, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Chase Infiniti, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph and all four of last year’s Oscar winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin.

Hosted for the second time by Conan O’Brien, the Oscars will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The official live red carpet show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Michael B Jordan Actor Awards
Read Next
What the Hell Is Happening With the Oscar Race?

Joe McGovern

Joe McGovern

Joe McGovern is an awards reporter at TheWrap, writing about actors, directors, craftspeople and trends in the annual Oscar race. He also moderates conversations with filmmakers for TheWrap’s Screening Series. Before joining TheWrap in 2020, he was a correspondent at Entertainment Weekly. He is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Comments