Oscars: Delroy Lindo, Nicole Kidman, Sigourney Weaver Among 2026 Presenters

Delroy Lindo (“Sinners”), Wagner Moura (“The Secret Agent”) and Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”) are among the latest presenters announced for the Oscars, showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan said Wednesday. All three actors are current Oscar nominees.

The trio will join Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, former Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel and other stars including Ewan McGregor, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman and three-time nominee Sigourney Weaver.

In addition, Emmy nominee Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”) will serve as the announcer for this year’s show. Nick Offerman was the telecast’s announcer in 2025, while David Alan Grier served in the role in 2024.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Will Arnett, Javier Bardem, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Chase Infiniti, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph and all four of last year’s Oscar winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin.

Hosted for the second time by Conan O’Brien, the Oscars will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The official live red carpet show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.