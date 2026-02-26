Oscars: Demi Moore, Javier Bardem, Chase Infiniti Among 2026 Presenters

Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph will present at the 98th Oscars, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced Thursday.

A three-time best actor nominee, Bardem won the best supporting actor Oscar for his menacing role in 2007’s “No Country for Old Men.” Moore earned her first nomination last year for “The Substance,” after more than 40 years in the film industry. Infiniti stars in this year’s awards juggernaut “One Battle After Another,” as well as TV’s “Presumed Innocent.”

Comedian and actor Nanjiani was an Oscar nominee in 2017 for his semi-autobiographical screenplay “The Big Sick.” Evans, best known for playing Captain America in Marvel movies, also starred in 2025’s “Materialists,” “Sacrifice” and “Honey Don’t!” “Saturday Night Live” veteran Rudolph has appeared in dozens of films, including “50 First Dates,” “Idiocracy” and “Disenchanted.”

Previously announced Oscars presenters include all four of last year’s winners: Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the Oscars will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu on Sunday, March 15. Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” leads the field with 16 nominations.