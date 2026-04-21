Sports, News and Documentary Emmys to Be Hosted by Roy Wood Jr., Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black

The 2026 Sports, News and Documentary Emmys had some news for us on Tuesday morning, as the stars of CNN’s “Have I Got News for You” will divide and conquer hosting duties for the trio of awards ceremonies next month.

Comedians Roy Wood Jr. (Sports), Amber Ruffin (News) and Michael Ian Black (Documentary) will take their respective stages on May 26, 27 and 28, all of which from the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York.

Meanwhile, Lifetime Achievement Awards are set to be given to former NFL Network, ESPN and ABC exec Steve Bornstein, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz and documentarian Sam Pollard.

“From the intensity of live competition to the depth of long-form storytelling, this year’s Sports Emmy nominees capture the full spectrum of what makes sports television so powerful,” Amy Schmelzer, Head of the Sports Emmys, said when announcing the nominees last month. “These creators are not only advancing the craft through technical and creative excellence, but also deepening the connection between fans and the moments that define our culture. We look forward to celebrating the meaningful impact they continue to have on audiences everywhere.”

Elsewhere, “Have I Got News for You” just wrapped its fourth season at CNN in March, with main host Wood Jr. teasing a possible fifth season renewal during the season finale.

You can check out the full list of nominees, here. The 2026 Sports, News and Documentary Emmys will be available to stream at watch.theemmys.tv.