Charles Barkley, Tom Brady, Jason Kelce Nominated for 47th Annual Sports Emmys

Charles Barkley, Tom Brady, Jason Kelce and more are among the crop of nominees for the 47th Sports Emmys. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ annual show, which recognizes excellence in sports TV coverage, will take place on May 26 at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

“From the intensity of live competition to the depth of long-form storytelling, this year’s Sports Emmy nominees capture the full spectrum of what makes sports television so powerful,” Amy Schmelzer, Head of Sports Emmys said in a statement Wednesday. “These creators are not only advancing the craft through technical and creative excellence, but also deepening the connection between fans and the moments that define our culture. We look forward to celebrating the meaningful impact they continue to have on audiences everywhere.”

The National Television Academy announced nominees in 47 categories, recognizing excellence in live specials, live series, documentary, journalism, hosting and more. Other nominees include J.J Watt, Alex Rodriguez, Candace Parker and “Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli.”

“This class of Sports Emmy nominees showcases the dynamic evolution of sports television, pushing creative boundaries and redefining how stories are told on and off the field,” Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS, said in a statement. “As sports programming continues to rank among the most popular and valuable content in media — dominating television viewership and driving streaming growth — these nominees represent the best of the industry. Whether through groundbreaking technical innovation or compelling, character-driven storytelling, we are proud to recognize their outstanding achievements at this year’s Sports Emmy Awards.”

Here are all the nominees for the 47th Sports Emmys.

Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event

College Football Playoff

National Championship

ESPN [Two Circles]

FOX MLB: World Series

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers

FOX

The Masters

CBS

NBA Finals

ESPN

Super Bowl LX

NBC | Peacock

Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event

FOX MLB: The 95th All-Star Game

FOX

151st Kentucky Derby

NBC | Peacock

Monsters Funday Football

ESPN [Beyond Sports | Pixar | NFL]

NHL in ASL

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

NHL Productions

NHL on ESPN

4 Nations Face-Off

ESPN

Outstanding Live Sports Series

FOX NFL

FOX

Monday Night Football

ESPN | ABC

Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli

EPSN [Omaha Productions]

Sunday Night Football

NBC | Peacock

Thursday Night Football

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage

College Football Playoff

ESPN

FOX MLB: The American League Playoffs

FOX | FS1

FOX NFL: The NFC Playoffs

FOX

NBC NFL Playoffs

NBC | Peacock

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

CBS | TNT

Outstanding Edited Sports Event Coverage

4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled

NHL Productions [NHL Productions | Radan Films | NHLPA]

NFL Game Day All Access

Super Bowl LX

YouTube [NFL Films]

Official Film of the 2025 Masters

CBS

“Road To The Super Bowl”

NBC [NFL Films]

“UFC The Walk”

Topuria vs. Oliveria

UFC

Outstanding Edited Sports Special

“E60”

“Paid to Play: Understanding College Sports in 2025”

ESPN

“The Hall of Fame Knocks Class of 2026”

NFL Network

“The Madhouse: Nascar’s Return Into Bowman Gray Stadium”

FS1

[FOX Sports Films | NASCAR Studios]

“Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special”

ESPN

“Welcome to the NHL”

“Meet The Prospects”

NHL Productions

Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted

“E60”

ESPN

“Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers”

Baker Mayfield | Justin Jefferson | Micah Parsons

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Range Media | Ten Till]

NFL Films Presents

FS1

[NFL Films]

“Pablo Torre Finds Out”

Meadowlark Media

TNT Sports Conversations

truTV

Outstanding ESports Championship Coverage

2025 Apex Legends Global Series Championship

ESL FACEIT Group

2025 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend

OpTic Texas vs Vancouver Surge

ESL FACEIT Group

League of Legends Worlds 2025 Final

T1 Esports vs KT Rolster

LoL Esports [Riot Games]

VALORANT Champions 2025 Grand Final

NRG vs Fnatic

Valorant Esports [Riot Games]

Outstanding Sports Documentary: Short

“Final Finishers”

East 89th St Productions [Tribeca Studios | Bluff Road Films]

“Home Turn”

NASCAR Productions [Bluefoot Entertainment]

NFL Explained:

“Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show”

NFL Media Group

NFL Films Presents

“The Arctic Challenge”

FS1 [NFL Films]

“The Shuffle”

HBO Max [NFL Films]

Outstanding Sports Documentary: Long

“Butterfly in a Blizzard”

Bracing For Impact

LLC [Flagship Independent | Big Lift Media]

“Champions Of The Golden Valley”

Olympics.com [XTR Studios | Sturgefilm | Tideshift | Optimist | Taleem]

“Clemente”

The History Channel [Vinegar Hill | Uninterrupted | Vantage Pictures | Cookie Jar & a Dream Studios | APX Content Ventures | The History Channel]

“E60”

“Southpaw: The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott”

ESPN

“Elway”

Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Omaha Productions | MakeMake Productions]

“Surviving Ohio State”

HBO Max [Sports Illustrated Studios | 101 Studios | Smokehouse Pictures]

Outstanding Sports Documentary Series

“Alex vs. ARod”

HBO Max [Religion of Sports]

“Allen Iv3rson”

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Unanimous Media | NBA Entertainment | Jersey Legends (a division of Authentic Studios)]

“America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys”

Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]

“Believers: Boston Red Sox”

ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]

“Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel”

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]

Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized

“Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues”

Whisper TV [Religion of Sports]

“The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox”

Netflix [One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”

Netflix [Box to Box]

“Full Court Press”

ESPN [ESPN | Omaha Productions | Words + Pictures]

“Quarterback”

Netflix [NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]

“WWE: Unreal”

Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]

Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Daily

“First Things First”

FS1

“NBA Today”

ESPN

“NFL LIVE”

ESPN

“The Pat McAfee Show”

ESPN

“SportsCenter”

ESPN

Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Weekly

“College GameDay”

ESPN

“Inside the NBA on TNT”

TNT

“Monday Night Countdown”

ESPN

“The NFL Today”

CBS

“Thursday Night Football”

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Limited Run

“College GameDay – College Football Playoff”

ESPN

“Football Night in America: NFL Postseason”

NBC | Peacock

“FOX MLB: The Postseason”

FOX | FS1

“Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT”

TNT

“Road to the Final Four”

CBS | TNT

Outstanding Sports Journalism

“Aspiration”

“Pablo Torre Finds Out”

Meadowlark Media

“Kobe: The Making of a Legend”

CNN Originals

“Save: The Katie Meyer Story”

“E60”

ESPN

“What Is Riley Gaines Hiding?”

“Pablo Torre Finds Out”

Meadowlark Media

Outstanding Sports Feature: Short Form

“All Heart”

FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff

FOX

“Behan Strong”

NCAA March Madness

CBS

“Faces Forever Young”

World Figure Skating Championships

NBC | Peacock

“Just Getting Started”

FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff

FOX

“Luckie”

College GameDay

ESPN

“RJ”

FOX MLB: The Postseason

FOX

“A World Away”

College GameDay

ESPN

Outstanding Sports Feature: Long Form

“Chuskit & Saldon: Frozen Dreams of Ladakh”

Olympics.com [XTR Studios]

“Girl Climber”

Red Bull Studios [Louder than Eleven]

“Imillaskate: The Cholita Skaters of Bolivia”

Optimist [Pachamama Sabia]

“Ride With Me”

Golf Central Live from The Open

Golf Channel

“SC Featured: Love, Abby”

SportsCenter

ESPN

“Tim Green – A Voice Reclaimed”

NFL Films Presents

FS1 [NFL Films]

Outstanding Sports Open/Tease

“America’s Game”

Super Bowl LX

NBC | Peacock

“America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys”

Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]

“Brick by Brick”

FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500

FOX

“Celtics City”

HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]

“The Harder Choice”

The 126th Army-Navy Game

CBS

“Nerves at Augusta National”

The Masters

CBS

Outstanding Interactive Experience: Sports

Fan Optionality on Prime Video

Prime Video Sports

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

NASCAR Driver Cam on HBO Max

HBO Max

The NBA Experience on Peacock

Peacock

NHL in ASL

NHL Productions

SportsCenter For You

ESPN [WSC Sports | Google]

Outstanding Digital Innovation: Sports

MLB App in XR

MLB

NFL on NBC

Madden NFL Cast

Peacock

Prime Insights

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

VIP

Yankee Stadium

Apple TV [SoHi Media]

World of Red Bull in Apple Immersive

Red Bull Media House, NA [Apple]

Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Event

College Football Playoff National Championship

ESPN

FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500

FOX | FS1

FOX MLB: World Series

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers

FOX | FS1

The Masters

CBS

Super Bowl LX

NBC | Peacock

Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Studio

College GameDay – College Football

ESPN

FOX NFL

FOX

NBA on Prime Video

Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]

NFL Draft

ESPN

Outstanding Sports Camera Work: Short Form

“Brick by Brick”

FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500

FOX

“The Harder Choice”

The 126th Army-Navy Game

CBS

“151st Kentucky Derby”

NBC | Peacock

“A Parisian Rhythm with Omar Sy”

Roland-Garros on TNT Sports

TNT | truTV

“Silent Super Bowl”

NFL Films Presents

FS1 [NFL Films]

Outstanding Sports Camera Work: Long Form

“America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys”

Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]

“Celtics City”

HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]

“Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel”

Unrealistic Ideas [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]

“I Skied Down Mount Everest”

Red Bull Media House GmbH [East Studio]

“Raise The Flags: 50 Years of Buccaneers Football”

HEROES & FABLES [NFL Films | Skydance Sports | Prime Video Sports | Tampa Bay Buccaneers]

“Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills”

Hard Knocks

HBO Max [NFL Films]

Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form

“4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country”

NHL on ESPN

ESPN

“The Bay”

NBA All-Star on TNT

TNT

“Brick by Brick”

FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500

FOX

“It’s Time”

NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT

TNT

“A Parisian Rhythm with Omar Sy”

Roland-Garros on TNT Sports

TNT | truTV

“Stanley Cup Playoffs Opening Round: Devils vs Hurricanes – Snap Shot”

NHL on ESPN

ESPN

Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form

“American Thunder: NASCAR at Le Mans”

NASCAR Studios [Amazon MGM Studios | NASCAR Studios]

“America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys”

Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]

“Butterfly in a Blizzard”

Bracing For Impact, LLC [Flagship Independent | Big Lift Media]

“Celtics City”

HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]

“Saquon”

NFL Films [Amazon MGM Studios | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | Expanded Media | LBI Entertainment | Vision26 Studios]

“We Beat the Dream Team”

TNT | HBO Max [USA Basketball | NBA Entertainment | Blue Ox Films]

“WWE: Unreal”

Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]

The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form

“Brick by Brick”

FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500

FOX

“Choices – Lee Corso’s Final Headgear Pick”

College GameDay

ESPN

“It’s Time”

NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT

TNT

“151st Kentucky Derby”

NBC | Peacock

“In Motion and Memory”

FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500

FOX

“Wimbledon”

ESPN

Outstanding Sports Writing: Long Form

“Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina”

“E60”

ESPN

“Celtics City”

HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]

“Going Inside”

TNT

“In Season with the NFC East”

“Hard Knocks”

HBO Max [NFL Films]

“The Superdome At 50”

NFL Films Presents

FS1 [NFL Films]

Outstanding Music Direction: Sports

“Hard Knocks”

“In Season with the NFC East”

HBO Max [NFL Films]

“Home Turn”

“Daytona Beach, FL”

NASCAR Studios [Bluefoot Entertainment]

“Memphis to the Mountain”

“Acclimatization | Elevation”

Andscape [Sender Films]

NCAA Final Four

“San Antonio: Unwritten Reimagined”

CBS [Sony Music]

NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT

“It’s Time”

TNT

“Surviving Ohio State”

HBO Max [Sports Illustrated Studios | 101 Studios | Smokehouse Pictures]

Thursday Night Football

Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]

Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Live Event

Apple TV: Friday Night Baseball

Apple TV [MLB Network]

FOX MLB

FOX | FS1

FOX NASCAR

FOX | FS1

FOX NFL

FOX

Sunday Night Football

NBC | Peacock

Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Post-Produced

“Believers: Boston Red Sox”

ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]

“Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel”

Unrealistic Ideas [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]

“E60”

“Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina”

ESPN

“Earnhardt”

“Dale”

Imagine Documentaries [Amazon MGM Studios | Imagine Documentaries | Everyone Else | NASCAR Studios | Dirty Mo Media]

“Hard Knocks”

“Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills”

HBO Max [NFL Films]

NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT

“It’s Time”

TNT

Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Event/Show

FOX NFL

FOX

Monsters Funday Football

ESPN [Beyond Sports | Big Studios | Pixar]

NBA on NBC & Peacock

NBC | Peacock

NBA on Prime Video

Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]

Thursday Night Football

Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]

Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty

“Believers: Boston Red Sox”

ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]

MLB Now Open

MLB Network

NFL on CBS

“The Evolution of the Big Head: Merging Human Artistry with AI Innovation”

CBS

NFL Slimetime

Nickelodeon

WWE: Unreal

Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]

Outstanding Studio Or Production Design/Art Direction: Sports

“Celtics City”

HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]

FOX NFL Sunday

“Case of the Missing Best Team | The Dynasty Blueprint | The Waiting Room”

FOX

Monsters Funday Football

ESPN [Beyond Sports | Big Studios | Pixar]

NBA on Prime Video

Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]

NFL Slimetime

Nickelodeon

The NFL Today

“The Virtual Time Machine: Rebuilding the Legacy of The NFL Today”

CBS

The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award

College Football – POVORA Wireless Tilt Control CapCam

Stabilized CapCam with Remote Tilt Control

ESPN [Povora]

FOX IndyCar.

Augmented Reality

FOX | FS1

FOX MLB: The Postseason

UmpCam AR: Strike Zone System

MLB | Major League Baseball [Fox Sports | Bolt6 | Virtual Eye]

“The Last Crescendo”

The 4th Judge: First-Ever AI Power Boxing Judge

DAZN

TGL presented by SoFi

SmartPin Cam

ABC | ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+

2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

AIQ: Where Data Meets Dirt

Teton Ridge

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: Sports

“City of Fury”

Fatal Fury in Time Square

BigTime Creative Shop [Truffle]

“ESPN Sports Forever”

ESPN | ESPN+ [Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners | ESPN Creative Studio | division7 | The Herd]

“Fastest Racing on Earth”

FOX IndyCar.

FOX | FS1 | FS2 | FOX News | FOX Business | BTN | Deportes [Special Group | Biscuit Filmworks | Cabin Edit | Eleven Sound | Ethos | Pariah | New Math]

Milan-Cortina Olympics on NBC & Peacock

NBC | Peacock

NBA on NBC & Peacock

NBC | Peacock

“Unforgettable Awaits”

2025 NBA Finals

Warner Brothers Discovery

Outstanding Public Service Content: Sports

“Champion”

Super Bowl LX

National Football League [72andSunny | Morton Jankel Zander, Inc.]

“ESPN Take Back Sports Movement”

ESPN

“Line ‘Em Up”

JOAN Creative [JOAN Studios]

“Notre Dame: What Would You Fight For?”

NBC | Peacock

Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Host

Rece Davis

ESPN

Rich Eisen

NFL Network

Ernie Johnson

TNT | CBS

Scott Van Pelt

ESPN

Laura Rutledge

ESPN

Kate Scott

CBS | Paramount+

Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Analyst

Charles Barkley

TNT

Clark Kellogg

CBS | TNT

Mina Kimes

ESPN

Pedro Martinez

TNT

Candace Parker

TNT | TBS

Alex Rodriguez

FOX | FS1

Outstanding Sports Personality: Play-By-Play

Joe Buck

ESPN

Joe Davis

FOX | FS1 | NFL Network

Ian Eagle

CBS | TNT | Netflix | Amazon

Jim Nantz

CBS

Mike Tirico

NBC | Peacock

Outstanding Sports Personality: Event Analyst

Troy Aikman

ESPN

Tom Brady

FOX

Cris Collinsworth

NBC | Peacock

Greg Olsen

FOX | NFL Network

Bill Raftery

CBS | TNT | FOX

Outstanding Sports Personality: Sideline Reporter

Tom Rinaldi

FOX | FS1

Holly Rowe

ESPN

Laura Rutledge

ESPN

Lisa Salters

ESPN

Tracy Wolfson

CBS | TNT

Outstanding Sports Personality: Emerging On-Air Talent

Andraya Carter

ESPN

Katie George

ESPN

Jason Kelce

ESPN

Matt Ryan

CBS | Paramount+ | Netflix

Richard Sherman

Prime Video

J.J. Watt

CBS

Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality In Spanish

Andrés Cantor

Telemundo | Universo | Peacock

Carolina Guillén

ESPN

Miguel Gurwitz

Telemundo | Universo | Peacock

Fernando Palomo

ESPN

Sammy Sadovnik

MLS Productions

Outstanding Sports Studio Show In Spanish

“Ahora o Nunca”

ESPN

ESPN FC

ESPN

“Fútbol Picante”

ESPN

“Linea de 4”

Univision | TUDN

Premier League Extra

Telemundo | Universo | Peacock

“Rumbo Al Mundial”

Telemundo | Universo | Peacock

Outstanding Sports Feature Story In Spanish

“Atxa Delgado”

Mundo Originals

Mundo NFL [SWAY | Cobra Films]

“Greenland: Venezia”

ESPN

“Los Colores del Istmo”

Mundo Originals

Mundo NFL [SWAY | Cobra Films]

“María Llena Eres de Fuerza”

ESPN

“SC Reportajes: Rafael Campos”

SportsCenter

ESPN