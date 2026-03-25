Charles Barkley, Tom Brady, Jason Kelce Nominated for 47th Annual Sports Emmys

Charles Barkley, Tom Brady, Jason Kelce and more are among the crop of nominees for the 47th Sports Emmys. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ annual show, which recognizes excellence in sports TV coverage, will take place on May 26 at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.
“From the intensity of live competition to the depth of long-form storytelling, this year’s Sports Emmy nominees capture the full spectrum of what makes sports television so powerful,” Amy Schmelzer, Head of Sports Emmys said in a statement Wednesday. “These creators are not only advancing the craft through technical and creative excellence, but also deepening the connection between fans and the moments that define our culture. We look forward to celebrating the meaningful impact they continue to have on audiences everywhere.”
The National Television Academy announced nominees in 47 categories, recognizing excellence in live specials, live series, documentary, journalism, hosting and more. Other nominees include J.J Watt, Alex Rodriguez, Candace Parker and “Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli.”
“This class of Sports Emmy nominees showcases the dynamic evolution of sports television, pushing creative boundaries and redefining how stories are told on and off the field,” Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS, said in a statement. “As sports programming continues to rank among the most popular and valuable content in media — dominating television viewership and driving streaming growth — these nominees represent the best of the industry. Whether through groundbreaking technical innovation or compelling, character-driven storytelling, we are proud to recognize their outstanding achievements at this year’s Sports Emmy Awards.”
Here are all the nominees for the 47th Sports Emmys.
Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event
College Football Playoff
National Championship
ESPN [Two Circles]
FOX MLB: World Series
Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers
FOX
The Masters
CBS
NBA Finals
ESPN
Super Bowl LX
NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event
FOX MLB: The 95th All-Star Game
FOX
151st Kentucky Derby
NBC | Peacock
Monsters Funday Football
ESPN [Beyond Sports | Pixar | NFL]
NHL in ASL
2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series
NHL Productions
NHL on ESPN
4 Nations Face-Off
ESPN
Outstanding Live Sports Series
FOX NFL
FOX
Monday Night Football
ESPN | ABC
Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli
EPSN [Omaha Productions]
Sunday Night Football
NBC | Peacock
Thursday Night Football
Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]
Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage
College Football Playoff
ESPN
FOX MLB: The American League Playoffs
FOX | FS1
FOX NFL: The NFC Playoffs
FOX
NBC NFL Playoffs
NBC | Peacock
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
CBS | TNT
Outstanding Edited Sports Event Coverage
4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled
NHL Productions [NHL Productions | Radan Films | NHLPA]
NFL Game Day All Access
Super Bowl LX
YouTube [NFL Films]
Official Film of the 2025 Masters
CBS
“Road To The Super Bowl”
NBC [NFL Films]
“UFC The Walk”
Topuria vs. Oliveria
UFC
Outstanding Edited Sports Special
“E60”
“Paid to Play: Understanding College Sports in 2025”
ESPN
“The Hall of Fame Knocks Class of 2026”
NFL Network
“The Madhouse: Nascar’s Return Into Bowman Gray Stadium”
FS1
[FOX Sports Films | NASCAR Studios]
“Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special”
ESPN
“Welcome to the NHL”
“Meet The Prospects”
NHL Productions
Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted
“E60”
ESPN
“Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers”
Baker Mayfield | Justin Jefferson | Micah Parsons
Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Range Media | Ten Till]
NFL Films Presents
FS1
[NFL Films]
“Pablo Torre Finds Out”
Meadowlark Media
TNT Sports Conversations
truTV
Outstanding ESports Championship Coverage
2025 Apex Legends Global Series Championship
ESL FACEIT Group
2025 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend
OpTic Texas vs Vancouver Surge
ESL FACEIT Group
League of Legends Worlds 2025 Final
T1 Esports vs KT Rolster
LoL Esports [Riot Games]
VALORANT Champions 2025 Grand Final
NRG vs Fnatic
Valorant Esports [Riot Games]
Outstanding Sports Documentary: Short
“Final Finishers”
East 89th St Productions [Tribeca Studios | Bluff Road Films]
“Home Turn”
NASCAR Productions [Bluefoot Entertainment]
NFL Explained:
“Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show”
NFL Media Group
NFL Films Presents
“The Arctic Challenge”
FS1 [NFL Films]
“The Shuffle”
HBO Max [NFL Films]
Outstanding Sports Documentary: Long
“Butterfly in a Blizzard”
Bracing For Impact
LLC [Flagship Independent | Big Lift Media]
“Champions Of The Golden Valley”
Olympics.com [XTR Studios | Sturgefilm | Tideshift | Optimist | Taleem]
“Clemente”
The History Channel [Vinegar Hill | Uninterrupted | Vantage Pictures | Cookie Jar & a Dream Studios | APX Content Ventures | The History Channel]
“E60”
“Southpaw: The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott”
ESPN
“Elway”
Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Omaha Productions | MakeMake Productions]
“Surviving Ohio State”
HBO Max [Sports Illustrated Studios | 101 Studios | Smokehouse Pictures]
Outstanding Sports Documentary Series
“Alex vs. ARod”
HBO Max [Religion of Sports]
“Allen Iv3rson”
Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Unanimous Media | NBA Entertainment | Jersey Legends (a division of Authentic Studios)]
“America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys”
Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]
“Believers: Boston Red Sox”
ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]
“Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel”
Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]
Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized
“Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues”
Whisper TV [Religion of Sports]
“The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox”
Netflix [One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”
Netflix [Box to Box]
“Full Court Press”
ESPN [ESPN | Omaha Productions | Words + Pictures]
“Quarterback”
Netflix [NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]
“WWE: Unreal”
Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Daily
“First Things First”
FS1
“NBA Today”
ESPN
“NFL LIVE”
ESPN
“The Pat McAfee Show”
ESPN
“SportsCenter”
ESPN
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Weekly
“College GameDay”
ESPN
“Inside the NBA on TNT”
TNT
“Monday Night Countdown”
ESPN
“The NFL Today”
CBS
“Thursday Night Football”
Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Limited Run
“College GameDay – College Football Playoff”
ESPN
“Football Night in America: NFL Postseason”
NBC | Peacock
“FOX MLB: The Postseason”
FOX | FS1
“Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT”
TNT
“Road to the Final Four”
CBS | TNT
Outstanding Sports Journalism
“Aspiration”
“Pablo Torre Finds Out”
Meadowlark Media
“Kobe: The Making of a Legend”
CNN Originals
“Save: The Katie Meyer Story”
“E60”
ESPN
“What Is Riley Gaines Hiding?”
“Pablo Torre Finds Out”
Meadowlark Media
Outstanding Sports Feature: Short Form
“All Heart”
FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff
FOX
“Behan Strong”
NCAA March Madness
CBS
“Faces Forever Young”
World Figure Skating Championships
NBC | Peacock
“Just Getting Started”
FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff
FOX
“Luckie”
College GameDay
ESPN
“RJ”
FOX MLB: The Postseason
FOX
“A World Away”
College GameDay
ESPN
Outstanding Sports Feature: Long Form
“Chuskit & Saldon: Frozen Dreams of Ladakh”
Olympics.com [XTR Studios]
“Girl Climber”
Red Bull Studios [Louder than Eleven]
“Imillaskate: The Cholita Skaters of Bolivia”
Optimist [Pachamama Sabia]
“Ride With Me”
Golf Central Live from The Open
Golf Channel
“SC Featured: Love, Abby”
SportsCenter
ESPN
“Tim Green – A Voice Reclaimed”
NFL Films Presents
FS1 [NFL Films]
Outstanding Sports Open/Tease
“America’s Game”
Super Bowl LX
NBC | Peacock
“America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys”
Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]
“Brick by Brick”
FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
FOX
“Celtics City”
HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
“The Harder Choice”
The 126th Army-Navy Game
CBS
“Nerves at Augusta National”
The Masters
CBS
Outstanding Interactive Experience: Sports
Fan Optionality on Prime Video
Prime Video Sports
Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]
NASCAR Driver Cam on HBO Max
HBO Max
The NBA Experience on Peacock
Peacock
NHL in ASL
NHL Productions
SportsCenter For You
ESPN [WSC Sports | Google]
Outstanding Digital Innovation: Sports
MLB App in XR
MLB
NFL on NBC
Madden NFL Cast
Peacock
Prime Insights
Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]
VIP
Yankee Stadium
Apple TV [SoHi Media]
World of Red Bull in Apple Immersive
Red Bull Media House, NA [Apple]
Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Event
College Football Playoff National Championship
ESPN
FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
FOX | FS1
FOX MLB: World Series
Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers
FOX | FS1
The Masters
CBS
Super Bowl LX
NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Studio
College GameDay – College Football
ESPN
FOX NFL
FOX
NBA on Prime Video
Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
NFL Draft
ESPN
Outstanding Sports Camera Work: Short Form
“Brick by Brick”
FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
FOX
“The Harder Choice”
The 126th Army-Navy Game
CBS
“151st Kentucky Derby”
NBC | Peacock
“A Parisian Rhythm with Omar Sy”
Roland-Garros on TNT Sports
TNT | truTV
“Silent Super Bowl”
NFL Films Presents
FS1 [NFL Films]
Outstanding Sports Camera Work: Long Form
“America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys”
Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]
“Celtics City”
HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
“Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel”
Unrealistic Ideas [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]
“I Skied Down Mount Everest”
Red Bull Media House GmbH [East Studio]
“Raise The Flags: 50 Years of Buccaneers Football”
HEROES & FABLES [NFL Films | Skydance Sports | Prime Video Sports | Tampa Bay Buccaneers]
“Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills”
Hard Knocks
HBO Max [NFL Films]
Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form
“4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country”
NHL on ESPN
ESPN
“The Bay”
NBA All-Star on TNT
TNT
“Brick by Brick”
FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
FOX
“It’s Time”
NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT
TNT
“A Parisian Rhythm with Omar Sy”
Roland-Garros on TNT Sports
TNT | truTV
“Stanley Cup Playoffs Opening Round: Devils vs Hurricanes – Snap Shot”
NHL on ESPN
ESPN
Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form
“American Thunder: NASCAR at Le Mans”
NASCAR Studios [Amazon MGM Studios | NASCAR Studios]
“America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys”
Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]
“Butterfly in a Blizzard”
Bracing For Impact, LLC [Flagship Independent | Big Lift Media]
“Celtics City”
HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
“Saquon”
NFL Films [Amazon MGM Studios | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | Expanded Media | LBI Entertainment | Vision26 Studios]
“We Beat the Dream Team”
TNT | HBO Max [USA Basketball | NBA Entertainment | Blue Ox Films]
“WWE: Unreal”
Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]
The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form
“Brick by Brick”
FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
FOX
“Choices – Lee Corso’s Final Headgear Pick”
College GameDay
ESPN
“It’s Time”
NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT
TNT
“151st Kentucky Derby”
NBC | Peacock
“In Motion and Memory”
FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
FOX
“Wimbledon”
ESPN
Outstanding Sports Writing: Long Form
“Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina”
“E60”
ESPN
“Celtics City”
HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
“Going Inside”
TNT
“In Season with the NFC East”
“Hard Knocks”
HBO Max [NFL Films]
“The Superdome At 50”
NFL Films Presents
FS1 [NFL Films]
Outstanding Music Direction: Sports
“Hard Knocks”
“In Season with the NFC East”
HBO Max [NFL Films]
“Home Turn”
“Daytona Beach, FL”
NASCAR Studios [Bluefoot Entertainment]
“Memphis to the Mountain”
“Acclimatization | Elevation”
Andscape [Sender Films]
NCAA Final Four
“San Antonio: Unwritten Reimagined”
CBS [Sony Music]
NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT
“It’s Time”
TNT
“Surviving Ohio State”
HBO Max [Sports Illustrated Studios | 101 Studios | Smokehouse Pictures]
Thursday Night Football
Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Live Event
Apple TV: Friday Night Baseball
Apple TV [MLB Network]
FOX MLB
FOX | FS1
FOX NASCAR
FOX | FS1
FOX NFL
FOX
Sunday Night Football
NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Post-Produced
“Believers: Boston Red Sox”
ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]
“Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel”
Unrealistic Ideas [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]
“E60”
“Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina”
ESPN
“Earnhardt”
“Dale”
Imagine Documentaries [Amazon MGM Studios | Imagine Documentaries | Everyone Else | NASCAR Studios | Dirty Mo Media]
“Hard Knocks”
“Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills”
HBO Max [NFL Films]
NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT
“It’s Time”
TNT
Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Event/Show
FOX NFL
FOX
Monsters Funday Football
ESPN [Beyond Sports | Big Studios | Pixar]
NBA on NBC & Peacock
NBC | Peacock
NBA on Prime Video
Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
Thursday Night Football
Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty
“Believers: Boston Red Sox”
ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]
MLB Now Open
MLB Network
NFL on CBS
“The Evolution of the Big Head: Merging Human Artistry with AI Innovation”
CBS
NFL Slimetime
Nickelodeon
WWE: Unreal
Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]
Outstanding Studio Or Production Design/Art Direction: Sports
“Celtics City”
HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
FOX NFL Sunday
“Case of the Missing Best Team | The Dynasty Blueprint | The Waiting Room”
FOX
Monsters Funday Football
ESPN [Beyond Sports | Big Studios | Pixar]
NBA on Prime Video
Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
NFL Slimetime
Nickelodeon
The NFL Today
“The Virtual Time Machine: Rebuilding the Legacy of The NFL Today”
CBS
The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award
College Football – POVORA Wireless Tilt Control CapCam
Stabilized CapCam with Remote Tilt Control
ESPN [Povora]
FOX IndyCar.
Augmented Reality
FOX | FS1
FOX MLB: The Postseason
UmpCam AR: Strike Zone System
MLB | Major League Baseball [Fox Sports | Bolt6 | Virtual Eye]
“The Last Crescendo”
The 4th Judge: First-Ever AI Power Boxing Judge
DAZN
TGL presented by SoFi
SmartPin Cam
ABC | ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+
2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
AIQ: Where Data Meets Dirt
Teton Ridge
Outstanding Promotional Announcement: Sports
“City of Fury”
Fatal Fury in Time Square
BigTime Creative Shop [Truffle]
“ESPN Sports Forever”
ESPN | ESPN+ [Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners | ESPN Creative Studio | division7 | The Herd]
“Fastest Racing on Earth”
FOX IndyCar.
FOX | FS1 | FS2 | FOX News | FOX Business | BTN | Deportes [Special Group | Biscuit Filmworks | Cabin Edit | Eleven Sound | Ethos | Pariah | New Math]
Milan-Cortina Olympics on NBC & Peacock
NBC | Peacock
NBA on NBC & Peacock
NBC | Peacock
“Unforgettable Awaits”
2025 NBA Finals
Warner Brothers Discovery
Outstanding Public Service Content: Sports
“Champion”
Super Bowl LX
National Football League [72andSunny | Morton Jankel Zander, Inc.]
“ESPN Take Back Sports Movement”
ESPN
“Line ‘Em Up”
JOAN Creative [JOAN Studios]
“Notre Dame: What Would You Fight For?”
NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Host
Rece Davis
ESPN
Rich Eisen
NFL Network
Ernie Johnson
TNT | CBS
Scott Van Pelt
ESPN
Laura Rutledge
ESPN
Kate Scott
CBS | Paramount+
Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Analyst
Charles Barkley
TNT
Clark Kellogg
CBS | TNT
Mina Kimes
ESPN
Pedro Martinez
TNT
Candace Parker
TNT | TBS
Alex Rodriguez
FOX | FS1
Outstanding Sports Personality: Play-By-Play
Joe Buck
ESPN
Joe Davis
FOX | FS1 | NFL Network
Ian Eagle
CBS | TNT | Netflix | Amazon
Jim Nantz
CBS
Mike Tirico
NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Sports Personality: Event Analyst
Troy Aikman
ESPN
Tom Brady
FOX
Cris Collinsworth
NBC | Peacock
Greg Olsen
FOX | NFL Network
Bill Raftery
CBS | TNT | FOX
Outstanding Sports Personality: Sideline Reporter
Tom Rinaldi
FOX | FS1
Holly Rowe
ESPN
Laura Rutledge
ESPN
Lisa Salters
ESPN
Tracy Wolfson
CBS | TNT
Outstanding Sports Personality: Emerging On-Air Talent
Andraya Carter
ESPN
Katie George
ESPN
Jason Kelce
ESPN
Matt Ryan
CBS | Paramount+ | Netflix
Richard Sherman
Prime Video
J.J. Watt
CBS
Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality In Spanish
Andrés Cantor
Telemundo | Universo | Peacock
Carolina Guillén
ESPN
Miguel Gurwitz
Telemundo | Universo | Peacock
Fernando Palomo
ESPN
Sammy Sadovnik
MLS Productions
Outstanding Sports Studio Show In Spanish
“Ahora o Nunca”
ESPN
ESPN FC
ESPN
“Fútbol Picante”
ESPN
“Linea de 4”
Univision | TUDN
Premier League Extra
Telemundo | Universo | Peacock
“Rumbo Al Mundial”
Telemundo | Universo | Peacock
Outstanding Sports Feature Story In Spanish
“Atxa Delgado”
Mundo Originals
Mundo NFL [SWAY | Cobra Films]
“Greenland: Venezia”
ESPN
“Los Colores del Istmo”
Mundo Originals
Mundo NFL [SWAY | Cobra Films]
“María Llena Eres de Fuerza”
ESPN
“SC Reportajes: Rafael Campos”
SportsCenter
ESPN