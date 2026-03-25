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‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Charlie Cox Breaks Down Matt and Karen’s ‘Tragically Beautiful’ Timing in Season 2

“It’s immensely gratifying,” the actor tells TheWrap

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"DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN" SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Credit: Jojo Whilden
"DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN" SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Credit: Jojo Whilden

Foggy Nelson may be gone, but Matt and Karen still go on in “Daredevil: Born Again” and, this season, they do so in a proper romantic relationship. For series star Charlie Cox, the development is “immensely gratifying.”

Matt Murdock (Cox) largely spends Season 1 of “Born Again” in a relationship with Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), a therapist. After the death of Foggy (Elden Henson), Karen leaves New York for a while. As things worsen with Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), she returns, ready to help Matt take down Kingpin once more. When Matt wakes in the hospital in the season finale and immediately calls for Karen instead of Heather, it’s safe to say his relationship is over.

In the Season 2 premiere of “Born Again,” Karen is not only in hiding with Matt, but they are back together — properly, this time.

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“Having Matt and Karen finally kind of come together in a romantic sense has been something we’ve been waiting for, the audiences, I think, have been waiting for since the beginning of this show, over 10 years ago,” Cox told TheWrap. “So it’s immensely gratifying to see them together, and give the characters the space to kind of explore that relationship.”

“There’s something kind of tragically beautiful about it happening whilst the city is in the worst state it’s ever been in, and Matt and Karen and the resistance are kind of more frightened and more isolated than they’ve ever been,” he continued.

Of course, for longtime fans, it will still feel a bit odd and even wrong to have Matt and Karen back onscreen together, but not Foggy. That’s true for Cox too, but he assured fans that Foggy will never once be forgotten.

“The show will never be the same without Elden Henson and Foggy Nelson, and that’s just something we just got to live with,” he said. “And I think hopefully it bleeds into the narrative, that his loss should always be felt. And I think there isn’t a day that goes by that Matt Murdoch doesn’t think about him.”

Episode 1 of “Daredevil: Born Again” season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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