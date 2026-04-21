‘Hot Ones’ Head Sean Evans, ‘Daily Show’ Host Josh Johnson and Celebrity Chef Nick DiGiovanni Score 2026 Webby Awards

Major creators like “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans, “The Daily Show” host Josh Johnson and celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni were some of the big winners of the 2026 Webby Awards. The awards organization, which recognizes excellence on the Internet, announced this year’s winners on Tuesday.

Though the Webbys have long honored Internet creators, last year, the Webbys unveiled its official Creator category to better reflect the evolving cultural landscape and added its first-ever creator weekend ahead of the awards show. This year, the 30th Annual Webby Awards doubled down on creators, adding a new suite of honors for creator businesses as well as new honors across podcasts and social media.

On the Creator Business side, which honors businesses that center creators, food reviewer Keith Lee (17.4 million TikTok followers) won the Creator/Influencer Partnership or Collaboration category for partnering with Toast on “It’s the Little Things.” InStyle’s viral “The Intern” Series also won for Multi-Creator Campaign, and Prof G Media won Newsletter or Written Series for the No Mercy / No Malice newsletter.

As for the more general creator awards, Josh Johnson won the comedy category (and will also be hosting the Webbys ceremony next month). Singer and TikTok star Alex Warren (21 million followers) won Art, Culture and Music; Nick DiGiovanni (37 million YouTube subscribers) won Food and Drink; Brian Tyler Cohen (5.2 million YouTube subscribers) won News and Politics; and creator industry educators Colin and Samir (1.6 million YouTube subscribers) won Best Duo or Group.

“There’s always a new format coming to to the internet that is enabling a new class of people to do something new that isn’t initially taken seriously. The Webbys have always sat right at the beginning of that phase of every cycle and said, ‘Hey, we recognize that there’s something legitimately creative happening here that does matter to the world and is going to set the standard for whatever the next version of the internet is. We need to be recognizing that and elevating the people that are doing that really well,’” Jesse Feister, executive director for the Webby Group, told TheWrap. “The last five years it really has been the creator era.”

This year in particular is a big one for the Webbys as it marks the 30th anniversary for the organization. “We’re oftentimes one of the first awards that are bestowed upon these people who go on to be much more influential. Of course, we have people winning awards who are really famous and established, too. But I like being first,” he added.

Being first is an elaborate process that involves close communication with the Webby team and its larger community. After “hundreds” of meetings, the awards show then sets the categories that make the most sense for this era of the internet every September. Those same teams then get to work selecting the people who will eventually be that year’s winners.

“For the Webbys to step in and say, ‘This is something special, new and also being done at a really high level,’ I think that’s the biggest thing,” Feister said.

This year, the Webby Awards will also give Special Achievements to Kylie Kelce, Pete Davidson, Shonda Rhimes, Druski and Taraji P. Henson. The ceremony will take place on May 11 in New York City.

Below is the full list of creator winners for 2026. The People’s Voice Winners can be found here.

Creator Business

Cause-Driven Partnership – Maxine x Best Friends Animal Society Adoption Rides – Mad Max Fluffy Road

Creator Brand Ambassador(s) – Youtuber Vs Real Carpenter – Bully Media Inc

Creator Launch or Drop – Justin Bieber Livestream on Twitch – StagePilot

Creator Masterclass or Learning Program – Creator Startup

Creator-Led Product or Service – Etsy’s The Icon Collection

Creator/Influencer Partnership or Collaboration – Brand– Toast x Keith Lee “It’s the Little Things” – neuemotion

Creator/Influencer Partnership or Collaboration – Media/Entertainment – Nibs the Squirrel Meets the Cast of Zootopia 2 – The Walt Disney Studios

Cross-Platform Presence – The @MeetCutesNYC Universe – Palette Media

Multi-Creator Campaign – InStyle’s “The Intern” Series – People Inc.

Newsletter or Written Series – No Mercy / No Malice – Prof G Media

General Creator

Art, Culture & Music – Alex Warren

Business & Finance – Morning Brew’s Good Work with Dan Toomey

Comedy – Josh Johnson Comedy

Entertainment or Meme – NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T – MAKING MAGIC HAPPEN WITH ZACH KING

Fashion & Beauty – Young Emperors

Fitness, Health & Wellness – Joel Bervell – The ‘Medical Mythbuster’

Food & Drink – Nick DiGiovanni

Home & Design – CALEB SIMPSON – Vineger Hill Productions

Kids & Family – im_siowei

News & Politics – Brian Tyler Cohen

Podcast – Steven Bartlett – R. Agency

Science, Technology & Education – AstroKobi – Bringing space down to Earth for the masses – AstroKobi

Social Impact – Xyla Foxlin and the Fight for Pilot Mental Health – X Axis Media

Sports – Rabid Fans

Travel & Lifestyle – Drop Into City – The Try Guys

Creator Excellence