‘The Daily Show’ Correspondent Josh Johnson to Host 30th Webby Awards

The 30th Annual Webby Awards will be hosted by “The Daily Show” correspondent Josh Johnson, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday.

The comedian will host the Internet’s biggest night on May 11 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

“I’m really honored to be hosting this year’s Webbys,” Johnson said in a statement. “The Internet and social media we have can be pretty devastating sometimes, so to come together and celebrate more of the Internet we want is a dream.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Josh Johnson host this year’s 30th Annual Webby Awards,” Webby Media Group executive director Jesse Feister added. “Josh continues to push boundaries and earn acclaim for himself, combining sharp wit with an empathetic instinct for championing the voices in our community. His point of view and humor come from a real understanding of the Internet and everything that comes with it.”

The 2026 Webbys will recognize achievements across podcasts, AI, websites, creators, video & film, social media, games, apps & software and more.

“For the last three decades, the Webby Awards have been the Internet’s most respected symbol of success — recognizing the people and ideas pushing mediums forward, and celebrating the kind of creativity that makes the Internet better as it evolves,” per a press release. “Each year, the Webby Awards find new ways to champion those pushing digital creativity forward, ensuring the internet is more accessible for all, and spotlighting one of the Webby Awards’ most iconic traditions: five-word acceptance speeches.”