2025 Webby Awards Nominate Everything From Dua Lipa to Duolingo

Oprah Winfrey, MSNBC, Petco, Ryan Reynolds, Cynthia Erivo, the Care Bears, the Lincoln Project, the Indiana Pacers, the National Gallery, Dropbox, Donald Duck, Dua Lipa and Duolingo are among the recipients of nominations for the 29th Annual Webby Awards, which were announced on Tuesday by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS). And if you think that’s an odd assortment of nominees for any one awards show, it’s par for the course for the Webbys, which reflect the fact that you can find everything on the web by nominating a little bit of everything.
The awards, which have been given out since 1996, have more than 100 categories grouped into eight media types: websites and mobile sites; video and film; advertising, media and PR; apps and software; social; podcasts; AI; immersive and games; and creators. With more than 13,000 paid submissions from 70 countries, nominations went to people (Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Matthew McConaughey, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar), companies (Hulu, Netflix, Apple, Nutter Butter, NASA and the Obama Foundation) and things (the Lego version of Michael Jackson).
A series of categories even nominated the companies that got the most nominations in other categories – in other words, firms that included Audible, SiriusXM, NBCUniversal, PBS, Nike and McDonald’s got Webby nominations for getting Webby nominations.
Each category will have two winners, one chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences and one voted by the public. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 22, and as usual will be asked to submit five-word acceptance speeches. Ilana Glazer will then host the 2025 Webby Awards ceremony on May 12 in New York City, which will be available on IADAS’ social media accounts.
Here is a partial list of nominees. For a complete list of nominees and to vote for the People’s Voice Awards, visit vote.webbyawards.com.
CREATORS
Comedy, Individual Creator
Jake Shane – Align PR
Boman Martinez-Reid – R&CPM
BOY ROOM – Gymnasium
Chris Klemens – Middle Kid Productions Inc
Sock Puppet Master – Sock Puppet Master, Inc.
Best Editing, Creator Excellence
Euro Rhythms: A Journey in Motion – Arizona Cardinals
Zach King – King Studios
This is not an iPhone – Mory Productions
Shrimpdaddy “I know what you want” – Shrimpdaddy
I shrink 10x every 21s until I’m an atom – Toby Lockerbie Ltd
Social Impact, Individual Creator
Drew Afualo – Crusader for Women – Whalar Group
April Lockhart – Disability Advocate – Collective Publicity
Immigration TV – Immigration TV
Library Kids are Going to Save the World – Mychal Threets
Olayemi Olurin – Olurinatti
Art, Culture & Music, Individual Creator
Laufey – AWAL
Lachi – Recording Artist – Whalar Group
CZsWorld – CZsWorld
Maris Jones – Bedrooms through the decades – Deep Feel Talent Co.
Heidi Wong – WME (Agency)
Kids & Family, Individual Creator
Mark Rober – Kovert Creative
This dad wins Halloween! – The Rose Group
Salish Matter and Jordan Matter – Jordan Matter Production
Shonduras – Spacestation
POV: You’re a Dad – Mason Smith – Trend Management
Best Community Engagement, Creator Excellence
Remi Bader – n/a
Kellie Gerardi: An Astronaut’s IVF Journey – ICON PR
Ashley Alexander’s Nami Matcha & The Matcha Mob – Whalar Group
The Skibidi Toilet Fan Multiverse – Invisible Narratives
Yolanda Diaz – The Sociable Society
APPS & SOFTWARE
Best User Experience, App Features
Apple Fitness+ – Fitness+
What’s Cooking? App – Kraft Heinz – Digital Experience
CleanMyMac – MacPaw
iOS app of OTTO – Otto (GmbH & Co KG)
Vimo Rebinder – Vimolab
Best Use of AI & Machine Learning, App Features
Notion AI Assistant – BUCK
Goldee – Shadowboxer
Adobe Premiere Pro Generative Extend – Adobe
Ebb by Headspace: An empathetic AI companion – Headspace
Just ask ‘Siri’! Redesign your space with Planner 5D + Apple Intelligence – Planner 5D
Connected Products & Wearables, App Features
OURA – ŌURA
Volkswagen RooBadge – DDB Sydney
TENA SmartCare by Essity: Track & manage your bladder – Framna
The SoundShirt – CUTECIRCUIT
Apple Fitness+ – Fitness+
Work, Productivity & Collaboration, Software Services & Platforms
Adobe Frame.io V4 – Adobe
Asana – Asana
Neat – Six Eastern
UPS – A better way to deliver – AKQA
OnePlan x Paris 2024: Digital Venue Planning – OnePlan Ltd
Technical Achievement, App Features
Alo Moves XR – Magnopus
NBC Big Board – Powering Data Journalism – Code and Theory
Solar – Shape ApS
BandLab: Mobile Music Creation Without Limits – BandLab
Calendly Browser Extension, for easy meeting and relationship management – Calendly
VIDEO & FILM
Best Use of AI, Performance & Craft
Reid Hoffman meets his AI Twin – Reid Hoffman
Unfinished Legacies – Barkley
La Fenêtre – an AI short film – Creativ Strategies
Shrimpdaddy AI – Shrimpdaddy
Michael Jackson ‘Smooth Criminal’ Lego Edition – Www.robbiereddy.com
Documentary: Longform, General Video & Film
ABC News Studios l Hulu – Patrice: The Movie – ABC News
Puffling – Beehive Films
The Silent Witness – Life Stories
Zurawski v Texas – Out of Nowhere
VICE NEWS PRESENTS: SHOOTING AMERICA – Tubi
Public Service & Activism, Series & Channels
Freedom to Be – ACLU
The Secret Life of Librarians – Carnegie Corporation of New York
Felt the Nation – Center for American Progress
TED Fellows Films 2024 – TED Conferences, LLC
These Stories of Welcome – Welcome.US
Comedy, General Video & Film
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny – MPRM
Kai Cenat x Kevin Hart x Druski ‘Thanksgiving’ – Church Edit
Onion News Network – The Onion
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Perform a Song About Deadpool & Wolverine – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Very Important People – Dropout
Long Form, Branded Entertainment
Cynthia Erivo Teaches Storytelling – Celebrity Substitute – Amazon – Amazon
La Causa del Accidente que Provoco el Incendio – CANADA
Shot on iPhone – Midnight – TBWA\ Media Arts Lab
Rising Voices – Fireline – Indeed
Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story – Marriott International
Music Video, General Video & Film
Dua Lipa “Illusion” – UnderWonder Content
Megan Thee Stallion ‘Mamushi’ – Church Edit
Charli XCX “Von Dutch” – Modern Post
Lady Gaga “Abracadabra” – Modern Post
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” – pgLang
Interview or Talk Show, Branded Entertainment
RuPaul’s Drag Race – The Pit Stop with Trixie Mattel – MTV Entertainment Studios
Quest for Craft, Season 4 – Quaker City Mercantile
Donald Duck Tries to Keep His Cool While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones – Disney
Countdown To Beautifully Broken: Jelly Roll in conversation w/ mgk | Spotify – Spotify
32 Questions With Virgin Galactic Pilot Jameel Janjua – Virgin Galactic
Sports, Branded Entertainment
Football is for Food (with Matthew McConaughey) – Special US
adidas Super Bowl Winning Throw – We Are Social U.S.
The Most Hilarious Stop on the PGA Tour – INNOCEAN USA
Soto Shuffle – Wieden+Kennedy
Somebody – 72andSunny
Viral, Experimental & Weird, Branded Entertainment
Duolingo – “The Bird” – Loop
American Cancer Story – Klick Health
The Chase – PUMA – JED Lab Productions Inc.
The Woof – McCann Worldgroup Germany
Michael CeraVe – Ogilvy
Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment
The Director – Happy Place
Loewe – Partizan Entertainment LLC
Burberry ‘It’s Always Burberry Weather’ – Church Edit
Puma x A$AP ROCKY – Dreambearr
HEADPEACE – Freelance film director – Izrayl Brinsdon
Best Individual Performance, Performance & Craft
What a Girl Wants (ft. Sabrina Carpenter – Live – Spotify Anniversaries Version) Spotify
Assume That I Can – INDIANA PRODUCTION
The Runner – Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH
Todd Almond’s I’m Almost There (In-Studio Preview) – Audible
Music video – Stand Clear Entertainment, LLC
Music, General Video & Film
AMP Cypher 2024 – AMP
The 25th Anniversary of Christina Aguilera | Spotify Anniversaries LIVE – Spotify
Jorts with Will Ferrell & Nick Jonas – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us (Short Film) | Vevo Extended Play – Vevo
How ‘Oppenheimer’ Oscar Winning Composer Ludwig Göransson Created ‘Can You Hear The Music?’ – Variety
WEBSITES & MOBILE SITES
Health & Wellness, General Desktop & Mobile Sites
See the Eye – Edelman
855-HOW-TO-QUIT-(OPIOIDS) – SERVICEPLAN GERMANY
The Rarest Stars Shine Brightest – wild
The Inconvenience Store – Schaaf
Get Trained, Save Lives; Interactive CPR Course – UEFA
Responsible Information, Responsible Technology
Surveillance Watch – Humaan
No Escape Room – Grow
PoliceData.org – Mapping Police Violence
Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty – Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty
RAND.org: Policy research for the public good – RAND
Accessible Technology, Responsible Technology
Language Inclusion – Hook
Remarkable.org WCAG 2.2 AA level compliant website Development – Think Creative Agency
Augment Therapy – Augment Therapy
Altly Website – Prolific Digital
Vocable – Because we all want to be heard. – WillowTree
Responsible Innovation, Responsible Technology
SIGNS – DEPT®
Animal Alerts – SERVICEPLAN GERMANY
Tone Proud – McCann Worldgroup Singapore
Working Not Working – NTRNL – Fiverr International, Ltd.
From Prioritizing Privacy, Accessibility and Giving Back to Podcasters, PodMatch Leads the Way as a Serve-First Business – PodMatch
Best Responsive/Adaptive Design for Mobile, Mobile Features & Design
Dropbox Brand Website – Dropbox
Volvo Trucks – Rewriting the Playbook for an Industry – Code and Theory
Ford M-Sport Raptor T1+ Web Experience – Ryze Agency UK
Flow Studio – Flow Studio
Kraft Heinz – Kraft Heinz – Digital Experience
Fashion, Style & Beauty, General Desktop & Mobile Sites
InStyle – Dotdash Meredith
telfar.net – TELFAR
ARK8 – Build in Amsterdam
He Spoke Style – Article
Moncler – City of Genius – R/GA
Sports, General Desktop & Mobile Sites
Caitlin Clark Rookie of the Year Campaign – Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Ford M-Sport Raptor T1+ Web Experience – Ryze Agency UK
NBA Represent – Article
NOLA GOLD Rugby Website Redesign – Morrison Marketing
Brooklyn Nets in Paris – Brooklyn Nets
Best Use of AI, Features & Design
ShiffBot – Google
The New President – Impact BBDO
London Museum’s new website is using AI to power content relationships between objects and stories – London Museum
Noomo Beat – Noomo Agency
Shopify Winter ’25 Edition – Shopify
Web Services & Applications, General Desktop & Mobile Sites
Percipio Health – Noomo Agency
Adobe Frame.io V4 – Adobe
Oracle Redwood Design System – Oracle Design
Petco Love Lost – Petco Love
Website Redesign – SimplePractice
Charitable Organizations/Non-Profit, General Desktop & Mobile Sites Obama Foundation – Work & Co, part of Accenture Song
Farm Africa – The Web Kitchen
Childhelp Child Abuse Hotline Website – Smith Design
Kiva: Open financial opportunity to all – Kiva
Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans – Modern Tribe
Independent Publishers, Email Newsletters
The Ankler
LADYPARTS – Deborah Copaken – NYT bestselling author, screenwriter, photographer
The Food Section – The Food Section
Welcome To The Onionati – The Onion
Truthdig – Truthdig
ADVERTISING, MEDIA & PR
Best Shopping or Social Commerce Campaign, Media Campaigns
Nutter Butter, You Good? – Dentsu Creative US
eBay Endless Runway – Edelman
Pinterest Predicts – “Try on 2025” – Mojo Supermarket
Rainbow Wool – SERVICEPLAN GERMANY
Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story – Marriott International
Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Content
Judge Beauty – e.l.f. Cosmetics
Google Shopping – Vox Creative at Vox Media
Only Icons – GOTHAM
The Wardrobe Refresh Hotline – TBWA\Chiat\Day NY
Pimple, Meet Your Mighty Patch – Sapka Communications
Best Social Impact Campaign, Advertising Campaigns
855-HOW-TO-QUIT-(OPIOIDS) – SERVICEPLAN GERMANY
The Inter[net]vention – BCM Group
The Shotline – MullenLowe U.S.\
A Piece of Me – Dentsu Creative Amsterdam
Algorithm of Disrespect – BMF
Best B2B Campaign, Media Campaigns
Beer Retirement Account – Monks
Sleep with Rain – Critical Mass
Archive.com – Big Brand Hijack – Archive
Welcome to the Golden Age of Advertising – Basis Technologies
Shopify Black Friday 2024 – Shopify
Best Use of Video or Moving Image, Craft
Museum-Worthy – O Positive
Boulder Crest “Breakthrough” – PS260 Editorial
Make Your Gameday Epic – RSA Films
Century of Cravings – Special US
Under The Bridge “The Story” Social Teaser – Hulu Originals
Installation or Experience, Individual
F–k around. Find out. – 72andSunny
Saucy Nuggets Dispensary – Leo Burnett Chicago
WcDonald’s Immersive Dining Experience – We Are Social U.S.
B1G DUCK – Wieden+Kennedy
Mufasa in the Sky 3D Holomesh – The Walt Disney Company – Studios Digital Marketing
Health, Wellness & Pharmaceutical, Branded Content
Michael CeraVe – Ogilvy New York
Stop Bullying – Ogilvy Greece
Allegra Airways – Daniel J Edelman Ltd
No More Hippocrites – EVERSANA INTOUCH
You’ve Got Options – 72andSunny
AI, IMMERSIVE & GAMES
Kids & Family, Games General
Care Bears Caring Quest – Exclusible
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: My Bedtime – Fred Rogers Productions
NASA’s Snap It! An Eclipse Photo Adventure – NASA
Cat Quest III – Tinsley PR
WonJo Kids – Upily
Best Use of Augmented Reality, Immersive Features
Twister Air – Left Field Labs
ALOPECIA MIRROR – FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company
NIKE – VICTORY MODE – Arcadia
Peridot Beyond – Niantic
ARound: Pioneering the Future of Live Sports with Mobile and Broadcast AR – Stagwell Marketing Cloud
Best User Experience, Games Features
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Activision Publishing Inc
World of Warcraft VR Experience – APEX Studios
Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Electronic Arts
MLB the Show 24 Presents: Derek Jeter Storylines – PlayStation Studios
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Ubisoft Montpellier
Best Brand Integration, Immersive Features
Care Bears Caring Quest – Exclusible
JBL Land Immersive Roblox Experience – Huemen Design
Red One x Anime Defenders on Roblox – Amazon MGM Studios x Livewire – Livewire
NARS MAISON EXPLICIT – Journee
Pirelli Metaworld – Accenture Song
Best Integrated Experience, AI Apps & Experiences Features
NotebookLM – NotebookLM
Revolutionizing Customer Loyalty in the Fashion Industry – HUGO BOSS
Notion AI Assistant – BUCK
ShiffBot – Google
Opera for Android – Opera Norway AS
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, AI Apps & Experiences General
SIGNS – DEPT®
Founderland – PAM [Pitch AI Mentor] – R/GA
ChatJuneteenth: AI With Soul – Barkley
IncludeChat – Include Inc.
Are You Blacker Than ChatGPT – McKinney
Products & Services, AI Apps & Experiences General
Typeface.ai – Typeface Inc
Aivin, the AI-Driven Sommelier – Pyxl
A.I. vs. K.I. – Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Daisy vs Scammers – VCCP Group LLP
Happy Halers – Patients & Purpose, LLC
PODCASTS
Health, Wellness & Lifestyle, Individual Episode
Paging Dr. Chanda: “Keke Palmer Talks About Her New Book, Master of Me (PART 1)” – REVOLT
The Mel Robbins Podcast with Dr. Mary Claire Haver, MD – 143 Studios, Inc.
Are You Remembering the Good Times? – Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley
SHE MD Podcast: A Women’s Health Advocacy Platform – SHE MD Podcast
The Spillover: How the Texas Abortion Ban Shook Up Eastern New Mexico – The Futuro Media Group
Best Co-Hosts, Features
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard – Wondery
The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast – Rabbit Grin Productions
We Can Do Hard Things – Audacy Podcasts and Paper Kite Podcasts
The Pivot Podcast – Pivot Podcast LLC
SmartLess – SiriusXM
Comedy, Shows
Office Ladies – Audacy Podcasts and Paper Kite Podcasts
Lovett or Leave It – Crooked Media
Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – iHeartPodcasts
SmartLess – SiriusXM
Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker – The Podglomerate
Comedy, Individual Episode
The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya – Studio71
Petty Crimes – Bobby – Hartbeat
Halfway to Horse Town with Luke Null – Almost Friday Media
My Momma Told Me: New Year, New Black-Eyed Peas (with Monét X Change) – Big Money Players Network
Toni and Ryan – Toni and Ryan
Interview/Talk Show, Shows
The Oprah Podcast – Harpo
Baby, This Is Keke Palmer – Wondery
The Assignment with Audie Cornish – CNN
Why Is This Happening? With Chris Hayes – MSNBC
The Weekly Show – Jon Stewart – MTV Entertainment Studios
Business, Shows
Pivot – Vox Media
Money Stuff – Debbie Hoffman
The Unshakeables – Ruby, The iHeartMedia Branded Audio Studio
The Next Wave – HubSpot
WorkLife with Adam Grant – TED Audio Collective
News & Politics, Shows
Pod Save America – Crooked Media
Next Question with Katie Couric – Katie Couric Media
Apple News Today – Apple News
Lincoln Project Podcast with Rick Wilson: “So Much Blood”: Ryan Hamilton on Dealing with Doctors in Texas Post-Abortion Ban – The Lincoln Project
Post Reports – The Washington Post
News & Politics, Individual Episode
Al Jazeera Investigates: The Minister’s Millions – Ep. 4 – The Super Pep – Al Jazeera I- Unit
Apple News In Conversation – Individual Episode, News & Politics – Apple News
Mock Trial: Should the Courts Restrict Access to the Abortion Pill? – Open to Debate
Reuters Econ World – Reuters
Today, Explained – Vox Media
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, Limited-Series & Specials
Made It Out (To The Polls) – Align PR
Empire City: The Untold Origin Story of the NYPD – Wondery
ABC Audio – ‘Reclaimed: The Lifeblood of Navajo Nation’ – ABC News
Rebel Spirit – Ninth Planet Audio
Unfit for Service – Wavland
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, Shows
The Pink House with Sam Smith – Lemonada Media
National Immigration Law Center: Freedom to Thrive – National Immigration Law Center
Accessibility Accelerator: The Podcast – Accessibility Accelerator
Uncivil Liberties with Goldie Taylor – Audible
ADHD Aha! – Understood.org
Interview/Talk Show, Individual Episode
Possible | Kara Swisher on AI, media, and accountability – Wonder Media Network
Skip Intro – Zoe Saldaña – Netflix
Ep. 556 — Obama 15-Year Anniversary Special – Institute of Politics/CNN
On the Ground in Gaza — With Arwa Damon – New Lines Magazine
The Bert Show Interviews Usher – The Bert Show
Best Video Series, Features
New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce – Wonder
Nightcap Best Video Series – Hirsch Leatherwood
My First Million – HubSpot
The Pivot Podcast – Pivot Podcast LLC
Oprah Reveals All – Life-Changing Lessons on Weight, Shame & Worthiness – The Jamie Kern Lima Show – The Jamie Kern Lima Show
SOCIAL
Fashion & Beauty, General Social
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Best Social, Fashion & Beauty – Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Alexis Bittar: The Bittarverse – Alexis Bittar
Byrdie – Dotdash Meredith
Retrofête – Retrofête
theSkimm’s Fashion You’ll Actually Wear Week – theSkimm
Weird, General Social
Nutter Butter, You Good? – Dentsu Creative US
Effin’ Birds – Effin’ Birds
Mrs. Space Cadet – MSC Media, LLC
Nat Geo Animals Social Media – National Geographic
Zeppelinmoon – Zeppelinmoon
Best Social Video Series, Features
Street You Grew Up On – Season 4 – Simpson Street
Inside Out 2 | Going to the Movies with Joy & Sadness – Walt Disney Studios
Zach Woods Q&A at Eastfield High – Block Party
Between Us – Al Jazeera Media Network
Best In Travel 2025 Series – Lonely Planet
News & Politics, General Social
MSNBC on TikTok – MSNBC
ABC News on TikTok – ABC News
PBS News Instagram Channel – PBS News Hour
The Washington Post on Instagram – The Washington Post
Openly: LGBTQ+ News on TikTok – Thomson Reuters Foundation
Best Use of Filters/Lenses, Features
Fenty Beauty “Which Riri Are You?” Lip Looks TikTok Filter – Fenty Beauty
Zach Woods Joins Social Media – Block Party
LEGO BRICKTACULAR – Arcadia
Indiana Pacers – Best Use of Filter – Indiana Pacers & Indiana Fever
Harry Potter Snapchat Lenses and Landmarkers – Warner Brothers Discovery
Best Use of AI, Features
The First Fall Day – Deutsch
Following Wildfire – Dentsu Creative Canada
Fiiiiinger Lickin’ Good – Leo Burnett Chicago
Best Friends Forever: AI Road Trip – Google
IVA Popsurreal – Iva Popsurreal
Celebrity/Fan, General Social
Deuxmoi World – L+R
Kyle MacLachlan’s Social Media – Full Picture Productions
Mariah Carey’s It’s Time!!! Partnership with KAY Jewelers – RhythmInfluence
Zach Woods – Block Party
Andrew Zimmern – Intuitive Content
Arts & Entertainment, Social Video Short Form
Apt. by Rose ft. Bruno Mars YouTube Shorts Challenge – We Are Social U.S.
The Storm: KÀ by Cirque du Soleil – Cirque du Soleil
Paris 1874 – National Gallery
I Just Told My Therapist I Love Him – QuillBot
Meet the Auctioneer: Sotheby’s Phyllis Kao – Sotheby’s