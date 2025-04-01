2025 Webby Awards Nominate Everything From Dua Lipa to Duolingo

Oprah Winfrey, MSNBC, Petco, Ryan Reynolds, Cynthia Erivo, the Care Bears, the Lincoln Project, the Indiana Pacers, the National Gallery, Dropbox, Donald Duck, Dua Lipa and Duolingo are among the recipients of nominations for the 29th Annual Webby Awards, which were announced on Tuesday by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS). And if you think that’s an odd assortment of nominees for any one awards show, it’s par for the course for the Webbys, which reflect the fact that you can find everything on the web by nominating a little bit of everything.

The awards, which have been given out since 1996, have more than 100 categories grouped into eight media types: websites and mobile sites; video and film; advertising, media and PR; apps and software; social; podcasts; AI; immersive and games; and creators. With more than 13,000 paid submissions from 70 countries, nominations went to people (Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Matthew McConaughey, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar), companies (Hulu, Netflix, Apple, Nutter Butter, NASA and the Obama Foundation) and things (the Lego version of Michael Jackson).

A series of categories even nominated the companies that got the most nominations in other categories – in other words, firms that included Audible, SiriusXM, NBCUniversal, PBS, Nike and McDonald’s got Webby nominations for getting Webby nominations.

Each category will have two winners, one chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences and one voted by the public. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 22, and as usual will be asked to submit five-word acceptance speeches. Ilana Glazer will then host the 2025 Webby Awards ceremony on May 12 in New York City, which will be available on IADAS’ social media accounts.

Here is a partial list of nominees. For a complete list of nominees and to vote for the People’s Voice Awards, visit vote.webbyawards.com.

CREATORS

Comedy, Individual Creator

Jake Shane – Align PR

Boman Martinez-Reid – R&CPM

BOY ROOM – Gymnasium

Chris Klemens – Middle Kid Productions Inc

Sock Puppet Master – Sock Puppet Master, Inc.

Best Editing, Creator Excellence

Euro Rhythms: A Journey in Motion – Arizona Cardinals

Zach King – King Studios

This is not an iPhone – Mory Productions

Shrimpdaddy “I know what you want” – Shrimpdaddy

I shrink 10x every 21s until I’m an atom – Toby Lockerbie Ltd

Social Impact, Individual Creator

Drew Afualo – Crusader for Women – Whalar Group

April Lockhart – Disability Advocate – Collective Publicity

Immigration TV – Immigration TV

Library Kids are Going to Save the World – Mychal Threets

Olayemi Olurin – Olurinatti

Art, Culture & Music, Individual Creator

Laufey – AWAL

Lachi – Recording Artist – Whalar Group

CZsWorld – CZsWorld

Maris Jones – Bedrooms through the decades – Deep Feel Talent Co.

Heidi Wong – WME (Agency)

Kids & Family, Individual Creator

Mark Rober – Kovert Creative

This dad wins Halloween! – The Rose Group

Salish Matter and Jordan Matter – Jordan Matter Production

Shonduras – Spacestation

POV: You’re a Dad – Mason Smith – Trend Management

Best Community Engagement, Creator Excellence

Remi Bader – n/a

Kellie Gerardi: An Astronaut’s IVF Journey – ICON PR

Ashley Alexander’s Nami Matcha & The Matcha Mob – Whalar Group

The Skibidi Toilet Fan Multiverse – Invisible Narratives

Yolanda Diaz – The Sociable Society

APPS & SOFTWARE

Best User Experience, App Features

Apple Fitness+ – Fitness+

What’s Cooking? App – Kraft Heinz – Digital Experience

CleanMyMac – MacPaw

iOS app of OTTO – Otto (GmbH & Co KG)

Vimo Rebinder – Vimolab

Best Use of AI & Machine Learning, App Features

Notion AI Assistant – BUCK

Goldee – Shadowboxer

Adobe Premiere Pro Generative Extend – Adobe

Ebb by Headspace: An empathetic AI companion – Headspace

Just ask ‘Siri’! Redesign your space with Planner 5D + Apple Intelligence – Planner 5D

Connected Products & Wearables, App Features

OURA – ŌURA

Volkswagen RooBadge – DDB Sydney

TENA SmartCare by Essity: Track & manage your bladder – Framna

The SoundShirt – CUTECIRCUIT

Apple Fitness+ – Fitness+

Work, Productivity & Collaboration, Software Services & Platforms

Adobe Frame.io V4 – Adobe

Asana – Asana

Neat – Six Eastern

UPS – A better way to deliver – AKQA

OnePlan x Paris 2024: Digital Venue Planning – OnePlan Ltd

Technical Achievement, App Features

Alo Moves XR – Magnopus

NBC Big Board – Powering Data Journalism – Code and Theory

Solar – Shape ApS

BandLab: Mobile Music Creation Without Limits – BandLab

Calendly Browser Extension, for easy meeting and relationship management – Calendly

VIDEO & FILM

Sports, Branded Entertainment

Football is for Food – Special US

adidas Super Bowl Winning Throw – We Are Social U.S.

The Most Hilarious Stop on the PGA Tour – INNOCEAN USA

Soto Shuffle – Wieden+Kennedy

Somebody – 72andSunny

Best Use of AI, Performance & Craft

Reid Hoffman meets his AI Twin – Reid Hoffman

Unfinished Legacies – Barkley

La Fenêtre – an AI short film – Creativ Strategies

Shrimpdaddy AI – Shrimpdaddy

Michael Jackson ‘Smooth Criminal’ Lego Edition – Www.robbiereddy.com

Documentary: Longform, General Video & Film

ABC News Studios l Hulu – Patrice: The Movie – ABC News

Puffling – Beehive Films

The Silent Witness – Life Stories

Zurawski v Texas – Out of Nowhere

VICE NEWS PRESENTS: SHOOTING AMERICA – Tubi

Public Service & Activism, Series & Channels

Freedom to Be – ACLU

The Secret Life of Librarians – Carnegie Corporation of New York

Felt the Nation – Center for American Progress

TED Fellows Films 2024 – TED Conferences, LLC

These Stories of Welcome – Welcome.US

Comedy, General Video & Film

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny – MPRM

Kai Cenat x Kevin Hart x Druski ‘Thanksgiving’ – Church Edit

Onion News Network – The Onion

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Perform a Song About Deadpool & Wolverine – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Very Important People – Dropout

Long Form, Branded Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo Teaches Storytelling – Celebrity Substitute – Amazon – Amazon

La Causa del Accidente que Provoco el Incendio – CANADA

Shot on iPhone – Midnight – TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

Rising Voices – Fireline – Indeed

Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story – Marriott International

Music Video, General Video & Film

Dua Lipa “Illusion” – UnderWonder Content

Megan Thee Stallion ‘Mamushi’ – Church Edit

Charli XCX “Von Dutch” – Modern Post

Lady Gaga “Abracadabra” – Modern Post

Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” – pgLang

Interview or Talk Show, Branded Entertainment

RuPaul’s Drag Race – The Pit Stop with Trixie Mattel – MTV Entertainment Studios

Quest for Craft, Season 4 – Quaker City Mercantile

Donald Duck Tries to Keep His Cool While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones – Disney

Countdown To Beautifully Broken: Jelly Roll in conversation w/ mgk | Spotify – Spotify

32 Questions With Virgin Galactic Pilot Jameel Janjua – Virgin Galactic

Viral, Experimental & Weird, Branded Entertainment

Duolingo – “The Bird” – Loop

American Cancer Story – Klick Health

The Chase – PUMA – JED Lab Productions Inc.

The Woof – McCann Worldgroup Germany

Michael CeraVe – Ogilvy

Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment

The Director – Happy Place

Loewe – Partizan Entertainment LLC

Burberry ‘It’s Always Burberry Weather’ – Church Edit

Puma x A$AP ROCKY – Dreambearr

HEADPEACE – Freelance film director – Izrayl Brinsdon

Best Individual Performance, Performance & Craft

What a Girl Wants (ft. Sabrina Carpenter – Live – Spotify Anniversaries Version) Spotify

Assume That I Can – INDIANA PRODUCTION

The Runner – Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH

Todd Almond’s I’m Almost There (In-Studio Preview) – Audible

Music video – Stand Clear Entertainment, LLC

Music, General Video & Film

AMP Cypher 2024 – AMP

The 25th Anniversary of Christina Aguilera | Spotify Anniversaries LIVE – Spotify

Jorts with Will Ferrell & Nick Jonas – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us (Short Film) | Vevo Extended Play – Vevo

How ‘Oppenheimer’ Oscar Winning Composer Ludwig Göransson Created ‘Can You Hear The Music?’ – Variety

WEBSITES & MOBILE SITES

Health & Wellness, General Desktop & Mobile Sites

See the Eye – Edelman

855-HOW-TO-QUIT-(OPIOIDS) – SERVICEPLAN GERMANY

The Rarest Stars Shine Brightest – wild

The Inconvenience Store – Schaaf

Get Trained, Save Lives; Interactive CPR Course – UEFA

Responsible Information, Responsible Technology

Surveillance Watch – Humaan

No Escape Room – Grow

PoliceData.org – Mapping Police Violence

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty – Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty

RAND.org: Policy research for the public good – RAND

Accessible Technology, Responsible Technology

Language Inclusion – Hook

Remarkable.org WCAG 2.2 AA level compliant website Development – Think Creative Agency

Augment Therapy – Augment Therapy

Altly Website – Prolific Digital

Vocable – Because we all want to be heard. – WillowTree

Responsible Innovation, Responsible Technology

SIGNS – DEPT®

Animal Alerts – SERVICEPLAN GERMANY

Tone Proud – McCann Worldgroup Singapore

Working Not Working – NTRNL – Fiverr International, Ltd.

From Prioritizing Privacy, Accessibility and Giving Back to Podcasters, PodMatch Leads the Way as a Serve-First Business – PodMatch

Best Responsive/Adaptive Design for Mobile, Mobile Features & Design

Dropbox Brand Website – Dropbox

Volvo Trucks – Rewriting the Playbook for an Industry – Code and Theory

Ford M-Sport Raptor T1+ Web Experience – Ryze Agency UK

Flow Studio – Flow Studio

Kraft Heinz – Kraft Heinz – Digital Experience

Fashion, Style & Beauty, General Desktop & Mobile Sites

InStyle – Dotdash Meredith

telfar.net – TELFAR

ARK8 – Build in Amsterdam

He Spoke Style – Article

Moncler – City of Genius – R/GA

Sports, General Desktop & Mobile Sites

Caitlin Clark Rookie of the Year Campaign – Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Ford M-Sport Raptor T1+ Web Experience – Ryze Agency UK

NBA Represent – Article

NOLA GOLD Rugby Website Redesign – Morrison Marketing

Brooklyn Nets in Paris – Brooklyn Nets

Best Use of AI, Features & Design

ShiffBot – Google

The New President – Impact BBDO

London Museum’s new website is using AI to power content relationships between objects and stories – London Museum

Noomo Beat – Noomo Agency

Shopify Winter ’25 Edition – Shopify

Web Services & Applications, General Desktop & Mobile Sites

Percipio Health – Noomo Agency

Adobe Frame.io V4 – Adobe

Oracle Redwood Design System – Oracle Design

Petco Love Lost – Petco Love

Website Redesign – SimplePractice

Charitable Organizations/Non-Profit, General Desktop & Mobile Sites Obama Foundation – Work & Co, part of Accenture Song

Farm Africa – The Web Kitchen

Childhelp Child Abuse Hotline Website – Smith Design

Kiva: Open financial opportunity to all – Kiva

Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans – Modern Tribe

Independent Publishers, Email Newsletters

The Ankler

LADYPARTS – Deborah Copaken – NYT bestselling author, screenwriter, photographer

The Food Section – The Food Section

Welcome To The Onionati – The Onion

Truthdig – Truthdig

ADVERTISING, MEDIA & PR

Best Shopping or Social Commerce Campaign, Media Campaigns

Nutter Butter, You Good? – Dentsu Creative US

eBay Endless Runway – Edelman

Pinterest Predicts – “Try on 2025” – Mojo Supermarket

Rainbow Wool – SERVICEPLAN GERMANY

Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story – Marriott International

Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Content

Judge Beauty – e.l.f. Cosmetics

Google Shopping – Vox Creative at Vox Media

Only Icons – GOTHAM

The Wardrobe Refresh Hotline – TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

Pimple, Meet Your Mighty Patch – Sapka Communications

Best Social Impact Campaign, Advertising Campaigns

855-HOW-TO-QUIT-(OPIOIDS) – SERVICEPLAN GERMANY

The Inter[net]vention – BCM Group

The Shotline – MullenLowe U.S.\

A Piece of Me – Dentsu Creative Amsterdam

Algorithm of Disrespect – BMF

Best B2B Campaign, Media Campaigns

Beer Retirement Account – Monks

Sleep with Rain – Critical Mass

Archive.com – Big Brand Hijack – Archive

Welcome to the Golden Age of Advertising – Basis Technologies

Shopify Black Friday 2024 – Shopify

Best Use of Video or Moving Image, Craft

Museum-Worthy – O Positive

Boulder Crest “Breakthrough” – PS260 Editorial

Make Your Gameday Epic – RSA Films

Century of Cravings – Special US

Under The Bridge “The Story” Social Teaser – Hulu Originals

Installation or Experience, Individual

F–k around. Find out. – 72andSunny

Saucy Nuggets Dispensary – Leo Burnett Chicago

WcDonald’s Immersive Dining Experience – We Are Social U.S.

B1G DUCK – Wieden+Kennedy

Mufasa in the Sky 3D Holomesh – The Walt Disney Company – Studios Digital Marketing

Health, Wellness & Pharmaceutical, Branded Content

Michael CeraVe – Ogilvy New York

Stop Bullying – Ogilvy Greece

Allegra Airways – Daniel J Edelman Ltd

No More Hippocrites – EVERSANA INTOUCH

You’ve Got Options – 72andSunny

AI, IMMERSIVE & GAMES

Kids & Family, Games General

Care Bears Caring Quest – Exclusible

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: My Bedtime – Fred Rogers Productions

NASA’s Snap It! An Eclipse Photo Adventure – NASA

Cat Quest III – Tinsley PR

WonJo Kids – Upily

Best Use of Augmented Reality, Immersive Features

Twister Air – Left Field Labs

ALOPECIA MIRROR – FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company

NIKE – VICTORY MODE – Arcadia

Peridot Beyond – Niantic

ARound: Pioneering the Future of Live Sports with Mobile and Broadcast AR – Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Best User Experience, Games Features

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Activision Publishing Inc

World of Warcraft VR Experience – APEX Studios

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Electronic Arts

MLB the Show 24 Presents: Derek Jeter Storylines – PlayStation Studios

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Ubisoft Montpellier

Best Brand Integration, Immersive Features

Care Bears Caring Quest – Exclusible

JBL Land Immersive Roblox Experience – Huemen Design

Red One x Anime Defenders on Roblox – Amazon MGM Studios x Livewire – Livewire

NARS MAISON EXPLICIT – Journee

Pirelli Metaworld – Accenture Song

Best Integrated Experience, AI Apps & Experiences Features

NotebookLM – NotebookLM

Revolutionizing Customer Loyalty in the Fashion Industry – HUGO BOSS

Notion AI Assistant – BUCK

ShiffBot – Google

Opera for Android – Opera Norway AS

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, AI Apps & Experiences General

SIGNS – DEPT®

Founderland – PAM [Pitch AI Mentor] – R/GA

ChatJuneteenth: AI With Soul – Barkley

IncludeChat – Include Inc.

Are You Blacker Than ChatGPT – McKinney

Products & Services, AI Apps & Experiences General

Typeface.ai – Typeface Inc

Aivin, the AI-Driven Sommelier – Pyxl

A.I. vs. K.I. – Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Daisy vs Scammers – VCCP Group LLP

Happy Halers – Patients & Purpose, LLC

PODCASTS

Health, Wellness & Lifestyle, Individual Episode

Paging Dr. Chanda: “Keke Palmer Talks About Her New Book, Master of Me (PART 1)” – REVOLT

The Mel Robbins Podcast with Dr. Mary Claire Haver, MD – 143 Studios, Inc.

Are You Remembering the Good Times? – Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley

SHE MD Podcast: A Women’s Health Advocacy Platform – SHE MD Podcast

The Spillover: How the Texas Abortion Ban Shook Up Eastern New Mexico – The Futuro Media Group

Best Co-Hosts, Features

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard – Wondery

The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast – Rabbit Grin Productions

We Can Do Hard Things – Audacy Podcasts and Paper Kite Podcasts

The Pivot Podcast – Pivot Podcast LLC

SmartLess – SiriusXM

Comedy, Shows

Office Ladies – Audacy Podcasts and Paper Kite Podcasts

Lovett or Leave It – Crooked Media

Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – iHeartPodcasts

SmartLess – SiriusXM

Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker – The Podglomerate

Comedy, Individual Episode

The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya – Studio71

Petty Crimes – Bobby – Hartbeat

Halfway to Horse Town with Luke Null – Almost Friday Media

My Momma Told Me: New Year, New Black-Eyed Peas (with Monét X Change) – Big Money Players Network

Toni and Ryan – Toni and Ryan

Interview/Talk Show, Shows

The Oprah Podcast – Harpo

Baby, This Is Keke Palmer – Wondery

The Assignment with Audie Cornish – CNN

Why Is This Happening? With Chris Hayes – MSNBC

The Weekly Show – Jon Stewart – MTV Entertainment Studios

Business, Shows

Pivot – Vox Media

Money Stuff – Debbie Hoffman

The Unshakeables – Ruby, The iHeartMedia Branded Audio Studio

The Next Wave – HubSpot

WorkLife with Adam Grant – TED Audio Collective

News & Politics, Shows

Pod Save America – Crooked Media

Next Question with Katie Couric – Katie Couric Media

Apple News Today – Apple News

Lincoln Project Podcast with Rick Wilson: “So Much Blood”: Ryan Hamilton on Dealing with Doctors in Texas Post-Abortion Ban – The Lincoln Project

Post Reports – The Washington Post

News & Politics, Individual Episode

Al Jazeera Investigates: The Minister’s Millions – Ep. 4 – The Super Pep – Al Jazeera I- Unit

Apple News In Conversation – Individual Episode, News & Politics – Apple News

Mock Trial: Should the Courts Restrict Access to the Abortion Pill? – Open to Debate

Reuters Econ World – Reuters

Today, Explained – Vox Media

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, Limited-Series & Specials

Made It Out (To The Polls) – Align PR

Empire City: The Untold Origin Story of the NYPD – Wondery

ABC Audio – ‘Reclaimed: The Lifeblood of Navajo Nation’ – ABC News

Rebel Spirit – Ninth Planet Audio

Unfit for Service – Wavland

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, Shows

The Pink House with Sam Smith – Lemonada Media

National Immigration Law Center: Freedom to Thrive – National Immigration Law Center

Accessibility Accelerator: The Podcast – Accessibility Accelerator

Uncivil Liberties with Goldie Taylor – Audible

ADHD Aha! – Understood.org

Interview/Talk Show, Individual Episode

Possible | Kara Swisher on AI, media, and accountability – Wonder Media Network

Skip Intro – Zoe Saldaña – Netflix

Ep. 556 — Obama 15-Year Anniversary Special – Institute of Politics/CNN

On the Ground in Gaza — With Arwa Damon – New Lines Magazine

The Bert Show Interviews Usher – The Bert Show

Best Video Series, Features

New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce – Wonder

Nightcap Best Video Series – Hirsch Leatherwood

My First Million – HubSpot

The Pivot Podcast – Pivot Podcast LLC

Oprah Reveals All – Life-Changing Lessons on Weight, Shame & Worthiness – The Jamie Kern Lima Show – The Jamie Kern Lima Show

SOCIAL

Fashion & Beauty, General Social

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Best Social, Fashion & Beauty – Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Alexis Bittar: The Bittarverse – Alexis Bittar

Byrdie – Dotdash Meredith

Retrofête – Retrofête

theSkimm’s Fashion You’ll Actually Wear Week – theSkimm

Weird, General Social

Nutter Butter, You Good? – Dentsu Creative US

Effin’ Birds – Effin’ Birds

Mrs. Space Cadet – MSC Media, LLC

Nat Geo Animals Social Media – National Geographic

Zeppelinmoon – Zeppelinmoon

Best Social Video Series, Features

Street You Grew Up On – Season 4 – Simpson Street

Inside Out 2 | Going to the Movies with Joy & Sadness – Walt Disney Studios

Zach Woods Q&A at Eastfield High – Block Party

Between Us – Al Jazeera Media Network

Best In Travel 2025 Series – Lonely Planet

News & Politics, General Social

MSNBC on TikTok – MSNBC

ABC News on TikTok – ABC News

PBS News Instagram Channel – PBS News Hour

The Washington Post on Instagram – The Washington Post

Openly: LGBTQ+ News on TikTok – Thomson Reuters Foundation

Best Use of Filters/Lenses, Features

Fenty Beauty “Which Riri Are You?” Lip Looks TikTok Filter – Fenty Beauty

Zach Woods Joins Social Media – Block Party

LEGO BRICKTACULAR – Arcadia

Indiana Pacers – Best Use of Filter – Indiana Pacers & Indiana Fever

Harry Potter Snapchat Lenses and Landmarkers – Warner Brothers Discovery

Best Use of AI, Features

The First Fall Day – Deutsch

Following Wildfire – Dentsu Creative Canada

Fiiiiinger Lickin’ Good – Leo Burnett Chicago

Best Friends Forever: AI Road Trip – Google

IVA Popsurreal – Iva Popsurreal

Celebrity/Fan, General Social

Deuxmoi World – L+R

Kyle MacLachlan’s Social Media – Full Picture Productions

Mariah Carey’s It’s Time!!! Partnership with KAY Jewelers – RhythmInfluence

Zach Woods – Block Party

Andrew Zimmern – Intuitive Content

Arts & Entertainment, Social Video Short Form

Apt. by Rose ft. Bruno Mars YouTube Shorts Challenge – We Are Social U.S.

The Storm: KÀ by Cirque du Soleil – Cirque du Soleil

Paris 1874 – National Gallery

I Just Told My Therapist I Love Him – QuillBot

Meet the Auctioneer: Sotheby’s Phyllis Kao – Sotheby’s