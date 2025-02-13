‘Wicked,’ ‘A Complete Unknown’ Among Winners at Casting Society’s 2025 Artios Awards

“Wicked,” “A Complete Unknown,” “Emilia Pérez” and “Conclave” were among the winners Wednesday at the 40th Annual Artios Awards, which celebrates excellence in casting in feature film, scripted and unscripted television, commercials and theater. The Casting Society held ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York and London.

Four Best Picture Oscar contenders won their categories at the Artios: “Wicked” (Big Budget Feature Comedy), “A Complete Unknown” (Big Budget Feature Drama), “Conclave” (Studio or Independent Feature Drama) and “Emilia Pérez” (International Feature, a new category). Best Animated Feature Oscar frontrunner “The Wild Robot” picked up another trophy for its haul, while two smaller films, “My Old Ass” and “Janet Planet,” were recognized as well. (The Artios Awards won’t intersect with the Oscars until 2026, when the Academy introduces the award for best casting.)

On the TV side, a slew of familiar titles emerged victorious: “Shōgun” (Television Pilot and First Season: Drama), “Baby Reindeer” (Limited Series), “Hacks” (Television Series: Comedy) and “Slow Horses” (Television Series: Drama).

Five-time Tony-winning play “Stereophonic” won for Broadway comedy or drama, while four-time Tony champ “The Outsiders” won for Broadway musical. (At the L.A. ceremony, which was hosted by Janelle James, CSA President Destiny Lilly shared that the London Theater Award would be added for the 2026 season, honoring casting in theater across the pond.)

Special awards went to John Papsidera (“Oppenheimer”), Daniel Swee (Lincoln Center Theater), Juliette Ménager (“Emily in Paris”) and others.

The full list of winners is below.

FEATURE FILM WINNERS

BIG BUDGET FEATURE COMEDY

“Wicked: Part I”: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield. Associate Casting Director: Ryan Bernard Tymensky. Location Casting Director: Tamsyn Manson

BIG BUDGET FEATURE DRAMA

“A Complete Unknown”: Yesi Ramirez. Location Casting Directors: Rori Bergman, Karlee Fomalont. Location Associate Casting Director: Kate Sprance

ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Wild Robot”: Christi Soper Hilt

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE (*NEW CATEGORY)

“Emilia Pérez”: Carla Hool. Associate Casting Director: Susan Putnam

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT FEATURE COMEDY

“My Old Ass”: Douglas Aibel. Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT FEATURE DRAMA

“Conclave”: Nina Gold, Martin Ware. Location Casting Director: Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani

LOW BUDGET FEATURE COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Janet Planet”: Jessica Kelly

TELEVISION (SCRIPTED AND UNSCRIPTED), COMMERCIALS, SHORT FILM, SHORT FORM SERIES WINNERS

FILM, FIRST RELEASED FOR TELEVISION OR STREAMING

“The Idea Of You”: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Associate Casting Director: Brian Sutow, Location Casting Directors: Chase Paris, Tara Feldstein Bennett

TELEVISION SERIES: COMEDY

“Hacks” (S3): Nicole Abellera Hallman, Jeanne McCarthy, Associate Casting Director: Anna Mayworm

TELEVISION SERIES: DRAMA

“Slow Horses” (S3): Nina Gold, Associate Casting Director: Melissa Gethin Clarke

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: COMEDY

“Palm Royale”: Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Associate Casting Directors: Roya Semnanian, Rachel Goldman

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: DRAMA

“Shōgun”: Laura Schiff, Carrie Audino, Associate Casting Director: Chelsea Egozi, Location Casting Director: Kei Kawamura

LIMITED SERIES

“Baby Reindeer”: Nina Gold, Martin Ware

REALITY SERIES: COMPETITION

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (S16): Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED & UNSTRUCTURED

“Queer Eye” (S8): Pamela Vallarelli, Quinn Fegan, Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais

LIVE ACTION CHILDREN & FAMILY SERIES

“Avatar The Last Airbender” (S1): Michael Nicolo, Anya Colloff, Michelle Olivia Tidwell, Location Casting Directors: Tiffany Mak, PoPing AuYeung, Amanda Mitchell

ANIMATED PROGRAM FOR TELEVISION

“Blue Eye Samurai” (S1): Margery Simkin, Orly Sitowitz, Associate Casting Directors: Elizabeth Vitale, Jasmine Gutierrez

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES (New Category)

“Monsieur Spade”: Olivia Scott-Webb, Constance Demontoy

SHORT FORM SERIES

“Command-Z”: Carmen Cuba, Salvatore Schiavone

SHORT FILMS

“The Roof”: Candido Cornejo

COMMERCIALS

“NFL Super Bowl LVIII || Born To Play”: Mawuko Kuadzi

THEATER WINNERS

BROADWAY: COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Stereophonic”: Alaine Alldaffer, Taylor Williams

BROADWAY: MUSICAL

“The Outsiders”: Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano

NEW YORK THEATER: COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Oh, Mary!”: Henry Russell Bergstein

NEW YORK THEATER: MUSICAL

“Here We Are”: Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Associate Casting Director: Geoff Josselson

LOS ANGELES THEATER

“Reefer Madness The Musical”: Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris



REGIONAL THEATER

“A Strange Loop”: Destiny Lilly

THEATER TOURS

“MJ The Musical”: Lindsay Levine, Rachel Hoffman

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

“West Side Story” (Lyric Opera Of Chicago): Merri Sugarman, Location Casting Director: Becca McCracken