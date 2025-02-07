‘Anora’ Wins Critics Choice Award for Best Picture, ‘Shōgun’ and ‘Hacks’ Score TV Trophies

“So unexpected, so unexpected,” said “Anora” director Sean Baker from the stage of the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Friday night.

Baker wasn’t alone in his surprise. His madcap comedy-drama-adventure took home the evening’s final award for Best Picture – without winning a single award anywhere else during the ceremony, losing in the six other categories in which it was nominated. Last year, “Oppenheimer” won eight total awards as part of its pre-Oscars Critics Choice sweep. In 2023, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led with five wins.

Though “Anora” snagged the top prize, no film dominated in win totals. The award hauls were split between “Wicked,” “The Substance” and “Emilia Pérez” with three awards each and “Conclave,” “A Real Pain” and “Challengers” with two each.

Golden Globe winners Demi Moore (“The Substance”) and Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”) scored the best lead acting awards, strengthening their Oscar prospects as voting starts within the Academy next week.

Moore delivered another inspirational speech, which included praise for the oft-neglected horror genre and encouragement for anyone waiting for their big break. She name-checked all of her fellow nominees in the category, including scandal-tarred Karla Sofía Gascón, who did not come to Los Angeles for the ceremony.

Television categories were dominated by “Shōgun,” which won four awards, and “Hacks,” which took home three. The former series added the Critics Choice Best Drama Series award after winning in the same category at the Emmys in September and the Golden Globes in January, while the latter did the same in the Best Comedy Series category.

Kieran Culkin, who was busy in New York rehearsing for the Broadway premiere of “Glengarry Glen Ross,” won for his supporting role in “A Real Pain.”

Zoe Saldaña took the prize for supporting actress for “Emilia Pérez,” giving the Spanish-language French musical its first award since the furor over Gascón’s social media history, which included racist and anti-Muslim tweets. (Voting for the awards ended long before the uproar began.) In her speech, Saldaña tearfully acknowledged the film’s director Jacques Audiard and its cast and crew.

“Emilia Pérez” also won the award for Best Foreign Language Film, which was accepted by Audiard and presented by martial arts legend Jackie Chan. The film also won best song for the tune “El Mal,” performed in the film by Zoe Saldaña and Gascón.

The song’s co-writer, Camille, tried her best to adjust the pop-up microphone on the stage while giving her acceptance speech, tugging at it in an unsuccessful attempt to change its height. During the ensuing commercial break, half a dozen technicians frantically fiddled with the microphone and stand while the announcer twice said, “Do not touch the mic” over the P.A. system.

In a surprise, “Wicked” director Jon M. Chu took the award for best director. Presenter Orlando Bloom had stated that the last seven winners of this Critics Choice award went on to win the Oscar for directing. (He didn’t mention that one of those years involved a tie between the director who won the Oscar, Bong Joon Ho, and one who didn’t, Sam Mendes.) “I’m gonna win that Oscar!” Chu shouted upon reaching the stage, quickly adding with a laugh, “I’m not nominated, by the way.”

“Conclave,” which tied “Wicked” for most nominations of the evening with 11, took home the award for best acting ensemble. Lead actor Ralph Fiennes accepted the honor. Dreamworks Animation’s “The Wild Robot” won for best animated feature, beating out its Oscar rivals “Flow” and “Inside Out 2.”

“The Substance” director Coralie Fargeat scored the trophy for best original screenplay. British writer Peter Straughan won best adapted screenplay award for “Conclave” and ended his speech by saying, “We’re stronger together and to hell with the man who’s trying to keep us apart.”

Film craft category winners were spread among several titles, with prizes going to “Nosferatu” for cinematography, “Wicked” for production design and costume design, “Dune: Part Two” for visual effects, “The Substance” for makeup/ hairstyling and the Oscar-snubbed “Challengers” for film editing and score.

Chelsea Handler, hosting for the third time, began the show with a sincere tribute to the Los Angeles fire department first responders, some of whom where seated in Barker Hangar and received a prolonged standing ovation from the crowd. The host later wryly thanked Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively for distracting us from more calamitous news in the world.

In televisions categories, comedy series “Hacks” continued its awards victory tour, along with its lead actress Jean Smart and supporting actress Hannah Einbinder, while Adam Brody was a debut winner for his lead role on the comedy “Nobody Wants This.”

Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti won for their leading roles on HBO’s limited series “The Penguin,” while Netflix’s Emmy victor “Baby Reindeer” scooped the award for Best Limited Series and best supporting actress for Jessica Gunning.

Kathy Bates was greeted with a standing ovation after her win for best actress in a drama series for “Matlock.” The other three drama acting awards were dominated by best drama series winner “Shōgun,” with statuettes going to lead actor Hiroyuki Sanada and supporting players Moeka Hoshi and Tadanobu Asano.

Liev Schreiber (“The Perfect Couple”) and Michael Urie (“Shrinking”) also picked up trophies in supporting categories of limited series and comedy, respectively.

Voting for the Critics Choice Awards took place in early January of this year, with final ballots due just after the show, which had been scheduled for Jan. 12, was postponed because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

In the first 28 years of the Critics Choice Awards’ existence, its Best Picture winner went on to win the top Academy Award 17 times, including the last two years in a row and nine times in the 15 years since the Oscars joined the CCA in having 10 Best Picture nominees.

The Critics Choice Association is the product of a 2019 merger between two organizations, the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. With more than 570 members, is the largest association of film and television critics and journalists in North America.

Here is the complete list of nominees, with winners indicated by *WINNER.

Film categories

BEST PICTURE

Anora *WINNER

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist *WINNER

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance *WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain *WINNER

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez *WINNER

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan – Blitz

Maisy Stella – My Old Ass *WINNER

Izaac Wang – Didi

Alisha Weir – Abigail

Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Anora

Conclave *WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

BEST DIRECTOR

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Jon M. Chu – Wicked *WINNER

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Sean Baker – Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance *WINNER

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys

Peter Straughan – Conclave *WINNER

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu *WINNER

Alice Brooks – Wicked

Lol Crawley – The Brutalist

Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave

Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two

Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked *WINNER

Suzie Davies – Conclave

Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two

BEST EDITING

Sean Baker – Anora

Marco Costa – Challengers *WINNER

Nick Emerson – Conclave

David Jancso – The Brutalist

Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two

Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Lisy Christl – Conclave

Linda Muir – Nosferatu

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria

Paul Tazewell – Wicked *WINNER

Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two

Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance *WINNER

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two *WINNER

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man

Visual Effects Team – The Substance

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot *WINNER

BEST COMEDY (TIE)

A Real Pain *WINNER

Deadpool & Wolverine *WINNER

Hit Man

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez *WINNER

Flow

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

BEST SONG

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus

“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille *WINNER

“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig

“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

BEST SCORE

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers *WINNER

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Television Categories

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Evil (Paramount+)

Industry (HBO | Max)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Old Man (FX)

Shōgun (FX / Hulu) *WINNER

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who (Disney+)

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) *WINNER

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS) *WINNER

Shanola Hampton – Found (NBC)

Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) *WINNER

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found (NBC)

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Sam Reid – Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) *WINNER

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman – Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)

Anna Sawai – Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

English Teacher (FX)

Hacks (HBO | Max) *WINNER

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher (FX)

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) *WINNER

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO | Max) *WINNER

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+) *WINNER

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO | Max) *WINNER

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) *WINNER

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)

The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)

It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)

Música (Prime Video)

Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix) *WINNER

V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO | Max) *WINNER

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)

Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO | Max) *WINNER

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer (HBO | Max)

Hugh Grant – The Regime (HBO | Max)

Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)

Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple (Netflix) *WINNER

Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix)

Leila George – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Three Women (Starz)

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix) *WINNER

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)

La Máquina (Hulu)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO | Max)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Senna (Netflix)

Squid Game (Netflix) *WINNER

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Invincible (Prime Video)

The Simpsons (Fox)

X-Men ’97 (Disney+) *WINNER

BEST TALK SHOW

Hot Ones (YouTube)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix) *WINNER

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix) *WINNER

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)

Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)

Steve Pond contributed to this report.