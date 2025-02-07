‘Anora’ Wins Critics Choice Award for Best Picture, ‘Shōgun’ and ‘Hacks’ Score TV Trophies

“So unexpected, so unexpected,” said “Anora” director Sean Baker from the stage of the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Friday night.
Baker wasn’t alone in his surprise. His madcap comedy-drama-adventure took home the evening’s final award for Best Picture – without winning a single award anywhere else during the ceremony, losing in the six other categories in which it was nominated. Last year, “Oppenheimer” won eight total awards as part of its pre-Oscars Critics Choice sweep. In 2023, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led with five wins.
Though “Anora” snagged the top prize, no film dominated in win totals. The award hauls were split between “Wicked,” “The Substance” and “Emilia Pérez” with three awards each and “Conclave,” “A Real Pain” and “Challengers” with two each.
Golden Globe winners Demi Moore (“The Substance”) and Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”) scored the best lead acting awards, strengthening their Oscar prospects as voting starts within the Academy next week.
Moore delivered another inspirational speech, which included praise for the oft-neglected horror genre and encouragement for anyone waiting for their big break. She name-checked all of her fellow nominees in the category, including scandal-tarred Karla Sofía Gascón, who did not come to Los Angeles for the ceremony.
Television categories were dominated by “Shōgun,” which won four awards, and “Hacks,” which took home three. The former series added the Critics Choice Best Drama Series award after winning in the same category at the Emmys in September and the Golden Globes in January, while the latter did the same in the Best Comedy Series category.
Kieran Culkin, who was busy in New York rehearsing for the Broadway premiere of “Glengarry Glen Ross,” won for his supporting role in “A Real Pain.”
Zoe Saldaña took the prize for supporting actress for “Emilia Pérez,” giving the Spanish-language French musical its first award since the furor over Gascón’s social media history, which included racist and anti-Muslim tweets. (Voting for the awards ended long before the uproar began.) In her speech, Saldaña tearfully acknowledged the film’s director Jacques Audiard and its cast and crew.
“Emilia Pérez” also won the award for Best Foreign Language Film, which was accepted by Audiard and presented by martial arts legend Jackie Chan. The film also won best song for the tune “El Mal,” performed in the film by Zoe Saldaña and Gascón.
The song’s co-writer, Camille, tried her best to adjust the pop-up microphone on the stage while giving her acceptance speech, tugging at it in an unsuccessful attempt to change its height. During the ensuing commercial break, half a dozen technicians frantically fiddled with the microphone and stand while the announcer twice said, “Do not touch the mic” over the P.A. system.
In a surprise, “Wicked” director Jon M. Chu took the award for best director. Presenter Orlando Bloom had stated that the last seven winners of this Critics Choice award went on to win the Oscar for directing. (He didn’t mention that one of those years involved a tie between the director who won the Oscar, Bong Joon Ho, and one who didn’t, Sam Mendes.) “I’m gonna win that Oscar!” Chu shouted upon reaching the stage, quickly adding with a laugh, “I’m not nominated, by the way.”
“Conclave,” which tied “Wicked” for most nominations of the evening with 11, took home the award for best acting ensemble. Lead actor Ralph Fiennes accepted the honor. Dreamworks Animation’s “The Wild Robot” won for best animated feature, beating out its Oscar rivals “Flow” and “Inside Out 2.”
“The Substance” director Coralie Fargeat scored the trophy for best original screenplay. British writer Peter Straughan won best adapted screenplay award for “Conclave” and ended his speech by saying, “We’re stronger together and to hell with the man who’s trying to keep us apart.”
Film craft category winners were spread among several titles, with prizes going to “Nosferatu” for cinematography, “Wicked” for production design and costume design, “Dune: Part Two” for visual effects, “The Substance” for makeup/ hairstyling and the Oscar-snubbed “Challengers” for film editing and score.
Chelsea Handler, hosting for the third time, began the show with a sincere tribute to the Los Angeles fire department first responders, some of whom where seated in Barker Hangar and received a prolonged standing ovation from the crowd. The host later wryly thanked Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively for distracting us from more calamitous news in the world.
In televisions categories, comedy series “Hacks” continued its awards victory tour, along with its lead actress Jean Smart and supporting actress Hannah Einbinder, while Adam Brody was a debut winner for his lead role on the comedy “Nobody Wants This.”
Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti won for their leading roles on HBO’s limited series “The Penguin,” while Netflix’s Emmy victor “Baby Reindeer” scooped the award for Best Limited Series and best supporting actress for Jessica Gunning.
Kathy Bates was greeted with a standing ovation after her win for best actress in a drama series for “Matlock.” The other three drama acting awards were dominated by best drama series winner “Shōgun,” with statuettes going to lead actor Hiroyuki Sanada and supporting players Moeka Hoshi and Tadanobu Asano.
Liev Schreiber (“The Perfect Couple”) and Michael Urie (“Shrinking”) also picked up trophies in supporting categories of limited series and comedy, respectively.
Voting for the Critics Choice Awards took place in early January of this year, with final ballots due just after the show, which had been scheduled for Jan. 12, was postponed because of the Los Angeles wildfires.
In the first 28 years of the Critics Choice Awards’ existence, its Best Picture winner went on to win the top Academy Award 17 times, including the last two years in a row and nine times in the 15 years since the Oscars joined the CCA in having 10 Best Picture nominees.
The Critics Choice Association is the product of a 2019 merger between two organizations, the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. With more than 570 members, is the largest association of film and television critics and journalists in North America.
Here is the complete list of nominees, with winners indicated by *WINNER.
Film categories
BEST PICTURE
Anora *WINNER
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
BEST ACTOR
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist *WINNER
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance *WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain *WINNER
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez *WINNER
BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS
Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
Maisy Stella – My Old Ass *WINNER
Izaac Wang – Didi
Alisha Weir – Abigail
Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Anora
Conclave *WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked
BEST DIRECTOR
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Jon M. Chu – Wicked *WINNER
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Sean Baker – Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance *WINNER
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
Peter Straughan – Conclave *WINNER
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu *WINNER
Alice Brooks – Wicked
Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave
Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two
Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked *WINNER
Suzie Davies – Conclave
Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two
BEST EDITING
Sean Baker – Anora
Marco Costa – Challengers *WINNER
Nick Emerson – Conclave
David Jancso – The Brutalist
Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two
Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Lisy Christl – Conclave
Linda Muir – Nosferatu
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
Paul Tazewell – Wicked *WINNER
Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two
Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance *WINNER
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two *WINNER
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man
Visual Effects Team – The Substance
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot *WINNER
BEST COMEDY (TIE)
A Real Pain *WINNER
Deadpool & Wolverine *WINNER
Hit Man
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez *WINNER
Flow
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
BEST SONG
“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus
“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille *WINNER
“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez
BEST SCORE
Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers *WINNER
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
Television Categories
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Evil (Paramount+)
Industry (HBO | Max)
Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
The Old Man (FX)
Shōgun (FX / Hulu) *WINNER
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who (Disney+)
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) *WINNER
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS) *WINNER
Shanola Hampton – Found (NBC)
Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) *WINNER
Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found (NBC)
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
Sam Reid – Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) *WINNER
Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Nicole Kidman – Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)
Anna Sawai – Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
English Teacher (FX)
Hacks (HBO | Max) *WINNER
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
St. Denis Medical (NBC)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher (FX)
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) *WINNER
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO | Max) *WINNER
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO | Max)
Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+) *WINNER
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO | Max) *WINNER
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)
Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Baby Reindeer (Netflix) *WINNER
Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)
The Penguin (HBO | Max)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)
Música (Prime Video)
Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Rebel Ridge (Netflix) *WINNER
V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO | Max) *WINNER
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)
Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO | Max) *WINNER
Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer (HBO | Max)
Hugh Grant – The Regime (HBO | Max)
Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)
Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple (Netflix) *WINNER
Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix)
Leila George – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin – Three Women (Starz)
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix) *WINNER
Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Acapulco (Apple TV+)
Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)
La Máquina (Hulu)
The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO | Max)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Senna (Netflix)
Squid Game (Netflix) *WINNER
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Invincible (Prime Video)
The Simpsons (Fox)
X-Men ’97 (Disney+) *WINNER
BEST TALK SHOW
Hot Ones (YouTube)
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix) *WINNER
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix) *WINNER
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)
