Chelsea Handler Thanks Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni for Distracting Everyone From LA Wildfires

Chelsea Handler hosted the Critics Choice Awards and opened the show thanking Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni for a much needed “distraction” from the recent L.A. wildfires.

The comedian briefly acknowledged the wildfires and the tough time the Los Angeles has faced since they broke out in early January. Then she made sure praise was thrown at the feet of the “It Ends With Us” costars for giving everyone something else to focus on.

“I want to acknowledge that we’ve been through a lot lately, not just here in Los Angeles, but our entire country, waking up every day not knowing what news we’re going to hear that will disappoint or horrify us,” she said. “So it is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that’s why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.”

Handler continued, “thank you for providing us with that distraction. I’m grateful. I think we’re all grateful and I think we’re good. I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you’re on, we can all agree to accept that there’s probably not going to be a sequel. It ends with us guys.”

Handler also brought up her history with E! – the network broadcasting the award show. She spent years with the network as the host her late night show “Chelsea Lately,” and cracked wise at how much easier it is for women to break into that space a decade after she went off the air.

“I spent seven years on this network, and during that time, I was the only woman hosting a late night show,” she said. “Now, 11 years later, look how far we’ve come. In 2025, the easiest way to get a late night talk show as a woman is to have the creators of ‘Hacks’ write a fictional story about it.”

The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards finally took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica after two delays due to the Los Angeles fires. “Conclave” and “Wicked” earned the most nominations with 11 each, followed by “Dune: Part II” and “Emilia Pérez” with 10 nominations each.