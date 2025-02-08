Where to Watch and Stream the Critics Choice Awards

The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards will finally take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica after two delays due to the Los Angeles fires.

Held annually since 1996, the awards ceremony honors the top films and television series of the year. The American-Canadian Critics Choice Association contains broadcast, radio and online critics as well as entertainment journalists, who review film and television throughout the year. The association then votes on the top projects of the year.

“Conclave” and “Wicked” earned the most nominations with 11 each, followed by “Dune: Part II” and “Emilia Pérez” with 10 nominations each.

For a full breakdown of how to watch this year’s awards ceremony, keep reading.

Where can I watch the Critics Choice Awards?

The Critics Choice Awards will air live on E! and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

When do the Critics Choice Awards air?

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards will be televised on the E! network at 7 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 7.

Who hosts the show?

Chelsea Handler will host the 2025 Critics Choice Awards for the third year in a row.

Who is presenting at the awards show?

The presenters at the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards include Aldis Hodge, Allison Tolman, Chase Stokes, Craig Robinson, David Alan Grier, David Harbour, Ewan McGregor, Jackie Chan, Jesse Eisenberg, Jimmy O. Yang, Josh Groban, Justine Lupe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Keri Russell, Kristen Bell, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Matt Bomer, Melissa Rauch, Meredith Hagner, Michelle Yeoh, Natasha Lyonne, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Brosnahan, Randall Park, Rufus Sewell, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shanola Hampton and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Who is nominated for the Critics Choice Awards?

For the full list of the nominees, read here.