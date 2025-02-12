‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,’ ‘Dune: Part Two’ Top Visual Effects Society Awards

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” won Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, the top feature prize at the 23rd Annual Visual Effects Society Awards and the one that most closely corresponds to the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. The celebration of achievement in visual effects took place on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The sci-fi primate sequel beat “Dune: Part Two,” which went into the evening with the most nominations (seven) and emerged with the most wins (four): Outstanding Achievement in a Photoreal Feature, Outstanding CG Cinematography, Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature and Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature.

The victory for “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” does not necessarily make the film a frontrunner in the Oscars’ visual-effects race. Over the 22 years of VES Awards, the winner went on to receive the Oscar 12 times, but the two groups have only matched three times in the last 10 years. The three previous installments in the rebooted “Planet of the Apes” franchise — “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” in 2011, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” in 2014 and “War for the Planet of the Apes” in 2017 — all won the top VES award, only to lose on Oscar night to “Hugo,” “Interstellar” and “Blade Runner 2049,” respectively.

“The Wild Robot” also had a great evening on Tuesday, winning four of the five categories in which it was nominated, including best VFX in an animated feature. The only category it didn’t win was Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature, which went to “Dune: Part II.”

On the TV side, “Shōgun” once again proved irresistible to voters, winning the top prize (Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode) for the pilot, “Anjin.” Its three wins tied with “The Penguin,” whose victories include best supporting VFX in a photoreal episode, for “Bliss.”

In the commercial field, “Coca-Cola: The Heroes” came out on top.

During the show, which was hosted by the Sklar Brothers, Keanu Reeves presented Emmy-winning “Shōgun” star-producer Hiroyuki Sanada with the VES Award for Creative Excellence. The other honorees were Dr. Jacquelyn Ford Morie (for the Georges Méliès Award) and Takashi Yamazaki (for the Visionary Award).

The complete list of VES Awards winners is below.

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes“

Erik Winquist

Julia Neighly

Paul Story

Danielle Immerman

Rodney Burke

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Civil War“

David Simpson

Michelle Rose

Freddy Salazar

Chris Zeh

J.D. Schwalm

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Wild Robot“

Chris Sanders

Jeff Hermann

Jeff Budsberg

Jakob Hjort Jensen

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

“Shōgun” (“Anjin”)

Michael Cliett

Melody Mead

Philip Engström

Ed Bruce

Cameron Waldbauer

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

“The Penguin” (“Bliss”)

Johnny Han

Michelle Rose

Goran Pavles

Ed Bruce

Devin Maggio

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Star Wars Outlaws”

Stephen Hawes

Lionel Le Dain

Benedikt Podlesnigg

Andi-Bogdan Draghici

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL

“Coca-Cola: The Heroes”

Greg McKneally

Antonia Vlasto

Ryan Knowles

Fabrice Fiteni

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

D23: Real-Time Rocket

Evan Goldberg

Alyssa Finley

Jason Breneman

Alice Taylor

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Better Man”: Robbie Williams

Milton Ramirez

Andrea Merlo

Seoungseok Charlie Kim

Eteuati Tema

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Wild Robot”: Roz

Fabio Lignini

Yukinori Inagaki

Owen Demers

Hyun Huh

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Ronja the Robber’s Daughter”: Vildvittran the Queen Harpy

Nicklas Andersson

David Allan

Gustav Åhren

Niklas Wallén

OUTSTANDING ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Dune: Part Two”: The Arrakeen Basin

Daniel Rhein

Daniel Anton Fernandez

Marc James Austin

Christopher Anciaume

OUTSTANDING ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Wild Robot”: The Forest

John Wake

He Jung Park

Woojin Choi

Shane Glading

OUTSTANDING ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Shōgun”: Osaka

Manuel Martinez

Phil Hannigan

Keith Malone

Francesco Corvino

OUTSTANDING CG CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Dune: Part Two”: Arrakis

Greig Fraser

Xin Steve Guo

Sandra Murta

Ben Wiggs

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

“Alien: Romulus”: Renaissance Space Station

Waldemar Bartkowiak

Trevor Wide

Matt Middleton

Ben Shearman

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Dune: Part Two”: Atomic Explosions and Wormriding

Nicholas Papworth

Sandy la Tourelle

Lisa Nolan

Christopher Phillips

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Wild Robot”

Derek Cheung

Michael Losure

David Chow

Nyoung Kim

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Shōgun” (“Broken to the Fist,” “Landslide”)

Dominic Tiedeken

Heinrich Löwe

Charles Guerton

Timmy Lundin

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

“Dune: Part Two”: Wormriding, Geidi Prime, and the Final Battle

Christopher Rickard

Francesco Dell’Anna

Paul Chapman

Ryan Wing

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

“The Penguin” (After Hours)

Jonas Stuckenbrock

Karen Cheng

Eugene Bondar

Miky Girón

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Coca-Cola: “The Heroes”

Ryan Knowles

Alex Gabucci

Jack Powell

Dan Yargici

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

“The Penguin”: Safe Guns

Devin Maggio

Johnny Han

Cory Candrilli

Alexandre Prod’homme

EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD

“Here”: Neural Performance Toolset

Jo Plaete

Oriel Frigo

Tomas Koutsky

Matteo Olivieri-Dancey

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT

“Pittura” (entry from ARTFX – Schools of Digital Arts, France)

Adam Lauriol

Titouan Lassère

Rémi Vivenza

Helloïs Marre