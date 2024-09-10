29th Annual Webby Awards Tap Amelia Dimoldenberg, Shannon Sharpe, Nick DiGiovanni to Judge New Categories

The web that the Webby Awards weaves continues to grow. For the upcoming 29th iteration, the call is officially out for entry submissions as of Tuesday morning — and fans and hopefuls can expect a few new categories and judges this time around.

Newly announced judges for the 29th Annual Webby Awards include Shannon Sharpe, “Chicken Shop Date” journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg, Tubi CEO Anjali Sud, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, “MasterChef” YouTuber Nick DiGiovanni, Whalar CCO Christoph Becker, McCann New York CEO Amber Guild, Crayola CMO Victoria Lozano, Microsoft chief scientist Jaime Teevan and Tribeca Film Festival director Cara Cusumano.

New categories for Creators include best in Art/Design & Culture, Business, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Food & Drink, Gaming, Home, Lifestyle and Sports, as well as specific Creator Excellence honors for Best Brand Endorsement, Best Community Engagement and Best Editing.

New categories for Video & Film include best in Series & Channels for Scripted, Sports, Interview and Talk & After Show, as well as Independent Short Film and Limited Series & Special honors for Documentary, Stand-up and Events & Live Comedy.

Plus, in addition to the classic “of the Year” categories from ceremonies past, the brand that walks away with the most trophies will also claim the inaugural Brand of the Year award.

“This year, we’ve seen even more creativity flourish online — from creators, technologists, filmmakers and brands — these innovators continue to shape how we live, work and imagine,” Webby Awards general manager Nick Borenstein said in a Tuesday statement. “The 29th Annual Webby Awards offer a chance to embrace innovation, celebrate excellence and elevate outstanding online work. We’re honored to welcome a new panel of judges to select the best of the Internet, ensuring The Webbys remain a beacon of inspiration as we work toward a more connected, joyful future.”

Visit webbyawards.com to enter. The early entry deadline is Oct. 25.