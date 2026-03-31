2026 Webbys Nominations: PBS, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Nat Geo and WBD Vie for Media Company of the Year

Josh Johnson is set to host the 30th Annual Webby Awards on May 11 in New York City — and now we know which iconic brands, platforms, projects and creators will be battling it out on the Internet’s biggest night (even if the winners will be revealed weeks earlier on April 21).

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences revealed the nominees for the 2026 Webbys early Tuesday morning, with names like “Heated Rivalry,” “Severance,” Katseye, iHeartMedia, PBS and Google chief among them.

In addition the nearly 100 regular category nominees below, three major awards further recognize the most-nominated organizations across genres:

Webby Podcast Company of the Year

iHeartMedia (16), Audible (10), SiriusXM (6), Wondery (6) and Audacy (5)

Webby Media Company of the Year

PBS (29), The Walt Disney Company (23), NBCUniversal (22), Netflix (22), National Geographic (20) and Warner Bros. Discovery (19)

Webby Brand of the Year

Google (46), Apple (23), Amazon (13), Sony (16), Microsoft (10), Nike (8), and Marriott International (6)

“The Webby Awards’ 30-year legacy reflects how the Internet continues to expand how we create, connect, and express ourselves,” Media Group executive director Jesse Feister said in a statement. “Each wave of technology reshapes our lives and the standards of what great work looks like online. From the birth of eBay to the rise of TikTok, the Webbys have defined excellence in those moments. This year, by recognizing new frontiers in AI and creators, we’re continuing to champion the kinds of creativity that challenge our conventions.”

Check out the entire list of nominees for the 2026 Webby Awards and then vote for your favorites with the People’s Voice Awards, below:

Best Use of Earned Media, Media Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

The Death of Duo – Duolingo

Panera Croissant Clutch – 72andSunny

Steph Curry Shoots the Moon – Known

Bet on Kendall – OBB Media & Fanatics Studios

e.l.f. x Sailing with Phoenix – e.l.f. Beauty

Politics & Advocacy, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)

Zohran for NYC (New York City Mayoral Primary) – Melted Solids

The Final Exam – BBDO Chicago

NYC Votes x Mad Realities – Hollywood IQ

Gavin Newsom: @GavinNewsom – LaMont Digital

Poder Latinx North Carolina – Desconsiderados – Mundial Media

Best B2B Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

Centivo “How Dare We” – territorial

Webflow’s AI Guy – neuemotion

Microsoft – Yours to Build – Code and Theory

Ramp’s Brian Baumgartner Box Stunt – Ramp

Wake Up With Craig – BBDO New York

Health, Wellness & Pharmaceutical, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)

OURA – Give Us The Finger – nice&frank

The Relief Rider – The Martin Agency

Louder Than Cancer – Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab

The Swedish Prescription – Weber Shandwick

Find out what you’re made of. – Autumn Communications

Brand Strategy, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

YouTube Rickrolls the Internet for 20th Birthday Celebration – We Are Social North America

Mammut – Give mountainwear the life it deserves – DEPT®

Adolescent Content x Ipsy: I Play Beauty – Adolescent Content

The Swedish Prescription – Weber Shandwick

Food Deserves Pepsi – BBDO New York

B2B, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)

Bye Bye Dongle – Logitech – Logitech

From Invisible to Indispensable: Reframing Maternal Health Through B2B Content – Hello Helio

Rewind it Back Think – mojo, Inc.

Vast: The Next Giant Leap – Vast, Inc

The Next Chapter – Casual Films

Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

LinkedIn – The Mom B.A. – R/GA

Nat Geo x Costa Sunglasses – Disney CreativeWorks

The Mind Set – Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab

Sorry – Droga5 London

How Ya Travellin’? – Keep Left

Best Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

Kyle F*cking Connor – Courage

What’s Next? with LeBron James – Amazon

Bet on Kendall – OBB Media & Fanatics Studios

Stranger Things Season 5 Campaign – Game Seven

Absolut Tabasco – Wieden+Kennedy London

Best Viral PR Campaign, PR Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

The Dr Pepper Jingle – Deutsch

Bet on Kendall – OBB Media & Fanatics Studios

Eau de Croissant – A fragrance by Lidl – Coolr

Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss – Made You Feel

The Death of Duo – Duolingo

Video Ad Longform, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)

The Unanswered Children – Accenture Song Brand Denmark A/S

Facebook “Secret Santa” – Droga5, part of Accenture Song

Human Grade (Taxider My Family) – Good Behavior

Imagine That, Frankenstein – Park Pictures

A Spicy But Not Too Spicy Plumber, Björn Rühmann – SMUGGLER

Products & Services, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)

A Tale As Old As Websites – Squarespace

Five Star Theater Starring Benedict Cumberbatch – Amazon

Expedition Impossible, Benji Weinstein – SMUGGLER

Someday – TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

Downy’s Almost Scandalously Soft Stories – Saatchi & Saatchi

Game or Application, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)

The Final Exam – BBDO Chicago

The Roblox Unbox – SERVICEPLAN GERMANY

One Battle After Another: The Revolution – Sawhorse Productions

KFC 11 Secrets – m ss ng p eces

The World’s Hardest Captcha – Loop

Launch or Drop, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

NikeSKIMS Spring ’26 Campaign featuring Blackpink’s LISA – Karla Otto

Ricola Scarf – Tombras

Venmo Taco Bellt – 72andSunny

Filet O Fish Facebook Society – Leo UK

Fractional Window Shopping – Ogilvy Canada

Belonging & Inclusion, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)

Defy the Storm – Vladimir Jones

Re:framing Mentorship – SixDegrees.org

HBO Max Pride 2025: Trixie Mattel Gay HBO Max Song – HBO Max

Face the Difference – BDG

How to Raise Adults – SHE Media

Creative Tools, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)

Flow – Google

Sora 2 for Sora 2 by Sora 2 – OpenAI

Stitch by Google – Google

Suno – The Untold

ElevenLabs Creative Platform – ElevenLabs

Consumer Application, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)

Google Gemini Marketing Site – Google

Amazon introduces agentic Health AI assistant for simpler, personalized, and more actionable health care – Amazon

Advisor: Warby Parker’s styling expertise paired with the power of AI – Kettle Solutions LLC

McAfee’s Scam Detector – McAfee

BestInterest Coparenting App – BestInterest, Inc

Data Visualization & Reporting, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)

Language Explorer – Hook

FRnD Insights: realtime AI marketing consultancy – FRnD

Boomtown Unboxed – Hyper-personalised festival aftermovies for every unique visitor – Monks

ROAM-AI – Wolfpack Digital

Aily Labs – Aily Labs

Energy & Sustainability, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)

ClimateGPT 3+ – ClimateGPT Foundation / Erasmus.AI

Beewise’s BeeHome™ – Beewise

Tapestry: using AI to build a more resilient & reliable electric grid – Tapestry

ON.energy AI – ON.energy

Groundbreaking Climate Video Powered by Real-Time Data – Huge

Best AI Agent, AI Features & Innovation (AI)

Opal – Google

G42.ai – R/GA

Google’s Agentic Checkout – “Buy for me” with Price tracking – Google

Deductive AI – Method Communications

You.com’s ARI: the most intelligent, accurate deep research agent – Six Eastern

Best Product or Service, AI Features & Innovation (AI)

Claude Code – Anthropic

Particle – Particle

Flow by Google – Google

Google NotebookLM – Google

AI Arbitrator – American Arbitration Association

Best Use of AI Voice & Conversational Interface, AI Features & Innovation (AI)

ElevenLabs Agents Platform – ElevenLabs

Krisp is the infrastructure that makes conversational AI usable at scale – Krisp.ai

VoiceAI by EliseAI – Aircover PR for EliseAI

T-Mobile’s AI Assistant – T-Mobile

Project Jade – a Peridot embodied AI experience – Niantic Spatial, Inc.

Experimental & Innovation, AI Features & Innovation (AI)

Touch: Beyond Vision – AI for Blind – Carveco LTD

Internet Storm Tracker (GUDEA) – GUDEA

Carpe Diem Creative Intelligence Dept. – Carpe Diem Creative Agency

My First Voice – Monks

MiroMind.ai – MiroMind.ai

Travel, Transportation & Hospitality, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)

Waymo | Safety Hub – Waymo

Reinventing Travel with HTS Assist – Hopper and HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions)

Qatar Museums AI Tour (QM AI Tour) – Qatar Museums

Réno — Luxembourg Airport’s AI Concierge – Arhs Cube S.A.

Drive Stories – ZeroSixty

Best Creator-to-Creator Collaboration, Creator Excellence (Creators)

Try Guys Try Ghost Hunting – The Try Guys (2nd Try LLC)

Ask It Anyway – Uncommon

Dancing Weatherman X CORTIS collab – SOCIAL SIMPATICO LLC

Quest for the Impossible – Portal A

Veritasium, featuring Tom Brady. The biggest misconception in football – Electrify Video Partners

Best Prank, Stunt or Activation, Creator Excellence (Creators)

Cardi B – “AM I THE DRAMA?’ Album Content – 300/AMG

J.C. Carter – Kensington Grey

Delivery Man Falls for Grandma’s Prank – Getti Show LLC

Back to the Future Garden Railroad – Bungalow Heaven Railroad

Nick Pro – Viral Nation

Creator/Influencer Partnership or Collaboration – Brand, Creator Business (Creators)

Toast x Keith Lee “It’s the Little Things” – neuemotion

Planet Fitness – New Year’s Eve – Movers+Shakers

Booking.com – This Guy Books – We Are Social Amsterdam

Full Bush Summer – The Martin Agency

W PRESENTS: The Retreat – Marriott

Multi-Creator Campaign, Creator Business (Creators)

InStyle’s “The Intern” Series – People Inc.

The Community Wears Gap – Buttermilk

Where Are You Going? – Uncommon

Alexis Williams and Aidan Kohn-Murphy — @Creators4Zohran – Gallaher Group Management & Advisory

LIV Golf’s The Duels – Oust

Best Community Engagement, Creator Excellence (Creators)

The @MeetCutesNYC Universe – Palette Media

Justin Bieber Livestream on Twitch – StagePilot

Shop Cats – Hollywood IQ

Astronaut Mom Takes on the TSA – and Wins – TheSpaceGal Company Inc

The Nursery Nurse: Ofsted Storyline – WE CREATE POPULAR

Newsletter or Written Series, Creator Business (Creators)

No Mercy / No Malice – Prof G Media

Kirbie Johnson – Outshine Talent

The Publish Press / Colin & Samir – align PR

MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories – Ballen Studios

Chris Colombo – Brighter Path

Sports, General Creator (Creators)

Rabid Fans – Rabid Fans

Katie Feeney – Snapchat

The Trauma Behind the KO. Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Dynamo Health

Coach RAC – Outshine Talent

Boardroom – The Lede Company

Best Longform Video, Creator Excellence (Creators)

What does Palantir actually do? – Morning Brew Inc

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises Apalachee High School Football Team, Attends First Home Game – Seven Bucks Marketing

Flying the U-2 Spy Plane 70,000 Feet to the Edge of Space – SE Media

Can I Turn MrBeast Into A MasterChef? – Nick DiGiovanni – align PR

Veritasium – Electrify Video Partners

Fitness, Health & Wellness, General Creator (Creators)

Joel Bervell – The ‘Medical Mythbuster’ – Kensington Grey

Chloe Ting – Chloe Ting

I Shaved My Vag For This – Katie Thompson & Soul People Productions

Rena Malik, MD – Rena Malik, MD

growwithjo – growwithjo

Podcast, General Creator (Creators)

Steven Bartlett – R. Agency

One Nightstand – Bustle

Silver Linings with The Old Gays – iHeartMedia

Jay Shetty – On Purpose

Jake Shane – PASS THAT PUSS Inc.

Art, Culture & Music, General Creator (Creators)

Alex Warren – Odd Projects

Arianna Cabrera – Artist – Whalar Group Ltd

CG5 – CG5 Music

Thoughts Become Things – SJD World Ltd

Audrey Chou.Studio – Audrey Chou.Studio

Most Viral, Creator Excellence (Creators)

Cardi B – “AM I THE DRAMA?’ Album Content – 300/AMG

Vanessa Van Edwards | Science of People Viral Teachings – Science of People

Motherhood, From the Very First Steps – Fluffy Feather Farm

Cheryl Porter – Cheryl Porter Vocal Method

Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Competition – Pufferfish Studio

Best Duo or Group, Creator Excellence (Creators)

Colin & Samir – align PR

Smosh – Motiv

The Siu Siblings (RJ, Jalin & Kina): Dynamic Comedy & Sibling Content Creators – Whalar Group Ltd

Trixie & Katya – Producer Entertainment Group

Rhett & Link – Mythical

Best Series: Longform, Creator Excellence (Creators)

AntsCanada – AntsCanada

Track Star – Track Star

Exploring All 350 NYC Neighborhoods as a Native New Yorker – N/A

Hank Green – Ask Hank Anything – Complexly

Soirée School – To Be Hosted

Best Community Experience, Games Excellence (Games)

Pokémon GO – Burson

Overwatch 2: Spotlight Community Management & War Room – Mutiny

Phasmophobia – Swipe Right

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – fortyseven communications

Warframe – Digital Extremes

Kids & Family, Games General (Games)

LEGO® Party! – Fictions

Planet Pigeon – PBS Nature / The WNET Group

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – fortyseven communications

Mission US: Spirit of a Nation – The WNET Group

LEGO® VOYAGERS – Tara Bruno PR

Best Music/Sound Design, Games Excellence (Games)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Tinsley PR

The Outer Worlds 2 – Obsidian Entertainment

Battlefield 6 – Tara Bruno PR

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Split Fiction – fortyseven communications

Scripted (Fiction), Shows (Podcasts)

DC High Volume: Batman – Realm

Red For Revolution – Red For Revolution

The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery – Audible

Calm Sleep Stories – Calm, Inc

Buzz: The Man & The Moon – iHeartMedia

Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Podcasts)

The Rest Is History: The Complete History of The Beatles with Tom Holland and Conan O Brian – Goalhanger

The Bowen Yang/Matt Rogers X Sesame Street X NBC Olympics Crossover Event – iHeartPodcasts

Not Gonna Lie, with Kylie Kelce “My Disney Spectacular” from Walt Disney World, Episode 43 – Disney Experiences

The Story of Woman in Kenya, with Orchid Project – The Story of Woman

Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast – Treefort Media

Best Host, Features (Podcasts)

Good Hang with Amy Poehler – Kovert Creative

Next Question with Katie Couric – Katie Couric Media

The Mel Robbins Podcast – Best Host – SiriusXM

Baby, This is Keke Palmer – Wondery

Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky – Wondery

Lifestyle, Shows (Podcasts)

We Can Do Hard Things – Silver Tribe Media

Coffee Convos Podcast – KILLR Network

Food Network Obsessed – Food Network

Bookmarked by Reese’s Book Club – iHeartMedia

Nice Talk with Nikki Ogunnaike – Future PLC

Sports, Shows (Podcasts)

Pablo Torre Finds Out – Meadowlark Media

All The Smoke – All The Smoke Productions

New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce – Wondery

Bussin’ With The Boys – Hirsch Leatherwood

7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony – Metro PR

Best Video Podcast, Features (Podcasts)

Good Hang with Amy Poehler – Kovert Creative

The Mel Robbins Podcast – 143 Studios, Inc.

That Was Us – Rabbit Grin Productions

Only Murders in the Building: Official Podcast – Hulu Originals

21 Questions w/ Madison Tevlin – by coastal inc.

Interview or Talk Show – News, Business & Society, Shows (Podcasts)

On with Kara Swisher – Vox Media

The Assignment with Audie Cornish – CNN

My First Million – HubSpot

The Diary Of A CEO – R. Agency

Not Another CEO Podcast – Ringmaster B2B Podcasting

Interview or Talk Show – Entertainment & Culture, Shows (Podcasts)

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim

All There Is with Anderson Cooper – CNN

Office Ladies – Audacy

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard – Wondery

Baby, This is Keke Palmer – Wondery

Best Co-Hosts, Features (Podcasts)

SmartLess – SiriusXM

Sibling Rivalry – Studio71

The Pivot Podcast – The Pivot Podcast

New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce – Wondery

The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast – Rabbit Grin Productions

Belonging & Inclusion, Individual Episode (Podcasts)

Handsome with Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin – Headgum

UNDISTRACTED with Brittany Packnett Cunningham – The Meteor

The Anti-Trans Hate Machine – Trans Lash Media

Driving All Night: The Relentless Rise of Brooke Goff – Rankings.io

Rebel Girls Get to Know – Rebel Girls

Comedy, Individual Episode (Podcasts)

Paul Rudd 3.0 on TYSO – TYSO Productions

On Par with Maury Povich Podcast/Kathy Griffin Talks About Being The Most Hated Woman In America in 1-On-1 Interview With Maury – A Better Life Media

Wisecrack – Tenderfoot TV

The Nightly – Hatch

When The Cops Say No, We Say Yes – A step too far productions

Best Video Podcast Host, Features (Podcasts)

The Don Lemon Show – Lemon Media Network

Seen on the Screen with Jacqueline Coley – We Are Social North America

This Is Gavin Newsom – Independent

In the Test Kitchen – America’s Test Kitchen

Take Your Shoes Off – TYSO Productions

Best Live Podcast Recording, Features (Podcasts)

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – On Purpose

Eva Guzman: You Are Enough | Women, Ambition, & Reinvention in Law – MMO Media, LLC

Surface Level Live – Surface Level

Crime Junkie Live on Tour – Audiochuck

The Magic of Mushrooms with Kacey Musgraves and Paul Stamets – Sing For Science

Featured Guest, Individual Episode (Podcasts)

Michelle Obama Reveals All: Life-Changing Lessons on Fear, Faith & Hope – The Jamie Kern Lima Show – The Jamie Kern Lima Show

Aspire with Emma Grede – Audacy

Skip Intro – Netflix

One Song – Hartbeat

Mark Ruffalo Says ‘Boycott, Divest, Sanction, and Prosecute’ Israel – Zeteo

Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Content Series (Social)

The Museum Rizzler – National Gallery of Art

The Wright Parking Ticket – The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History Museum

Vic Mensa: Orange Tree Series – Vic Mensa

Etsy – Organic Social – Etsy

Make It Like Martha – MarthaStewart.com – Better Homes & Gardens

Best AR Filter or Immersive Experience, Social Features (Social)

Moon Punch – Goodby Silverstein & Partners

color e.l.f.nalysis – Movement Strategy

Gladiator II / Enter The AR-ena – BOND Creative LLC.

Wicked: Shizify Me Generator – Addison Interactive

A Minecraft Movie Hologram Box + Lenses – Warner Bros.

Events & Live Streams, Social Video Short Form (Social)

Justin Bieber Livestream on Twitch – StagePilot

NFL on YouTube: The São Paulo Game – We Are Social North America

Opposites Attack – Wieden+Kennedy

Shot on iPhone – Dua Lipa – TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

Northeastern University Commencement 2025 Event Coverage – Northeastern University

Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social)

Jennifer Garner (& Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner

Backstreet Boys – Millennium 2.0 Residency Sphere + Germany Residency Marketing – Crowd Surf

Ron Funches – Block Party

Jimmy Kimmel Social – 42West

This Month On Social – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Food & Drink, General Social (Social)

Mythical Kitchen – Mythical

Can 8 Cultures Make One Sandwich? | Sandwich Club Jackson Heights – TheFull-Half

Chili’s | Triple Dipper Virality – Chili’s Grill & Bar

Food Network Socials – Food Network

Get Cookin’ – People Inc.

Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Best Social, Fashion & Beauty – Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Tory Burch Social – Tory Burch

Diamond Divas – Shahla Karimi LLC / Diamond Divas LLC

Popsugar Beauty – Popsugar

Who What Wear – Future PLC

Entertainment, General Social (Social)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Bravo TV Social Media – Deep Focus Agency

The Muppets 70th Anniversary Celebration – Disney

Heated Rivalry Social – Bell Media

Sony Instagram Channel – Sony

Education & Science, Social Campaigns (Social)

NASA’s Webb Telescope and the Universe: Using social media to connect us all – NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Digital Well-Being on Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop

Walking With Dinosaurs Social Campaign – PBS

Fat Bear Week – Katmai National Park

Immigration TV – Immigration TV

Television & Film, General Social (Social)

Jimmy Kimmel Live Social – 42West

South Park Social – Comedy Central

Heated Rivalry Social – Bell Media

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert social media presence – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

A Minecraft Movie Theatrical Social Campaign – Warner Bros.

How-To, Explainer, & DIY, Social Video Short Form (Social)

YouTuber VS Real Carpenter – Bully Media Inc

Mini Katana – Mini Katana LLC

Delta Air Lines’ Travel With Confidence Series – Delta Air Lines

The Brain Docs’ 5 Tips to Limit Microplastics – AARP Studios

The Electoral College – Explained – CBS News

Best Social Video Series – Shortform, Social Features (Social)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Digital Originals – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Unrivaled 101 – Unrivaled Basketball League

How To Capri – Wieden+Kennedy London

Nat Geo’s 30 Seconds of Baby Animals – National Geographic

Sinners Theatrical Social Campaign – Warner Bros.

Television & Film, Social Campaigns (Social)

Stranger Things: One Last Rewatch – Netflix

The Righteous Gemstones – Season 4 Social Campaign – BOND Creative LLC.

Toy Story’s 30th Anniversary – The Walt Disney Company

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Social Campaign – Part 4

Weapons Theatrical Social Campaign – Warner Bros.

Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Campaigns (Social)

Yahoo – The Touch Grass Keyboard – Conscious Minds

Google x Wicked For Good: The Magic of Choice – Wasserman

The Beatles Anthology 2025 – Versus Creative

Loctite’s Museum of Second Chances – Kill Boring Dead

Launching Taylor Swift’s Fate of Ophelia on YouTube – We Are Social North America

Best Partnership or Collaboration, Social Features (Social)

Tracking Bad Bunny – DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Disney x F1 at Las Vegas Grand Prix – Disney

The Masked Singer | Where Partnerships Take Center Stage – FOX Entertainment

Sesame Street Comes To Netflix – Netflix

Superman + Spotify Collaboration (Superman Official Playlist) – Warner Bros.

Best Community or Fan Engagement – Media/Entertainment, Social Features (Social)

Tracking Bad Bunny – DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Heated Rivalry: Hudson Williams vs. Connor Storrie – Razorfish

When Fandom Leads: Law & Order: SVU on TikTok – NBC Entertainment

Kellyoke Request – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sinners Juke Joint – Warner Bros.

Events & Livestreams, Social Campaigns (Social)

Lady Gaga Monster Press Conference – Spotify

Butter Baby and LV8’s Strategic Content Rollout for LA Pop-Up – LV8

7-ELEVEn × Hot Wheels, The First Official 7-ELEVEn Car Meet – Dentsu Creative US

EDITION Hotels x Met Gala – Marriott

It’s Britney, Twitch – Legacy Recordings

Music & Performance, Social Video Short Form (Social)

Step to the Mike – Fallen Media

Someday – TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

Nat Geo x Fred Again – National Geographic

Benson Boone – Coachella Performance with Brian May – Warner Records

GiaNina’s Dance that started the JLo ‘on the floor’ Trend and hit over half a Billion views – Anderson Group Public Relations

Food & Drink, General Video & Film (Video & Film)

The World’s #1 Sushi Restaurant That’s Impossible To Book – Alvin Zhou Films

First We Feast Presents: Pro Moves (Season 3) – First We Feast

What I learned from cooking my way across a continent – TED Conferences

The Theory of Spice – Passion Point Collective

I Cooked For A Lion – Nick DiGiovanni – align PR

Business, General Video & Film (Video & Film)

I’m Building an Algorithm That Doesn’t Rot Your Brain – Patreon

CNN goes inside the shipping industry to follow the journey of made-in-China goods – CNN

Explainomics | I tried to live a tariff-free life. Here’s how it went. – Dow Jones

A bold idea to rebuild the working class – TED Conferences

You Need to Be Bored. Here’s Why. – Harvard Business Review

Music, General Video & Film (Video & Film)

ABC News Studios – Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story – ABC News

CHANCE THE RAPPER – RIDE | THE BOOTH – soundcloud

Park Sessions – Outside Inc.

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – I Said I Love You First… (Short Film) | Vevo Extended Play – Vevo

Does JENNIE Know Her Lyrics From Her Biggest Songs? – Variety

Music, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

adidas | Oasis – Johannes Leonardo

Severance S2 – Music to Refine to – Apple TV+

Find Your Friends – Apple

All Nighter Amazon Music 2025 Holiday Brand Campaign – Amazon Music

Spotify Jorja Smith – Hoff Studios

B2B, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

Figma Slides: All hands on deck – Figma

We Trust in Kids – Edelman

Peter Piper’s Path to Perfection – Joint

The Table Read – Air

Vicarius: Cybersecurity Edutainment – Vicarius

Best Art Direction, Performance & Craft (Video & Film)

Pinterest Brand Assets – Media.Work

Everyone Has Something To Say About Shoes – Las Meninas Films

Wednesday Now Streaming – Netflix

GIVEON – “TWENTIES” (Live) | Spotify OUTSIDE in The Mojave Desert – Spotify

Badman Generation – Slick Rick Music Corp

Sports, General Video & Film (Video & Film)

More Than A Game – ACLU

New York Road Runners – m ss ng p eces

Hugo Calderano – One of One – JOOLA

Chuskit & Saldon: Frozen Dreams of Ladakh | Winter Playing Fields – Olympic Channel

Sports City USA: Where Greatness Grows Docuseries – VERB Interactive

Public Service & Activism, Series & Channels (Video & Film)

Nevertheless: The Women Changing the World – The Elevate Prize Foundation

Portraits of Protest – ACLU – ACLU

Dual: The True Cost of Care – New Disabled South

Lanterman and Friends – Public Pixels Media

Civics Made Easy – Second Peninsula

Entertainment & Music, Series & Channels (Video & Film)

NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts – NPR

LADbible Entertainment – LADbible Group

Mixtape – Digging The Greats

Stagebound – Great Performances

Coal Drops Sessions – Mercury Studios

Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

GAP “Better in Denim” ft. KATSEYE – Modern Post

Reference 1832. Our Most Brilliant Failure. – Scholz & Friends Berlin GmbH

Real Ones Know – Happy Place

New Jeans – Epoch Films

The PATTERN Lounge – ATTN:

Long Form, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

The Appraisal with Pauline Chalamet | Official Short Film | Fujifilm X-H2 – Fujifilm North America Corporation

Stranger Things in Search – Google

MrBeast Lab – Moose Toys

FruitHead – General Mills

The Terry Crews School of Acting for Athletes – Mother

Short Form, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

Timothée Chalamet for Cash App – Cash App

Five Star Theater Starring Benedict Cumberbatch – Amazon

A Critter Carol – TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

W PRESENTS: The Retreat – Marriott

Mercedes Benz FYI Radio – Clash of The Artistic Minds

Music Video, General Video & Film (Video & Film)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther – Fela

Sabrina Carpenter – Tears – Modern Post

Rosalia – Berghain – CANADA

Young – Little Simz – Freenjoy

Claude – C’est La Vie – 10-Oct

Events, General Desktop & Mobile Sites (Websites & Mobile Sites)

Kaleida – Fiddle.Digital Design Agency

Sydney Film Festival – ED.

Canva World Tour – Canva

Outside Days Festival and Summit – Outside Inc

Concerts Near You – Spotify

Responsible Innovation, Responsible Technology (Websites & Mobile Sites)

Signs – DEPT®

Nasdaq’s Frontiers Of The Future – Nasdaq

Ethical Interface Design – Seton Hall University

National Roundtable on Political Violence – AllSides Technologies, Inc

GoFundMe Giving Funds – GoFundMe

Entertainment, General Desktop & Mobile Sites (Websites & Mobile Sites)

Dropbox.com/McLarenF1 Partnership Website – Dropbox

The Hollywood Reporter – The Hollywood Reporter

Ludeo® – Kue Studio

Foundation Theatres – Chook

Television Academy/Emmys – Television Academy

Best Mobile Visual Design – Aesthetic, Mobile Features & Design (Websites & Mobile Sites)