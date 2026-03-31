2026 Webbys Nominations: PBS, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Nat Geo and WBD Vie for Media Company of the Year

Josh Johnson is set to host the 30th Annual Webby Awards on May 11 in New York City — and now we know which iconic brands, platforms, projects and creators will be battling it out on the Internet’s biggest night (even if the winners will be revealed weeks earlier on April 21).
The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences revealed the nominees for the 2026 Webbys early Tuesday morning, with names like “Heated Rivalry,” “Severance,” Katseye, iHeartMedia, PBS and Google chief among them.
In addition the nearly 100 regular category nominees below, three major awards further recognize the most-nominated organizations across genres:
Webby Podcast Company of the Year
iHeartMedia (16), Audible (10), SiriusXM (6), Wondery (6) and Audacy (5)
Webby Media Company of the Year
PBS (29), The Walt Disney Company (23), NBCUniversal (22), Netflix (22), National Geographic (20) and Warner Bros. Discovery (19)
Webby Brand of the Year
Google (46), Apple (23), Amazon (13), Sony (16), Microsoft (10), Nike (8), and Marriott International (6)
“The Webby Awards’ 30-year legacy reflects how the Internet continues to expand how we create, connect, and express ourselves,” Media Group executive director Jesse Feister said in a statement. “Each wave of technology reshapes our lives and the standards of what great work looks like online. From the birth of eBay to the rise of TikTok, the Webbys have defined excellence in those moments. This year, by recognizing new frontiers in AI and creators, we’re continuing to champion the kinds of creativity that challenge our conventions.”
Check out the entire list of nominees for the 2026 Webby Awards and then vote for your favorites with the People’s Voice Awards, below:
Best Use of Earned Media, Media Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- The Death of Duo – Duolingo
- Panera Croissant Clutch – 72andSunny
- Steph Curry Shoots the Moon – Known
- Bet on Kendall – OBB Media & Fanatics Studios
- e.l.f. x Sailing with Phoenix – e.l.f. Beauty
Politics & Advocacy, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Zohran for NYC (New York City Mayoral Primary) – Melted Solids
- The Final Exam – BBDO Chicago
- NYC Votes x Mad Realities – Hollywood IQ
- Gavin Newsom: @GavinNewsom – LaMont Digital
- Poder Latinx North Carolina – Desconsiderados – Mundial Media
Best B2B Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Centivo “How Dare We” – territorial
- Webflow’s AI Guy – neuemotion
- Microsoft – Yours to Build – Code and Theory
- Ramp’s Brian Baumgartner Box Stunt – Ramp
- Wake Up With Craig – BBDO New York
Health, Wellness & Pharmaceutical, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
- OURA – Give Us The Finger – nice&frank
- The Relief Rider – The Martin Agency
- Louder Than Cancer – Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab
- The Swedish Prescription – Weber Shandwick
- Find out what you’re made of. – Autumn Communications
Brand Strategy, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- YouTube Rickrolls the Internet for 20th Birthday Celebration – We Are Social North America
- Mammut – Give mountainwear the life it deserves – DEPT®
- Adolescent Content x Ipsy: I Play Beauty – Adolescent Content
- The Swedish Prescription – Weber Shandwick
- Food Deserves Pepsi – BBDO New York
B2B, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Bye Bye Dongle – Logitech – Logitech
- From Invisible to Indispensable: Reframing Maternal Health Through B2B Content – Hello Helio
- Rewind it Back Think – mojo, Inc.
- Vast: The Next Giant Leap – Vast, Inc
- The Next Chapter – Casual Films
Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- LinkedIn – The Mom B.A. – R/GA
- Nat Geo x Costa Sunglasses – Disney CreativeWorks
- The Mind Set – Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab
- Sorry – Droga5 London
- How Ya Travellin’? – Keep Left
Best Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Kyle F*cking Connor – Courage
- What’s Next? with LeBron James – Amazon
- Bet on Kendall – OBB Media & Fanatics Studios
- Stranger Things Season 5 Campaign – Game Seven
- Absolut Tabasco – Wieden+Kennedy London
Best Viral PR Campaign, PR Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- The Dr Pepper Jingle – Deutsch
- Bet on Kendall – OBB Media & Fanatics Studios
- Eau de Croissant – A fragrance by Lidl – Coolr
- Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss – Made You Feel
- The Death of Duo – Duolingo
Video Ad Longform, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)
- The Unanswered Children – Accenture Song Brand Denmark A/S
- Facebook “Secret Santa” – Droga5, part of Accenture Song
- Human Grade (Taxider My Family) – Good Behavior
- Imagine That, Frankenstein – Park Pictures
- A Spicy But Not Too Spicy Plumber, Björn Rühmann – SMUGGLER
Products & Services, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
- A Tale As Old As Websites – Squarespace
- Five Star Theater Starring Benedict Cumberbatch – Amazon
- Expedition Impossible, Benji Weinstein – SMUGGLER
- Someday – TBWA\ Media Arts Lab
- Downy’s Almost Scandalously Soft Stories – Saatchi & Saatchi
Game or Application, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)
- The Final Exam – BBDO Chicago
- The Roblox Unbox – SERVICEPLAN GERMANY
- One Battle After Another: The Revolution – Sawhorse Productions
- KFC 11 Secrets – m ss ng p eces
- The World’s Hardest Captcha – Loop
Launch or Drop, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- NikeSKIMS Spring ’26 Campaign featuring Blackpink’s LISA – Karla Otto
- Ricola Scarf – Tombras
- Venmo Taco Bellt – 72andSunny
- Filet O Fish Facebook Society – Leo UK
- Fractional Window Shopping – Ogilvy Canada
Belonging & Inclusion, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Defy the Storm – Vladimir Jones
- Re:framing Mentorship – SixDegrees.org
- HBO Max Pride 2025: Trixie Mattel Gay HBO Max Song – HBO Max
- Face the Difference – BDG
- How to Raise Adults – SHE Media
Creative Tools, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)
- Flow – Google
- Sora 2 for Sora 2 by Sora 2 – OpenAI
- Stitch by Google – Google
- Suno – The Untold
- ElevenLabs Creative Platform – ElevenLabs
Consumer Application, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)
- Google Gemini Marketing Site – Google
- Amazon introduces agentic Health AI assistant for simpler, personalized, and more actionable health care – Amazon
- Advisor: Warby Parker’s styling expertise paired with the power of AI – Kettle Solutions LLC
- McAfee’s Scam Detector – McAfee
- BestInterest Coparenting App – BestInterest, Inc
Data Visualization & Reporting, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)
- Language Explorer – Hook
- FRnD Insights: realtime AI marketing consultancy – FRnD
- Boomtown Unboxed – Hyper-personalised festival aftermovies for every unique visitor – Monks
- ROAM-AI – Wolfpack Digital
- Aily Labs – Aily Labs
Energy & Sustainability, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)
- ClimateGPT 3+ – ClimateGPT Foundation / Erasmus.AI
- Beewise’s BeeHome™ – Beewise
- Tapestry: using AI to build a more resilient & reliable electric grid – Tapestry
- ON.energy AI – ON.energy
- Groundbreaking Climate Video Powered by Real-Time Data – Huge
Best AI Agent, AI Features & Innovation (AI)
- Opal – Google
- G42.ai – R/GA
- Google’s Agentic Checkout – “Buy for me” with Price tracking – Google
- Deductive AI – Method Communications
- You.com’s ARI: the most intelligent, accurate deep research agent – Six Eastern
Best Product or Service, AI Features & Innovation (AI)
- Claude Code – Anthropic
- Particle – Particle
- Flow by Google – Google
- Google NotebookLM – Google
- AI Arbitrator – American Arbitration Association
Best Use of AI Voice & Conversational Interface, AI Features & Innovation (AI)
- ElevenLabs Agents Platform – ElevenLabs
- Krisp is the infrastructure that makes conversational AI usable at scale – Krisp.ai
- VoiceAI by EliseAI – Aircover PR for EliseAI
- T-Mobile’s AI Assistant – T-Mobile
- Project Jade – a Peridot embodied AI experience – Niantic Spatial, Inc.
Experimental & Innovation, AI Features & Innovation (AI)
- Touch: Beyond Vision – AI for Blind – Carveco LTD
- Internet Storm Tracker (GUDEA) – GUDEA
- Carpe Diem Creative Intelligence Dept. – Carpe Diem Creative Agency
- My First Voice – Monks
- MiroMind.ai – MiroMind.ai
Travel, Transportation & Hospitality, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)
- Waymo | Safety Hub – Waymo
- Reinventing Travel with HTS Assist – Hopper and HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions)
- Qatar Museums AI Tour (QM AI Tour) – Qatar Museums
- Réno — Luxembourg Airport’s AI Concierge – Arhs Cube S.A.
- Drive Stories – ZeroSixty
Best Creator-to-Creator Collaboration, Creator Excellence (Creators)
- Try Guys Try Ghost Hunting – The Try Guys (2nd Try LLC)
- Ask It Anyway – Uncommon
- Dancing Weatherman X CORTIS collab – SOCIAL SIMPATICO LLC
- Quest for the Impossible – Portal A
- Veritasium, featuring Tom Brady. The biggest misconception in football – Electrify Video Partners
Best Prank, Stunt or Activation, Creator Excellence (Creators)
- Cardi B – “AM I THE DRAMA?’ Album Content – 300/AMG
- J.C. Carter – Kensington Grey
- Delivery Man Falls for Grandma’s Prank – Getti Show LLC
- Back to the Future Garden Railroad – Bungalow Heaven Railroad
- Nick Pro – Viral Nation
Creator/Influencer Partnership or Collaboration – Brand, Creator Business (Creators)
- Toast x Keith Lee “It’s the Little Things” – neuemotion
- Planet Fitness – New Year’s Eve – Movers+Shakers
- Booking.com – This Guy Books – We Are Social Amsterdam
- Full Bush Summer – The Martin Agency
- W PRESENTS: The Retreat – Marriott
Multi-Creator Campaign, Creator Business (Creators)
- InStyle’s “The Intern” Series – People Inc.
- The Community Wears Gap – Buttermilk
- Where Are You Going? – Uncommon
- Alexis Williams and Aidan Kohn-Murphy — @Creators4Zohran – Gallaher Group Management & Advisory
- LIV Golf’s The Duels – Oust
Best Community Engagement, Creator Excellence (Creators)
- The @MeetCutesNYC Universe – Palette Media
- Justin Bieber Livestream on Twitch – StagePilot
- Shop Cats – Hollywood IQ
- Astronaut Mom Takes on the TSA – and Wins – TheSpaceGal Company Inc
- The Nursery Nurse: Ofsted Storyline – WE CREATE POPULAR
Newsletter or Written Series, Creator Business (Creators)
- No Mercy / No Malice – Prof G Media
- Kirbie Johnson – Outshine Talent
- The Publish Press / Colin & Samir – align PR
- MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories – Ballen Studios
- Chris Colombo – Brighter Path
Sports, General Creator (Creators)
- Rabid Fans – Rabid Fans
- Katie Feeney – Snapchat
- The Trauma Behind the KO. Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Dynamo Health
- Coach RAC – Outshine Talent
- Boardroom – The Lede Company
Best Longform Video, Creator Excellence (Creators)
- What does Palantir actually do? – Morning Brew Inc
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises Apalachee High School Football Team, Attends First Home Game – Seven Bucks Marketing
- Flying the U-2 Spy Plane 70,000 Feet to the Edge of Space – SE Media
- Can I Turn MrBeast Into A MasterChef? – Nick DiGiovanni – align PR
- Veritasium – Electrify Video Partners
Fitness, Health & Wellness, General Creator (Creators)
- Joel Bervell – The ‘Medical Mythbuster’ – Kensington Grey
- Chloe Ting – Chloe Ting
- I Shaved My Vag For This – Katie Thompson & Soul People Productions
- Rena Malik, MD – Rena Malik, MD
- growwithjo – growwithjo
Podcast, General Creator (Creators)
- Steven Bartlett – R. Agency
- One Nightstand – Bustle
- Silver Linings with The Old Gays – iHeartMedia
- Jay Shetty – On Purpose
- Jake Shane – PASS THAT PUSS Inc.
Art, Culture & Music, General Creator (Creators)
- Alex Warren – Odd Projects
- Arianna Cabrera – Artist – Whalar Group Ltd
- CG5 – CG5 Music
- Thoughts Become Things – SJD World Ltd
- Audrey Chou.Studio – Audrey Chou.Studio
Most Viral, Creator Excellence (Creators)
- Cardi B – “AM I THE DRAMA?’ Album Content – 300/AMG
- Vanessa Van Edwards | Science of People Viral Teachings – Science of People
- Motherhood, From the Very First Steps – Fluffy Feather Farm
- Cheryl Porter – Cheryl Porter Vocal Method
- Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Competition – Pufferfish Studio
Best Duo or Group, Creator Excellence (Creators)
- Colin & Samir – align PR
- Smosh – Motiv
- The Siu Siblings (RJ, Jalin & Kina): Dynamic Comedy & Sibling Content Creators – Whalar Group Ltd
- Trixie & Katya – Producer Entertainment Group
- Rhett & Link – Mythical
Best Series: Longform, Creator Excellence (Creators)
- AntsCanada – AntsCanada
- Track Star – Track Star
- Exploring All 350 NYC Neighborhoods as a Native New Yorker – N/A
- Hank Green – Ask Hank Anything – Complexly
- Soirée School – To Be Hosted
Best Community Experience, Games Excellence (Games)
- Pokémon GO – Burson
- Overwatch 2: Spotlight Community Management & War Room – Mutiny
- Phasmophobia – Swipe Right
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure – fortyseven communications
- Warframe – Digital Extremes
Kids & Family, Games General (Games)
- LEGO® Party! – Fictions
- Planet Pigeon – PBS Nature / The WNET Group
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure – fortyseven communications
- Mission US: Spirit of a Nation – The WNET Group
- LEGO® VOYAGERS – Tara Bruno PR
Best Music/Sound Design, Games Excellence (Games)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Tinsley PR
- The Outer Worlds 2 – Obsidian Entertainment
- Battlefield 6 – Tara Bruno PR
- DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Split Fiction – fortyseven communications
Scripted (Fiction), Shows (Podcasts)
- DC High Volume: Batman – Realm
- Red For Revolution – Red For Revolution
- The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery – Audible
- Calm Sleep Stories – Calm, Inc
- Buzz: The Man & The Moon – iHeartMedia
Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Podcasts)
- The Rest Is History: The Complete History of The Beatles with Tom Holland and Conan O Brian – Goalhanger
- The Bowen Yang/Matt Rogers X Sesame Street X NBC Olympics Crossover Event – iHeartPodcasts
- Not Gonna Lie, with Kylie Kelce “My Disney Spectacular” from Walt Disney World, Episode 43 – Disney Experiences
- The Story of Woman in Kenya, with Orchid Project – The Story of Woman
- Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast – Treefort Media
Best Host, Features (Podcasts)
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler – Kovert Creative
- Next Question with Katie Couric – Katie Couric Media
- The Mel Robbins Podcast – Best Host – SiriusXM
- Baby, This is Keke Palmer – Wondery
- Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky – Wondery
Lifestyle, Shows (Podcasts)
- We Can Do Hard Things – Silver Tribe Media
- Coffee Convos Podcast – KILLR Network
- Food Network Obsessed – Food Network
- Bookmarked by Reese’s Book Club – iHeartMedia
- Nice Talk with Nikki Ogunnaike – Future PLC
Sports, Shows (Podcasts)
- Pablo Torre Finds Out – Meadowlark Media
- All The Smoke – All The Smoke Productions
- New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce – Wondery
- Bussin’ With The Boys – Hirsch Leatherwood
- 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony – Metro PR
Best Video Podcast, Features (Podcasts)
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler – Kovert Creative
- The Mel Robbins Podcast – 143 Studios, Inc.
- That Was Us – Rabbit Grin Productions
- Only Murders in the Building: Official Podcast – Hulu Originals
- 21 Questions w/ Madison Tevlin – by coastal inc.
Interview or Talk Show – News, Business & Society, Shows (Podcasts)
- On with Kara Swisher – Vox Media
- The Assignment with Audie Cornish – CNN
- My First Million – HubSpot
- The Diary Of A CEO – R. Agency
- Not Another CEO Podcast – Ringmaster B2B Podcasting
Interview or Talk Show – Entertainment & Culture, Shows (Podcasts)
- Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim
- All There Is with Anderson Cooper – CNN
- Office Ladies – Audacy
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard – Wondery
- Baby, This is Keke Palmer – Wondery
Best Co-Hosts, Features (Podcasts)
- SmartLess – SiriusXM
- Sibling Rivalry – Studio71
- The Pivot Podcast – The Pivot Podcast
- New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce – Wondery
- The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast – Rabbit Grin Productions
Belonging & Inclusion, Individual Episode (Podcasts)
- Handsome with Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin – Headgum
- UNDISTRACTED with Brittany Packnett Cunningham – The Meteor
- The Anti-Trans Hate Machine – Trans Lash Media
- Driving All Night: The Relentless Rise of Brooke Goff – Rankings.io
- Rebel Girls Get to Know – Rebel Girls
Comedy, Individual Episode (Podcasts)
- Paul Rudd 3.0 on TYSO – TYSO Productions
- On Par with Maury Povich Podcast/Kathy Griffin Talks About Being The Most Hated Woman In America in 1-On-1 Interview With Maury – A Better Life Media
- Wisecrack – Tenderfoot TV
- The Nightly – Hatch
- When The Cops Say No, We Say Yes – A step too far productions
Best Video Podcast Host, Features (Podcasts)
- The Don Lemon Show – Lemon Media Network
- Seen on the Screen with Jacqueline Coley – We Are Social North America
- This Is Gavin Newsom – Independent
- In the Test Kitchen – America’s Test Kitchen
- Take Your Shoes Off – TYSO Productions
Best Live Podcast Recording, Features (Podcasts)
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty – On Purpose
- Eva Guzman: You Are Enough | Women, Ambition, & Reinvention in Law – MMO Media, LLC
- Surface Level Live – Surface Level
- Crime Junkie Live on Tour – Audiochuck
- The Magic of Mushrooms with Kacey Musgraves and Paul Stamets – Sing For Science
Featured Guest, Individual Episode (Podcasts)
- Michelle Obama Reveals All: Life-Changing Lessons on Fear, Faith & Hope – The Jamie Kern Lima Show – The Jamie Kern Lima Show
- Aspire with Emma Grede – Audacy
- Skip Intro – Netflix
- One Song – Hartbeat
- Mark Ruffalo Says ‘Boycott, Divest, Sanction, and Prosecute’ Israel – Zeteo
Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Content Series (Social)
- The Museum Rizzler – National Gallery of Art
- The Wright Parking Ticket – The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History Museum
- Vic Mensa: Orange Tree Series – Vic Mensa
- Etsy – Organic Social – Etsy
- Make It Like Martha – MarthaStewart.com – Better Homes & Gardens
Best AR Filter or Immersive Experience, Social Features (Social)
- Moon Punch – Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- color e.l.f.nalysis – Movement Strategy
- Gladiator II / Enter The AR-ena – BOND Creative LLC.
- Wicked: Shizify Me Generator – Addison Interactive
- A Minecraft Movie Hologram Box + Lenses – Warner Bros.
Events & Live Streams, Social Video Short Form (Social)
- Justin Bieber Livestream on Twitch – StagePilot
- NFL on YouTube: The São Paulo Game – We Are Social North America
- Opposites Attack – Wieden+Kennedy
- Shot on iPhone – Dua Lipa – TBWA\ Media Arts Lab
- Northeastern University Commencement 2025 Event Coverage – Northeastern University
Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social)
- Jennifer Garner (& Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner
- Backstreet Boys – Millennium 2.0 Residency Sphere + Germany Residency Marketing – Crowd Surf
- Ron Funches – Block Party
- Jimmy Kimmel Social – 42West
- This Month On Social – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Food & Drink, General Social (Social)
- Mythical Kitchen – Mythical
- Can 8 Cultures Make One Sandwich? | Sandwich Club Jackson Heights – TheFull-Half
- Chili’s | Triple Dipper Virality – Chili’s Grill & Bar
- Food Network Socials – Food Network
- Get Cookin’ – People Inc.
Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)
- Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Best Social, Fashion & Beauty – Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
- Tory Burch Social – Tory Burch
- Diamond Divas – Shahla Karimi LLC / Diamond Divas LLC
- Popsugar Beauty – Popsugar
- Who What Wear – Future PLC
Entertainment, General Social (Social)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Bravo TV Social Media – Deep Focus Agency
- The Muppets 70th Anniversary Celebration – Disney
- Heated Rivalry Social – Bell Media
- Sony Instagram Channel – Sony
Education & Science, Social Campaigns (Social)
- NASA’s Webb Telescope and the Universe: Using social media to connect us all – NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
- Digital Well-Being on Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop
- Walking With Dinosaurs Social Campaign – PBS
- Fat Bear Week – Katmai National Park
- Immigration TV – Immigration TV
Television & Film, General Social (Social)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live Social – 42West
- South Park Social – Comedy Central
- Heated Rivalry Social – Bell Media
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert social media presence – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- A Minecraft Movie Theatrical Social Campaign – Warner Bros.
How-To, Explainer, & DIY, Social Video Short Form (Social)
- YouTuber VS Real Carpenter – Bully Media Inc
- Mini Katana – Mini Katana LLC
- Delta Air Lines’ Travel With Confidence Series – Delta Air Lines
- The Brain Docs’ 5 Tips to Limit Microplastics – AARP Studios
- The Electoral College – Explained – CBS News
Best Social Video Series – Shortform, Social Features (Social)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Digital Originals – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Unrivaled 101 – Unrivaled Basketball League
- How To Capri – Wieden+Kennedy London
- Nat Geo’s 30 Seconds of Baby Animals – National Geographic
- Sinners Theatrical Social Campaign – Warner Bros.
Television & Film, Social Campaigns (Social)
- Stranger Things: One Last Rewatch – Netflix
- The Righteous Gemstones – Season 4 Social Campaign – BOND Creative LLC.
- Toy Story’s 30th Anniversary – The Walt Disney Company
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Social Campaign – Part 4
- Weapons Theatrical Social Campaign – Warner Bros.
Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Campaigns (Social)
- Yahoo – The Touch Grass Keyboard – Conscious Minds
- Google x Wicked For Good: The Magic of Choice – Wasserman
- The Beatles Anthology 2025 – Versus Creative
- Loctite’s Museum of Second Chances – Kill Boring Dead
- Launching Taylor Swift’s Fate of Ophelia on YouTube – We Are Social North America
Best Partnership or Collaboration, Social Features (Social)
- Tracking Bad Bunny – DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Disney x F1 at Las Vegas Grand Prix – Disney
- The Masked Singer | Where Partnerships Take Center Stage – FOX Entertainment
- Sesame Street Comes To Netflix – Netflix
- Superman + Spotify Collaboration (Superman Official Playlist) – Warner Bros.
Best Community or Fan Engagement – Media/Entertainment, Social Features (Social)
- Tracking Bad Bunny – DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Heated Rivalry: Hudson Williams vs. Connor Storrie – Razorfish
- When Fandom Leads: Law & Order: SVU on TikTok – NBC Entertainment
- Kellyoke Request – The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Sinners Juke Joint – Warner Bros.
Events & Livestreams, Social Campaigns (Social)
- Lady Gaga Monster Press Conference – Spotify
- Butter Baby and LV8’s Strategic Content Rollout for LA Pop-Up – LV8
- 7-ELEVEn × Hot Wheels, The First Official 7-ELEVEn Car Meet – Dentsu Creative US
- EDITION Hotels x Met Gala – Marriott
- It’s Britney, Twitch – Legacy Recordings
Music & Performance, Social Video Short Form (Social)
- Step to the Mike – Fallen Media
- Someday – TBWA\ Media Arts Lab
- Nat Geo x Fred Again – National Geographic
- Benson Boone – Coachella Performance with Brian May – Warner Records
- GiaNina’s Dance that started the JLo ‘on the floor’ Trend and hit over half a Billion views – Anderson Group Public Relations
Food & Drink, General Video & Film (Video & Film)
- The World’s #1 Sushi Restaurant That’s Impossible To Book – Alvin Zhou Films
- First We Feast Presents: Pro Moves (Season 3) – First We Feast
- What I learned from cooking my way across a continent – TED Conferences
- The Theory of Spice – Passion Point Collective
- I Cooked For A Lion – Nick DiGiovanni – align PR
Business, General Video & Film (Video & Film)
- I’m Building an Algorithm That Doesn’t Rot Your Brain – Patreon
- CNN goes inside the shipping industry to follow the journey of made-in-China goods – CNN
- Explainomics | I tried to live a tariff-free life. Here’s how it went. – Dow Jones
- A bold idea to rebuild the working class – TED Conferences
- You Need to Be Bored. Here’s Why. – Harvard Business Review
Music, General Video & Film (Video & Film)
- ABC News Studios – Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story – ABC News
- CHANCE THE RAPPER – RIDE | THE BOOTH – soundcloud
- Park Sessions – Outside Inc.
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco – I Said I Love You First… (Short Film) | Vevo Extended Play – Vevo
- Does JENNIE Know Her Lyrics From Her Biggest Songs? – Variety
Music, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)
- adidas | Oasis – Johannes Leonardo
- Severance S2 – Music to Refine to – Apple TV+
- Find Your Friends – Apple
- All Nighter Amazon Music 2025 Holiday Brand Campaign – Amazon Music
- Spotify Jorja Smith – Hoff Studios
B2B, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)
- Figma Slides: All hands on deck – Figma
- We Trust in Kids – Edelman
- Peter Piper’s Path to Perfection – Joint
- The Table Read – Air
- Vicarius: Cybersecurity Edutainment – Vicarius
Best Art Direction, Performance & Craft (Video & Film)
- Pinterest Brand Assets – Media.Work
- Everyone Has Something To Say About Shoes – Las Meninas Films
- Wednesday Now Streaming – Netflix
- GIVEON – “TWENTIES” (Live) | Spotify OUTSIDE in The Mojave Desert – Spotify
- Badman Generation – Slick Rick Music Corp
Sports, General Video & Film (Video & Film)
- More Than A Game – ACLU
- New York Road Runners – m ss ng p eces
- Hugo Calderano – One of One – JOOLA
- Chuskit & Saldon: Frozen Dreams of Ladakh | Winter Playing Fields – Olympic Channel
- Sports City USA: Where Greatness Grows Docuseries – VERB Interactive
Public Service & Activism, Series & Channels (Video & Film)
- Nevertheless: The Women Changing the World – The Elevate Prize Foundation
- Portraits of Protest – ACLU – ACLU
- Dual: The True Cost of Care – New Disabled South
- Lanterman and Friends – Public Pixels Media
- Civics Made Easy – Second Peninsula
Entertainment & Music, Series & Channels (Video & Film)
- NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts – NPR
- LADbible Entertainment – LADbible Group
- Mixtape – Digging The Greats
- Stagebound – Great Performances
- Coal Drops Sessions – Mercury Studios
Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)
- GAP “Better in Denim” ft. KATSEYE – Modern Post
- Reference 1832. Our Most Brilliant Failure. – Scholz & Friends Berlin GmbH
- Real Ones Know – Happy Place
- New Jeans – Epoch Films
- The PATTERN Lounge – ATTN:
Long Form, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)
- The Appraisal with Pauline Chalamet | Official Short Film | Fujifilm X-H2 – Fujifilm North America Corporation
- Stranger Things in Search – Google
- MrBeast Lab – Moose Toys
- FruitHead – General Mills
- The Terry Crews School of Acting for Athletes – Mother
Short Form, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)
- Timothée Chalamet for Cash App – Cash App
- Five Star Theater Starring Benedict Cumberbatch – Amazon
- A Critter Carol – TBWA\ Media Arts Lab
- W PRESENTS: The Retreat – Marriott
- Mercedes Benz FYI Radio – Clash of The Artistic Minds
Music Video, General Video & Film (Video & Film)
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther – Fela
- Sabrina Carpenter – Tears – Modern Post
- Rosalia – Berghain – CANADA
- Young – Little Simz – Freenjoy
- Claude – C’est La Vie – 10-Oct
Events, General Desktop & Mobile Sites (Websites & Mobile Sites)
- Kaleida – Fiddle.Digital Design Agency
- Sydney Film Festival – ED.
- Canva World Tour – Canva
- Outside Days Festival and Summit – Outside Inc
- Concerts Near You – Spotify
Responsible Innovation, Responsible Technology (Websites & Mobile Sites)
- Signs – DEPT®
- Nasdaq’s Frontiers Of The Future – Nasdaq
- Ethical Interface Design – Seton Hall University
- National Roundtable on Political Violence – AllSides Technologies, Inc
- GoFundMe Giving Funds – GoFundMe
Entertainment, General Desktop & Mobile Sites (Websites & Mobile Sites)
- Dropbox.com/McLarenF1 Partnership Website – Dropbox
- The Hollywood Reporter – The Hollywood Reporter
- Ludeo® – Kue Studio
- Foundation Theatres – Chook
- Television Academy/Emmys – Television Academy
Best Mobile Visual Design – Aesthetic, Mobile Features & Design (Websites & Mobile Sites)
- Dunes & Stars – Brand Experience – Ryze Agency UK
- Up – Woolly Mammoth
- 2025 Metro Rewind – WHITE64
- Lady Gaga – A Digital Home for a Pop Icon – Morningview
- eero – Idol